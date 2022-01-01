Mid-City restaurants you'll love

Mid-City restaurants
Toast

Mid-City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Vietnamese
Southern
Must-try Mid-City restaurants

Nola Chick image

 

Nola Chick

4068 Tulane Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#2 Parish Biscuit Combo$7.75
with Cajun Honey
#6 Nola Sandwich Combo$6.59
Our not-so-basic fried chicken on a fresh baked buttered biscuit
#7 Parish Sandwich Combo$7.59
with Cajun Honey
More about Nola Chick
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group image

 

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Chicken St. Charles$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
More about Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
Pizza Domenica image

 

Pizza Domenica

3200 Banks Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatballs & Polenta$10.00
creamy polenta & arrabiatta
Mushroom Pizza$15.00
aged provolone, caramelized onions, tomato sauce and topped with an egg
Garlic Knots$11.00
aged provolone fonduta
More about Pizza Domenica
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

420 N Scott, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Sliced Turkey with Cheddar, Arugula and Seasonal Fruit Compote. Salty and Sweet treat served with Chips
Pour Over$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
Cafe Au Lait$4.25
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk
More about French Truck Coffee
Bub's Nola image

 

Bub's Nola

4413 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rodeo Adobo$10.50
Double all-beef patty smashed with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, a crispy onion ring & our chipotle aioli "Adobo Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.
Brussels Sprouts$5.50
Crispy fried Brussels sprouts tossed in a tangy, Sriracha-honey & garlic glaze.
Bub Royale$9.50
Double all-beef patty smashed with American cheese, red onions, house-made B&B pickles, Bibb lettuce, tomato and our signature "Bub Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.
More about Bub's Nola
Rum and the Lash image

FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL

Rum and the Lash

4801 Bienville St., New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
R&L Burger$9.00
Two Perfectly Griddled Beef Patties on our Sesame Seed Buns. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
The MOPHO Wings$12.00
7 Crispy, Jumbo Chicken Wings Tossed With The MOPHO Nuoc Mam Caramel And Topped With Chopped Ginger & Garlic
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast on a Sesame Seed Bun. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
More about Rum and the Lash
MOPHO image

PHO

MOPHO

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Glazed Pork Belly Bowl$16.50
Crispy Glazed Pork Belly, Burmese Curried Shoulder, Spiced Peanut,
Cracklin', served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapenos, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.
Mopho Nuoc Mam Chicken Bowl$16.50
Marinated & Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh tossed in our Nuoc Mam Caramel and served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapeños, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.50
Jumbo Wings battered in rice flour (Gluten Free!), crispy fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry with Spicy Lime Yogurt
More about MOPHO
Zasu image

SEAFOOD

Zasu

127 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Gratin w/ Gruyere$20.00
Serves 4
Meal for 4$130.00
FOR PICKUP SATURDAY 6/26:
Meal Includes:
A.) Lobster Coconut Curry w/ Steamed White Rice
B.) Chopped Thai Salad w/ Romaine, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Peanuts, & Sesame-Garlic Dressing
Meal for 2$65.00
FOR PICKUP SATURDAY 6/26:
Meal Includes:
A.) Lobster Coconut Curry w/ Steamed White Rice
B.) Chopped Thai Salad w/ Romaine, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Peanuts, & Sesame-Garlic Dressing
More about Zasu
Trep's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Trep's

4327 Bienville Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cochon de Lait$15.00
Classic Beet Salad$13.00
Gumbo$8.00
More about Trep's
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea image

SANDWICHES

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lox$11.00
Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Onions, Tomato, and Capers on Bagel, Biscuit, or Croissant.
Create Your Own$3.00
Create your own breakfast sandwich!
Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Costa Rica Viennese coffee with a touch of vanilla extract.
More about Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
Wakin' Bakin' image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin'

900 Dumaine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pancakes A La Carte$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup
1 Biscuit w/ Gravy$6.00
1 Honey Butter Biscuits smothered in our Homemade Sausage gravy & sprinkled with our signature Wakin' Bakin' spice
Bacon Confit'to$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
More about Wakin' Bakin'
Mid City Yacht Club image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mid City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Parm fry$8.50
3 Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Mozarella Logs$9.00
More about Mid City Yacht Club
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

4323 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato$0.25
Crawfish Mac & Cheese$5.00
Shrimp Platter$17.00
More about Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
Wakin' Bakin' image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wakin' Bakin'

4408 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
Fresh biscuits smothered in our southern style sausage gravy, served with bacon & eggs
Pancakes$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
Bacon Confit'to$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
More about Wakin' Bakin'
Mid City Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mid City Pizza

4400 Banks St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1088 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Cheese / B.Y.O.P.$8.99
Standard tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella & parmesan dust.
Large Supreme$24.00
Standard tomato sauce, pepperoni, Terranova's Italian sausage, smoked ham, black olives, red onion, mushrooms & green bell peppers.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Battered, breaded & deep-fried pieces of mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara OR choice of sauce.
More about Mid City Pizza

