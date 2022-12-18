Restaurant info

The Samplers House was born in the heart of San Francisco in 2022. The product of a rich cultural heritage that passed along for generations, New York style pizza with a San Franciso touch, revisited in a modern style. We aim through our cuisine to share our family tradition, surrounding you with a simple meal in great company. The menu offers a selection of authentic recipes from mom & grandma as well as additional specialties from the magic of sitting around a table, sipping good wine and beer, enjoy all the regions of SF. We feature wines from Italy, France and California each selected to create the perfect pairing with our food, while also appealing to different plates and preferences. All of this, wrapped in a true accent from all ovr the world, will make you feel as if you were living a typical day in N.Y., where” the sun kisses you, the wind caresses you and the city protects you!”

Website