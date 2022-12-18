Restaurant header imageView gallery

Samplers House

1234 Polk St

San Francisco, CA 94109

By the Slice

Cheese

$5.00

Pepperoni

$5.50

Pepperoni Mushroom

$5.50

Pepperoni Sausage

$5.75

Chicken Pesto

$5.50

Bbq Chicken

$5.75

Buffallo Chicken

$5.50

Classic Cambo

$6.00

Vegetarian

$5.75

Meat Lovers

$7.00

Veggielicious

$5.50

Hawaiian

$5.75

No Hang Over

$6.00

Samplers Surprise

$7.00

Extra Toping

$0.75

Create Your Own Pizza

14" CYO Pizza

$24.00

16" CYO Pizza

$29.00

20" CYO Pizza

$34.00

Dough 14"

$5.00

Dough 16"

$6.00

Dough 20"

$7.00

14" Specialty Pizza

Margherita Glaze 14"

$29.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

BBQ Chicken 14"

$31.00

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions

Vegetarian Classic 14"

$33.00

Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, garlic

Chicken Pesto 14"

$26.00

Pesto sauce, roasted chicken

Pizza Aloha 14"

$26.00

Marinara, ham, pineapple

Veggielicious 14"

$35.00

Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers

MeatLovers Classic 14"

$34.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage

Combo Classic 14"

$34.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage

No Hangover Aloha 14"

$29.00

Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty 14"

Samplers Surprise

$32.00

16" Specialty Pizza

Margherita Glaze 16"

$37.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

BBQ Chicken 16"

$39.00

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions

Vegetarian Classic 16"

$42.00

Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, garlic

Chicken Pesto 16"

$31.00

Pesto sauce, roasted chicken

Pizza Aloha 16"

$33.00

Marinara, ham, pineapple

Veggielicious 16"

$45.00

Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers

MeatLovers Classic 16"

$39.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage

Combo Classic 16"

$41.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage

No Hangover Aloha 16"

$37.00

Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty 16"

Samplers Surprise

$38.00

20" Specialty Pizza

Margherita Glaze 20"

$43.00

Olive oil, tomatoes, roasted peppers, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

BBQ Chicken 20"

$46.00

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, green onions, red onions

Vegetarian Classic 20"

$50.00

Marinara, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, garlic

Chicken Pesto 20"

$38.00

Pesto sauce, roasted chicken

Pizza Aloha 20"

$39.00

Marinara, ham, pineapple

Veggielicious 20"

$50.00

Pesto sauce, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers

MeatLovers Classic 20"

$49.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage

Combo Classic 20"

$51.00

Marinara, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Italian sausage

No Hangover Aloha 20"

$44.00

Marinara, ham, bacon, pineapples, jalapeño peppers

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty 20"

Samplers Surprise

$44.00

Starters

1/2 lb Buffalo Wings

$9.50

1 lb Buffalo Wings

$19.00

Bowl of Meatballs 6 pieces

$8.00

Bowl of Meatballs 12 pieces

$16.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Chicken Strips & Fries

$15.00

cheese fries

$8.00

jalapeno poppers

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Spinach, red onions, tomatoes, feta, ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Extra Bacon

$3.00

Sauces

Small Sauce

$0.95

Large Sauce

$1.95

Burgers

The Samplers Basic

$10.00

Cheesy Drip

$12.00

Double Up

$15.00

Fried Chicken Burger

$14.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Sandwiches

Meat Balls

$15.00

Pilly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Calzone

Ham Calzone

$15.00

Spinach Calzone

$14.00

Pepperoni Salami Calzone

$16.00

Veggie Calzone

$14.00

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos 4 Pieces

$7.00

Deep Fried Oreos 8 Pieces

$10.00

Deep Fried Oreos 12 pieces

$13.00

we misu you

$4.00

baklava

$4.00

Pasta

polk st pasta

$14.00

that famouswhite sauce

$13.00

A A E Magic

$19.00

boring fat & basic

$14.00

meat lover spaghetti

$19.00

create your own

$7.00

Drinks

Can Soda

$2.25

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Glass Soda

$3.25

Bottle Drink

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.85

Beer

$6.50

Yerba Matte

$4.25

Redbull

$4.00

2 Liter Soda

$5.00

Hot Drinks

cappuccino

$4.50

latte

$4.00

espresso

$3.50

mocha

$4.95

hot chocolate

$3.95

freshly brewed coffee

$2.95

hot tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
The Samplers House was born in the heart of San Francisco in 2022. The product of a rich cultural heritage that passed along for generations, New York style pizza with a San Franciso touch, revisited in a modern style. We aim through our cuisine to share our family tradition, surrounding you with a simple meal in great company. The menu offers a selection of authentic recipes from mom & grandma as well as additional specialties from the magic of sitting around a table, sipping good wine and beer, enjoy all the regions of SF. We feature wines from Italy, France and California each selected to create the perfect pairing with our food, while also appealing to different plates and preferences. All of this, wrapped in a true accent from all ovr the world, will make you feel as if you were living a typical day in N.Y., where” the sun kisses you, the wind caresses you and the city protects you!”

1234 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109

