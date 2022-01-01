A map showing the location of Domilise's Po Boys 5240 Annunciation St.View gallery
Sandwiches
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Domilise's Po Boys

5240 annunciation St.

New Orleans, LA 70115

Small

Small American Cheese

$6.00

Small Catfish

$11.50

Small Cheeseburger

$9.50

Small French Fry

$6.50

Small Ham

$8.50

Small Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Small Hamburger

$8.50

Small Hot Dog

$6.00

Small Hot Smoked Sausage

$9.50

Small Meatball

$9.50

Small Off the Menu

$13.50

Small Oyster

$19.00

Small Pork Sausage

$8.50

Small Roast Beef

$11.00

Small Roast Beef & Ham

$13.00

Small Roast Beef & Swiss

$12.00

Small Shrimp

$12.00

Small Special

$10.50

Small Surf & Turf

$15.00

Small Swiss Cheese

$6.00

Small Turkey

$10.50

Small Turkey & Ham

$12.00

Large

Large American Cheese

$8.00

Large Catfish

$14.50

Large Cheeseburger

$12.50

Large French Fry

$8.50

Large Half & Half Seafood

$22.00

Large Ham

$11.50

Large Ham & Cheese

$12.50

Large Hamburger

$11.50

Large Hot Dog

$8.00

Large Hot Smoked Sausage

$12.50

Large Meatball

$12.50

Large Off the Menu

$17.50

Large Oyster

$25.00

Large Pork Sausage

$11.50

Large Roast Beef

$14.00

Large Roast Beef & Ham

$16.00

Large Roast Beef & Swiss

$15.00

Large Shrimp

$16.00

Large Special

$13.50

Large Surf & Turf

$18.00

Large Swiss Cheese

$8.00

Large Turkey

$13.50

Large Turkey & Ham

$15.00

Fries

Fries

$3.18

Fries w/ Chili

$4.00

Fries w/ Cheese

$4.00

Fries w/ Chili & Cheese

$4.50

Fries w/ Debris

$4.00

Zapps

Zapps

$1.25

Vodoo

$1.25

Crawtater

$1.25

Jalapeño

$1.25

Zapps Regular

$1.25

BBQ

$1.25

Drinks

Barq's Bottle

$2.50

Barq's Can

$2.25

Barq's Diet Can

$2.25

Barq's Red Can

$2.25

Coke Bottle

$2.25

Coke Can

$2.25

Coke Diet

$2.25

Coke Mexican

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Dr. Pepper Diet

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Lemonade Fresh

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Sprite

$2.25

Tea Sweet

$2.50

Tea Sweet & Lemonade

$3.00

Tea Sweet & Unsweet

$2.50

Tea Unsweet

$2.50

Tea Unsweet & Lemonade

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Beer

Abita Andygator

$4.50

Abita Boot

$4.50

Abita Purple Haze

$4.50

Abita Strawberry

$4.50

Abita Turbodog

$4.50

Bayou Tech LA 31 Pale Ale

$4.50

Beck's

$4.50

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Faubourg Dat'Suma

$4.50

Faubourg Lager

$3.75

Gnarly Barley Jucifer

$4.50

Heineken

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

NOLA Blonde Ale

$4.50

NOLA Hopitoulas

$6.00

NOLA Irish Channel Stout

$6.00

Parish Canebrake

$4.50

St. Pauli

$4.50

Truly Strawberry/Lemonade

$4.50

Truly Wild Berry

$4.50

Urban South Holy Roller

$4.50

Vodka and Soda

$7.00

Wine

$5.00

Woodchuck Cider

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Draft Beer

Abita Amber Draft

$3.86

Miller High Life Draft

$3.18

KIDS

Kids Cheeseburger Po-Boy

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Kids Fries

$3.20

Kids Hamburger Po-Boy

$4.25

Kids Hot Dog Po-Boy

$3.00

Kids PB & J

$3.00

Kids Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$6.00

Kids Fried Shrimp Basket

$6.00

Retail

Apron

$20.00

Koozies

$2.50

Oven Mitt

$10.00

Pot Holder

$8.00

T-Shirt-ADULT 2XL, 3XL

$20.00

T-Shirt-ADULT S,M,L,XL

$18.00

T-Shirt-CHILD

$11.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Towel-Flour sack

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5240 annunciation St., New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

