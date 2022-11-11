Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering 4323 Bienville St

$

4323 Bienville St

New Orleans, LA 70119

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

Shirts

Black & Gray Baseball Tee

$25.00

Red & Black Baseball Tee

$25.00

Tank Top

Small

$18.00

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

XL

$18.00

XXL

$18.00

Bucket Hat

Bucket Hat

$20.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Crawfish specialist offering nightly spicy seafood boils, plus New Orleans-style fried fare.

Location

4323 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70119

