San Francisco Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in San Francisco

Heroic Italian image

 

Heroic Italian

572 Castro Street, San Fransisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mount Etna Salad$16.00
Warm Roasted Farro and Vegetables
(Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots) on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Garbanzo Beans and Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Buongiorno$11.00
Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal Cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of Nduja (spicy sausage), Porcheta or Avocado
Vegan$15.00
Fresh Avocado, Roasted
Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion,
House-made Giardiniera & Fresh
Vegan Pesto.
More about Heroic Italian
Doppio Zero image

 

Doppio Zero

395 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Doppio Zero Pizza$22.00
Burrata cheese, 24 months, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo
Pulcinella$19.00
Light San Marzano tomato, eggplant, Cherry tomato, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil pesto, ricotta salata on top
Lasagna$19.00
Neapolitan Meat Lasagna, made with (veal,beef,pork) Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil
More about Doppio Zero
Pizzeria Delfina image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

3611 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salsiccia$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
Spaghetti Pomodoro$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Lorenzo's Pizzeria image

 

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" Lois$24.99
Mozzarella fior di latte, pepperoni, caramelized onions, fresh basil, hot honey
12" Lorenzo's Combo$23.99
Pepperoni, sausage, olive, mushroom, onion.
House Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Mushrooms, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon.
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Ardiana image

 

Ardiana

1781 Church Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Little Gems$14.00
Little Gem Lettuces, avocado, ruby grapefruit, walnuts, Green Goddess dressing*
*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness
Prosciutto Pizza$22.00
Prosciutto- tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, basil, wild arugula & Prosciutto di Parma
Brussels Sprouts Pizza$20.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, caramelized onions, thyme, smoked bacon, Italian fontina
More about Ardiana
Gialina image

PIZZA • SALADS

Gialina

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2316 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cauliflower Pizza$22.00
Roasted Cauliflower- caramelized onions, long cooked chard, smoked bacon, thyme & Italian fontina
Sausage Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, red onions, sweet Italian sausage & provolone
New York, New York Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
More about Gialina
Barzotto image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Barzotto

1270 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Piccata
Lilliput Capers, Parsley, Lemon
Strozzapretti$16.00
Kale & Pistachio Pesto, Pecorinio
Spaghetti$14.00
Early Girl Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
More about Barzotto
SPQR image

 

SPQR

1911 Fillmore st, san francisco

Avg 4.1 (6032 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spiced Apple Cider Donuts$7.00
Seasonal Flavor, Spiced Sugar and filled with Apple Marmellata
Whole Fried Chicken 'Calabrese'$64.00
Our Fried Chicken 'Calabrese' Style with Honey and Calabrese Chili. Served with Panzanella Salad and Gremolata Potatoes.
Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.
More about SPQR
Roma's - San Francisco image

 

Roma's - San Francisco

489 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Red Pepper Sandwich$10.00
Chitarra With Tomatoes$20.00
Cannellini Beans$9.00
More about Roma's - San Francisco
Little Star Pizza image

PIZZA

Little Star Pizza

846 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (3305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sm Mix Salad$9.95
mixed greens, red bell pepper, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, toasted parmesan breadcrumbs & house balsamic vinaigrette
Kid Pizza$4.25
Add 1 topping free of charge.
Chicken Wings$15.50
pound of baked spicy wings, baby carrots & blue cheese dressing
More about Little Star Pizza
Palio image

 

Palio

640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata di Pollo$19.00
Roasted Mary's organic chicken, pancetta gorgonzola dolce, frisee, red onion, radicchio, red wine vinaigrette
Insalata Romana$12.00
romaine, dates, goat cheese, shallots, parsley, balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata Gamberi$19.00
Marinated Gulf prawns, mixed greens, fennel, radish, pistachio pesto
More about Palio
Che Fico Alimentari image

 

Che Fico Alimentari

834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Salad$24.00
lettuces, provolone, salami, dill, spring onion, chickpeas, castelvetrano olives, herbed ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette (GF)
To Go Budino$14.00
Bittersweet chocolate budino with salted caramel, whipped gianduja, sea salt, caramelized hazelnuts and olive oil.
Lasagna Bolognese (frozen)$25.00
Bake at home!
Meat ragu lasagna for 2
(comes frozen)
More about Che Fico Alimentari
A16 image

PIZZA

A16

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Funghi$21.00
wild mushroom, chili, garlic, pecorino, fior di latte,
Bianca$19.00
fior di latte, ramps, castelvetrano olive, grana padano, chili *** vegetarian
Margherita$19.00
tomato, fior di latte, basil, olive oil
More about A16
Ragazza image

PIZZA

Ragazza

311 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Arugula Salad$14.00
Wild Arugula w/ marinated beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
NY, NY Pizza$16.00
Our take on the classic New York pizza. Tomato, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
Moto Pizza$19.00
Moto- Tomato, Calabrian chilies, portobello mushrooms, red onion, sweet Italian sausage & mozzarella
More about Ragazza
Flour+Water Holiday Menu image

 

Flour+Water Holiday Menu

2401 Harrison Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
limonata$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon soda
San Giovanni Gropello Rose '18$14.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
Valentine's Day Pairing Flight$69.00
Beverage flight including:
San Valentino Cocktail - amontillado sherry, quinquina, vermouth // il Monticello, Vermentino, 'Groppolo', Colli di Luni, Liguria '19 // Barone di Villagrande, Nerello Mascalese Rose, Etna, Sicilia '19 // Donne Fittipaldi, Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy '17
More about Flour+Water Holiday Menu
Flour + Water - San Francisco image

 

Flour + Water - San Francisco

2401 harrison street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Dinner for 1$49.00
Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · roasted asparagus with italian white bean puree, toasted pistachio, pickled green almond & cured egg yolk · saffron creste di gallo with hedgehog mushroom ragu, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta, & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seed · (ingredients subject to change)
Strozzapreti Verde$23.00
veal sausage ragu, parmigiano reggiano
(contains pork)
Dinner for 1$49.00
kanpachi crudo with avocado, blood orange, shaved fennel & tarragon oil - Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · saffron creste di gallo with veal bolognese, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seeds · (ingredients subject to change)
More about Flour + Water - San Francisco
Piccino Restaurant image

 

Piccino Restaurant

1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PIZZA Margherita$19.00
10" pizza with tomato, mozzarella, and oregano.
Vegetarian.
PIZZA Salsiccia$23.00
10" thin crust with red onion, house made pork sausage, mozzarella **does not come with tomato sauce**
PIZZA Funghi$24.00
10" pizza with a mushroom puree base, oyster mushrooms, stracchino cheese, shaved garlic, and Italian parsley.
* To ensure the flavor of this dish we advise against requesting cheese & sauce on side.
More about Piccino Restaurant
Pizzeria Delfina image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

2406 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Beets$14.00
marinated farro, goat cheese, arugula, seeds
Spicy Cauliflower$12.00
garlic, capers, breadcrumbs, Calabrian chilies
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Zero Zero image

PIZZA

Zero Zero

826 Folsom Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (4747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Extra Virgin olive Oil
Stoner Garlic Bread$8.00
Panorama Sourdough, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Basil, 3 Cheeses
Fillmore$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Leeks, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Pecorino, Fontina, Garlic, Thyme
More about Zero Zero
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, artichokes, kidney & garbanzo beans
XL Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$33.45
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Dinner Salad$8.00
mixed greens, black olives, kidney & garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Perbacco image

 

Perbacco

230 California St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (8410 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS$9.00
capers - anchovy - red wine vinaigrette
PAPPARDELLE$25.00
wide pasta ribbons - red wine braised short rib ragu - scallion - horseradish crema
CRACKED AND ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES$9.00
garlic confit - herbs - parmigiano reggiano
More about Perbacco
Credo Restaurant image

 

Credo Restaurant

360 Pine Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pancetta Pizza$18.00
creme fraiche, truffle oil, chili flakes
Orecchiette$25.00
pork sugo, braised swiss shard
Pappardelle$23.00
squash blossoms, heirloom tomatoes, basil
More about Credo Restaurant
Roma Antica Marina image

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cavoletti di Bruxelles$11.00
Marinated fried Brussel sprouts with Pecorino Romano cheese and lemon dressing.
Carbonara$19.00
Mezze maniche pasta, Guanciale, black pepper in traditional Pecorino romano yolk sauce
Lasagna$19.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
More about Roma Antica Marina
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$14.00
14" Margherita Pizza$28.00
Chicken Wings$14.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company
Amarena image

PASTA

Amarena

2162 Larkin st, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1224 reviews)
Takeout
More about Amarena
North Beach Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

North Beach Restaurant

1512 Stockton St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (2384 reviews)
Takeout
More about North Beach Restaurant
Florio SF image

 

Florio SF

1915 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Focaccia$2.00
ROASTED BROCCOLI$12.00
PERSIMMON SALAD$15.00
More about Florio SF
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Ristobar

2300 chestnut Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ristobar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Francisco

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Veggie Burgers

Avocado Toast

Tacos

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lower Nob Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Inner Richmond

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

South San Francisco

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston