Seafood
Peche
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
We focus on all varieties of fabulous seafood from the Gulf along with local farms.
Location
800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood - French Quarter
No Reviews
901 Iberville Street New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Orleans
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
4.6 • 1,011
1200 Magazine St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurant