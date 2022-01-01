Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Peche

No reviews yet

800 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Wine By Style

Sancerre Domain Roblin LB1

$125.00

Timorasso Archetipo LB2

$85.00

Val de Mer Bourgogne LD2

$75.00

Jeaunaux Robin Extra Brut LE2

$155.00

Henriot Souverain

$120.00

Raventos Cava

$55.00

Szigeti Brut Rose LD2

$65.00

Val de Mer Bourgogne LD2

$75.00

Scribe Pet Nat LD2

$105.00

Jeaunaux Robin Extra Brut LE2

$155.00

Carboniste Albarino LF2

$60.00Out of stock

Benoit Lahaye Brut Nature LD2

$205.00

Huguet Brut Nature Corpinnat LE2

$90.00

Stadt Krems Gruner

$65.00

Pulp F!#/?@n Muscadet LB2

$75.00

Txakolina Hirutza LB2

$55.00

Flors Di Uis Blend LB2

$85.00

Le Domaine Muscadet LB1

$60.00Out of stock

La Spinetta Moscato LD2

$60.00

Terlan P.G. LC1

$60.00

Ovum Riesling LC2

$75.00

Gewurztraminer Erste & Neue LD2

$70.00

Weiser Kunstler Riesling LD2

$110.00

Vajra Langhe Riesling LB2

$95.00

Hubert Brochard Btg

$90.00

Les Fontenelles Sancerre LC2

$85.00

Simonis Slyvaner (Still)

$80.00

Chablis Oudin LB1

$85.00

Petit Chablis Raveneau Magnum KEG COOLER

$550.00

Menetou-Salon Pelle 'Bornes Blanc' LB1

$70.00Out of stock

Sancerre Domain Roblin LB1

$125.00

Vocoret 1er Cru Chablis LB1

$125.00

Gruner Moric 'Supernatural' LC2

$85.00

Sauvignon Life from Stone Btg

$60.00

Patricia Green SB LC1

$75.00

Rodgriguez 'Escolma Blanco' LB2

$155.00

Ancien P.G. LC2

$80.00Out of stock

Chasselas Eyrie LC2

$85.00

Chenin 'Clef de Sol' LC1

$110.00

Timorasso Archetipo LB2

$85.00

Albarino Paco & Lola Btg

$65.00

Legado Del Conde NEW ALBARINO BTG

$65.00

Chardonnay Sandhi LC2

$80.00

Priorat Blanc 'Burgueres' LC1

$90.00

Ktima Biblia Assyrtiko LC2

$80.00Out of stock

Domaine Partage Roussane LC1

$150.00

Roblet-Monnot 'Nerthus' LC1

$110.00

Chardonnay Diatom 'Bar-M' Btg

$60.00

Montagny Aladame 'Prelude' LC1

$100.00

Chardonnay Failla LB1

$90.00

Chardonnay Talley 'Rosemary' LC2

$115.00

Macabeo Catalanes Horizon LA1

$80.00Out of stock

Boxler Pinot Gris LA2

$130.00Out of stock

Bongran Chardonnay LC2

$105.00

Gonzalez Bastias Naranjo LF2

$70.00

Trebbiano Ampeleia ORANGE LF2

$75.00

Kisi 9 Oaks LE2

$75.00

Sybille Kuntz Riesling LF2

$125.00

Stella Crinita Viognier LF2

$70.00Out of stock

Radikon Sivi LF2

$120.00

Radikon Oslavje 1L LF2

$195.00

Enderle Moll Weiss Grau LF 2

$60.00

Mesclances BTL

$50.00

Txakolina Rose LE2

$55.00

Donnachadh LE2

$60.00

Philippe Gilbert PN LE2

$70.00

Chaintre 'Les Hirondelles' LE2

$65.00

Offshoot Blaufrankisch LE2

$65.00

Tibouren Clos Cibonne LE2

$105.00

Bandol Tempier LE2

$115.00

Bandol ROSE Tempier MAGNUM KEG COOLER

$250.00

Tavel LE2

$60.00

Niellucciu 'Clos Reginu'

$65.00

Trousseau Dorbon VB 1,2

$105.00

Trousseau Eyrie RC 1 / VA 11-12

$95.00

Trousseau Mouillard VC 1,2

$60.00

Gamay Thevenet 'Grain & Granit' VD 8,9

$95.00

PN Justin Girardin

$70.00

PN Sancerre Reverdy 'Villaudiere' VD 4-6

$70.00

PN Volnay Voillot 1er Cru VF2,3

$230.00

PN Willamette Amalie Robert VC 8

$110.00

PN Sylvie Esmonin Clos Saint Jacques

$450.00

PN Brewer-Clifton VA 1

$85.00

Patricia Green Volcanic PN VA5

$150.00

Lapierre 'Le Beaujolais' Gamay VD 10

$75.00

Gamay Foillard Fleurie VC6,7

$140.00

PN Ancien 'Mink Vineyards' VC10

$145.00

Regnaudot 1er Cru A5,6

$95.00

Wine Dive Vending Mach. VA-D0

$55.00

Clement & Jerome Gamay VF5

$100.00

Ampeleia Cab Franc VH2

$100.00

Chianti Montegrossi VH 7,8

$70.00

Mencia 'Vinos de aldea' VF4,5

$100.00

Rodriguez 'Escolma Tinto' VE 5

$155.00

Vigne Rada Cannonau VE2

$80.00

Rocher Des Violettes Cot B3

$75.00

Vending Machine Double Shotgun VE 9

$95.00

Listan Negro 'Migan' E7

$115.00

Nerello Terre Nere Btg

$65.00

Nebbiolo Negro 'Angelin' VF8

$50.00

Gulfi Nero/Frappato VE 3,4

$80.00

Grenache 'Veraton' Moncayo VA7

$85.00

Grenache 'Albahra' VG 7

$70.00

Cab Sauv. l'Ecole 45 VF 10

$75.00

Cantine Valpane Barbera G5

$60.00

Sijnn Kingfisher Blend VE11

$65.00

Brunello Ciacci d'aragona VG3

$165.00

CdBourg Falfas 'Demoiselles' VH 2,3

$80.00

Pessac Carbonnieux VG 0-2

$230.00

Ridge Estate Cab A10

$195.00

Saint Cosme CDP VD3

$180.00

Cailloux Vacqueyras VD1

$105.00

Barolo Varja 'Albe' VF 6,7

$105.00

Bandol ROUGE Tempier VB 8

$145.00

Edge Cab Btg

$65.00

Buehler Estate Cab VH 10

$115.00

Merlot Mayacamas VB10,11

$160.00

Recoltant Cab VH5,6

$125.00

Syrah Stark-Conde VC 3

$85.00

Textbook Cab VH 11,12

$95.00

Freemark Abbey VG10

$295.00

Tommasi Amarone VG 1

$180.00

Unlisted

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We focus on all varieties of fabulous seafood from the Gulf along with local farms.

Location

800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

