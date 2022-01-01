Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Cochon

review star

No reviews yet

930 Tchoupitoulas St

Suite A

New Orleans, LA 70130

SMALL PLATES

Fried alligator tossed in chili garlic mayonnaise, topped with crushed herbs.

FRIED SHRIMP

$15.00

Fried bacon wrapped shrimp with kimchi butter.

PIE

$12.00

Crawfish tails, rice and trinity vegetables in a fried pastry shell. Served with sauce piquante.

WOOD FIRED OYSTER ROAST

$24.00

Louisiana oysters baked in our wood fire oven with chili garlic butter.

ALLIGATOR

$14.00

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$14.00

REMOULADE

$14.00Out of stock

BOUCHERIE

CHICKEN LIVER MOUSSE

$12.00

HEAD CHEESE

$12.00

SOUP & SALAD

BEET SALAD

$14.00

BROCCOLI SOUP

$9.00

Grilled Broccoli with grana padano & garlic rosemary vinaigrette.

CUCUMBER

$7.00

Marinated Cucumbers and crushed herbs in vinegar.

GUMBO

$10.00

Traditional dark roux gumbo with chicken and andouille sausage. Served with rice.

ENTREE

BEEF

$28.00

Smoked Beef Short Rib with Rice Grits & Chow Chow.

CATFISH

$24.00

Stewed catfish with greens, hog jowl & potatoes

OYSTER & BACON SANDWICH

$29.00

Fried Louisiana Oysters with house bacon, lettuce tomato and tartar sauce. Served on pullman loaf with slaw and a dill pickle.

RABBIT & DUMPLINGS

$30.00

Braised Rabbit stewed with turnips, carrot, celery, onion and dumplings.

KIDS GRILL CHEEZ

$13.00

Grilled Cheese on pullman loaf served with house chips, slaw and a dill pickle.

KIDS CATFISH

$13.00

Fried catfish served with house chips, slaw and a dill pickle.

HAM STEAK

$58.00

PORK NECK

$28.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$32.00

CHOPS

$58.00

Crispy pork shank with chili & soy vinegar

FM4

$65.00

SIDES

GREENS

$8.00

GRITS

$8.00

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

SEA ISLAND PEAS

$8.00

BRUSSELS

$10.00

WHITE RICE

$4.00

FRIES

$6.00

COLESLAW

$5.00

DESSERT

DESSERT BOARD

$33.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$11.00

Served with buttermilk chantilly and dulce de leche.

CHESS PIE

$11.00

Coconut Cake

$11.00

SORBET

$7.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

6" Inch Cake

$40.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

FOOD MENU

AMUSE

$60.00

BEVERAGE MENU

1 HOOTIE HOO

$40.00

2 AMOR PUERCO

3 CORPSE REVIVER NO.2

4 PERUVIAN BIRD

5 BAD APPLE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Cochon offers true Cajun and southern cooking-- the food is focused and simple, roast meats with natural sauces, homemade boudin and andouille sausage, smoked brisket and seafood delivered fresh from waters around the New Orleans by local fishermen.   In 2007 the world-renowned culinary organization The James Beard Foundation named Chef Link Best Chef: South and Cochon was nominated as Best New Restaurant.  Cochon is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street at the corner of Andrew Higgins Street, in the Warehouse District. For more information and menus please visit www.cochonrestaurant.com

930 Tchoupitoulas St, Suite A, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Cochon image
Cochon image

