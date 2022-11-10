Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

BUB'S NOLA

28 Reviews

$$

4413 Banks St.

New Orleans, LA 70119

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Bub Burger
Microdose Burger

OG Burgers (Group)

Signature burgers made the way we love. Smashed in grilled onions, covered in american cheese and topped with homemade sauce and pickles!
Bub Burger

Bub Burger

$8.50

Our namesake! Double all-beef patty smashed with grilled onions, American cheese, house-made B&B pickles and our signature "Bub Sauce" on a butter toasted Brioche bun.

Microdose Burger

$5.00

Single all-beef patty smashed with grilled onions, American cheese, house-made B&B pickles and our signature "Bub Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.

Specialty Burgers (Group)

Burgers with a little drip. Try 'em all!
Bub Royale

Bub Royale

$10.00

Double all-beef patty smashed with American cheese, red onions, house-made B&B pickles, Bibb lettuce, tomato and our signature "Bub Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.

Peanut Bubber

Peanut Bubber

$12.00

Double all-beef patty smashed with American cheese, crispy Neuske's bacon and peanut butter on a toasted Brioche bun.

Rodeo Adobo

Rodeo Adobo

$11.00

Double all-beef patty smashed with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, a crispy onion ring & our chipotle aioli "Adobo Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$11.00

Double beef patty, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, diced onions, spicy mayo, topped with house-made BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.

Mushroom, Bacon, Swiss

$12.00

Double beef-patty, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese and house aioli

THE CRESCENT

$12.00Out of stock

Single patty, Roast Beef debris, Ham, Provolone, Cole Slaw

Sandwiches (Group)

Something for everyone!
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American & Pepper Jack cheese perfectly melted with a tomato slice on a toasted Brioche Bun.

NOLA Hot Sausage

NOLA Hot Sausage

$9.00

Single Patton's hot sausage patty, American cheese, house-made B&B pickles, shredded lettuce, tomato & spicy mayo on a toasted Brioche bun.

MicroMelt

$6.00

Single patty, Grilled Onions, American cheese, Pepper Jack cheese, Bub Sauce

The Play-Thru

$6.00

Fried egg, crispy bacon, American cheese, & spicy mayo on a toasted Brioche bun.

Chicken Salad Sam

$7.00Out of stock

chicken salad, Bibb lettuce, tomato on a butter toasted brioche bun

Impossible Burgers (Group)

Impossible Bub

Impossible Bub

$10.50

Single “plant-based” patty (1/4 lb.) smashed with grilled onions, American cheese, house-made B&B pickles & our signature "Bub Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun

IMP ROYALE

$11.00

"Royale" version of our Impossible Bub. Dressed with pickles, butter lettuce, red onion, tomato and sauce.

Impossible Rodeo Adobo

$11.50

Single "plant-based" patty (1/4 lb.), Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, a crispy onion ring & our chipotle aioli "Adobo Sauce" on a toasted Brioche bun.

Impossible PB

$12.50

Impossible BBQ

$12.50

IMP MUSH

$13.00

Sautéed mushrooms, bacon and swiss on top of an Impossible (no beef) patty.

Sides (Fries, Bruss, Rings) Group

Fries, onion rings, brussels. Sides you need.
Fries

Fries

$5.00

Lightly salted, crispy shoestring fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Crispy shoestring fries covered in a melted Monterrey Jack cheese sauce & shredded cheddar.

"De-Gen" Fries

“De-Gen” Fries

$8.00

Crispy shoestring fries covered in a melted Monterrey Jack cheese sauce, topped with shredded cheddar, chopped bacon, jalapeños & ranch.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Crispy fried Brussels sprouts tossed in a tangy, Sriracha-honey & garlic glaze.

Onion Rings

$6.00

"De-Gen" Rings

$8.50

Crispy fried onion rings topped with a Monterrey jack cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, pickled jalapeños, bacon & ranch.

Add-ons (sauces, xtras, etc.) Group

Perfect additions to any bub outing.

Sauces

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Bacon Side

$3.00

Impossible Burger Patty

$3.00

Homemade B&B Pickles

$6.00Out of stock

Refill Pickles

$5.00Out of stock

Patty

$3.00

JALAPEÑO SD

$0.75

PICKLE SIDE

$0.75

LETTUCE SIDE

$0.50

Pimento

$3.00Out of stock

Bacon Jam

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Cold Bottles

Ice cold bottles of your favorite soft-drinks and more.
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Barq's Rootbeer

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00
Natalie's Lemonade

Natalie's Lemonade

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00Out of stock

All natural, fruit-flavored soda from Mexico.

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Black Tea

$3.00Out of stock

POWERADE

$3.00Out of stock

BIG EASY TEPACHE

$4.00

Ice Cold Cans

Classic cans!

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.00

Black Cherry / Ginger Ale / Cream Soda

La Croix

$2.00

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Water

Stay hydrated!

Bottled Water

$1.50
Richard's Rainwater (Sparkling)

Richard’s Rainwater (Sparkling)

$2.50

Cookies and Ice Cream (Group)

Delicious homemade cookies and ice cream.

Chocolate Crush

$2.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate & milk chocolate chunks, topped with a pinch of sea salt.

Peanut Butter

$2.00

Traditional peanut butter cookie.

Laozi Ice Cream

$13.00Out of stock

Pint of local favorite Laozi’s Ice Cream, buttered pecan flavor.

FREEZE POP

$1.00Out of stock

Kids Menu (group)

Bub's loves tha kids!
Lil Cheesy

Lil Cheesy

$4.00

Classic grilled cheese, perfectly melted on a butter toasted Brioche bun.

Lil Bub Burger

$4.00

Single all-beef patty with American cheese only on a toasted Brioche bun.

Toasted PB&J

Toasted PB&J

$3.00

Creamy peanut butter & grape jelly on a toasted Brioche bun.

SPOOKY MEAL

$10.00

Burgers / Sandwiches

Catering orders of our most popular items. Each catering pan comes with 10 burgers.

Microdose Pan (10 per)

$40.00

10 of our Microdose burgers. Perfect for sweet parties!

Bub Pan (10 per)

$60.00

10 of our signature Bub Burgers!

Impossible Pan (10 per)

$90.00

10 Impossible Bub's. Impossible beef (vg), sauce, cheese, pickle on brioche.

Royale Pan (10 per)

$70.00

Mix n Match (10 of your choice)

Pick any 10 of our burgers for your catering needs!

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Local "Pop-Up" turned restaurant specializing in smashed burgers and delicious sides to match!

Bub's Nola image
Bub's Nola image
Bub's Nola image

