Seafood
Sandwiches

NOLA Caye

697 Reviews

$$

898 Baronne Street

New Orleans, LA 70113

Popular Items

THREE Tacos / ONE Side
Crispy Chicken Wings
Braised Oxtail

Starters

Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$18.00

Ahi Tuna, Mango, Avocado, Garlic, Lime Juice

Bread Service

$3.00

Buttered and Grilled Brioche Roll

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Beer Battered, Deep Fried, Orange Marmalade Dipping Sauce

Crab/Conch Fritters

$17.00

Conch and Crab Fritters, Garlic-Lime Mayo

Crispy Chicken Wings

$17.00

Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce

Dip Duo

$12.00

Gacamole and Chilled Queso Dip

Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh Avocado, Lime Juice, Red Onion, Garlic

Jalapeno Queso Dip

$12.00

Chilled Cheddar with Roasted Poblanos

Street Tacos

$20.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Mayo, Ponzu Coleslaw, Szechuan Sauce

Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

Seared Tuna, mixed greens tossed in Vinaigrette with Mango, Avocado, Red Onion, Sesame Seeds

Stack Sal

$23.00

Shrimp Remoulade, Guacamole, Fresh Crab, Chopped Tomato. Green tossed in Vinaigrette

Large House Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Pineapple Vinaigrette, Mango, Avocado, Pineapple, Toasted Coconut

Small House Salad

$6.00

Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango, Diced Onion, Mixed Greens. Avocado Ranch

Tacos

TWO Tacos/ TWO Sides

$19.00

THREE Tacos / ONE Side

$20.00

A la Carte Taco

Sides

Black Beans

$6.00

Roasted Corn

$6.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Grits

$6.00

Plantains

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

No Side

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$31.00

Braised Oxtail

$31.00

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Ginger Salmon

$27.00

Jerk Fish

$34.00

Red Curry Shrimp

$27.00

Strip Steak

$32.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cuban

$16.00

Island Burger

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Tres Leches

$12.00

Kids

KID Chicken Fingers

$10.00

KID Quesadilla

$10.00

KID Cheeseburger

$10.00

1 Fried Chicken Tender

$2.00

Gluten Free

Dip Duo w/ Cucumber Sticks

$12.00

Oysters Ceviche

$21.00

Tuna Salad NO SZECHUAN

$22.00

SM House Sal w/ Pineapple Vin

$6.00

LG House Sal w/ Pineapple Vin

$12.00

Roasted Chicken

Strip Steak

$29.00

Pork Chop NO GLAZE

$25.00

GF Taco GRILLED SHRIMP

$6.00

GF Taco Blackened Fish

$6.00

GF Taco Vegetarian

$6.00

GF Taco Pork

$6.00

Side Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Side Broccolini

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 4:05 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 4:05 pm
Restaurant info

NOLA Caye combines New Orleans' charm, culture and its genuine sense of hospitality with the bold, fresh flavors of the Caribbean.

Website

Location

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans, LA 70113

Directions

Gallery
NOLA Caye image
NOLA Caye image
NOLA Caye image
NOLA Caye image

