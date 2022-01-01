Mid-City restaurants you'll love
Mid-City's top cuisines
Must-try Mid-City restaurants
More about Nola Chick
Nola Chick
4068 Tulane Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|#2 Parish Biscuit Combo
|$7.75
with Cajun Honey
|#6 Nola Sandwich Combo
|$6.59
Our not-so-basic fried chicken on a fresh baked buttered biscuit
|#7 Parish Sandwich Combo
|$7.59
with Cajun Honey
More about Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
|Three Little Pigs Omelet
|$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.00
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
More about Pizza Domenica
Pizza Domenica
3200 Banks Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Meatballs & Polenta
|$10.00
creamy polenta & arrabiatta
|Mushroom Pizza
|$15.00
aged provolone, caramelized onions, tomato sauce and topped with an egg
|Garlic Knots
|$11.00
aged provolone fonduta
More about French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee
420 N Scott, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
Sliced Turkey with Cheddar, Arugula and Seasonal Fruit Compote. Salty and Sweet treat served with Chips
|Pour Over
|$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
|Cafe Au Lait
|$4.25
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk
More about Bub's Nola
Bub's Nola
4413 Banks St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Rodeo Adobo
|$10.50
Double all-beef patty smashed with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, a crispy onion ring & our chipotle aioli "Adobo Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$5.50
Crispy fried Brussels sprouts tossed in a tangy, Sriracha-honey & garlic glaze.
|Bub Royale
|$9.50
Double all-beef patty smashed with American cheese, red onions, house-made B&B pickles, Bibb lettuce, tomato and our signature "Bub Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.
More about Rum and the Lash
FISH AND CHIPS • GRILL
Rum and the Lash
4801 Bienville St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|R&L Burger
|$9.00
Two Perfectly Griddled Beef Patties on our Sesame Seed Buns. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
|The MOPHO Wings
|$12.00
7 Crispy, Jumbo Chicken Wings Tossed With The MOPHO Nuoc Mam Caramel And Topped With Chopped Ginger & Garlic
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast on a Sesame Seed Bun. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with a Side of our Spicy Mayo.
More about MOPHO
PHO
MOPHO
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Glazed Pork Belly Bowl
|$16.50
Crispy Glazed Pork Belly, Burmese Curried Shoulder, Spiced Peanut,
Cracklin', served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapenos, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.
|Mopho Nuoc Mam Chicken Bowl
|$16.50
Marinated & Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh tossed in our Nuoc Mam Caramel and served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapeños, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$16.50
Jumbo Wings battered in rice flour (Gluten Free!), crispy fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry with Spicy Lime Yogurt
More about Zasu
SEAFOOD
Zasu
127 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Potato Gratin w/ Gruyere
|$20.00
Serves 4
|Meal for 4
|$130.00
FOR PICKUP SATURDAY 6/26:
Meal Includes:
A.) Lobster Coconut Curry w/ Steamed White Rice
B.) Chopped Thai Salad w/ Romaine, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Peanuts, & Sesame-Garlic Dressing
|Meal for 2
|$65.00
FOR PICKUP SATURDAY 6/26:
Meal Includes:
A.) Lobster Coconut Curry w/ Steamed White Rice
B.) Chopped Thai Salad w/ Romaine, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Peanuts, & Sesame-Garlic Dressing
More about Trep's
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Trep's
4327 Bienville Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Cochon de Lait
|$15.00
|Classic Beet Salad
|$13.00
|Gumbo
|$8.00
More about Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
SANDWICHES
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Lox
|$11.00
Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Onions, Tomato, and Capers on Bagel, Biscuit, or Croissant.
|Create Your Own
|$3.00
Create your own breakfast sandwich!
|Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Costa Rica Viennese coffee with a touch of vanilla extract.
More about Wakin' Bakin'
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin'
900 Dumaine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Pancakes A La Carte
|$7.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup
|1 Biscuit w/ Gravy
|$6.00
1 Honey Butter Biscuits smothered in our Homemade Sausage gravy & sprinkled with our signature Wakin' Bakin' spice
|Bacon Confit'to
|$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
More about Mid City Yacht Club
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Garlic Parm fry
|$8.50
|3 Shrimp Tacos
|$11.95
|Mozarella Logs
|$9.00
More about Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
4323 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Potato
|$0.25
|Crawfish Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Shrimp Platter
|$17.00
More about Wakin' Bakin'
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wakin' Bakin'
4408 Banks St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$11.00
Fresh biscuits smothered in our southern style sausage gravy, served with bacon & eggs
|Pancakes
|$12.00
Three to an order, with butter and top-grade maple syrup. Served with two eggs any style & bacon or our homemade sage sausage
|Bacon Confit'to
|$12.00
Bacon confit, Cajun Smashed Hash, & avocado with scrambled eggs, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses in a warm flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream
More about Mid City Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mid City Pizza
4400 Banks St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Small Cheese / B.Y.O.P.
|$8.99
Standard tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella & parmesan dust.
|Large Supreme
|$24.00
Standard tomato sauce, pepperoni, Terranova's Italian sausage, smoked ham, black olives, red onion, mushrooms & green bell peppers.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.50
Battered, breaded & deep-fried pieces of mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara OR choice of sauce.