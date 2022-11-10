American
BUB'S NOLA
28 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local "Pop-Up" turned restaurant specializing in smashed burgers and delicious sides to match!
Location
4413 Banks St., New Orleans, LA 70119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant - New Orleans
3.7 • 611
701 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Orleans
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
4.4 • 1,236
4323 Bienville St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurant