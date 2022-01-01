Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar

47 Reviews

1114 Constance St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp Roll
Manchego Burger

Food

The Trio

The Trio

$40.00

Shrimp Cocktail, Crabmeat Maison, Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Ahi Tuna, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette, Avocado, Tobiko, Sesame Seeds, Fried Wontons

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

Crab Maison

Crab Maison

$16.00

Louisiana Crab, Maison Dressing, Capers, Lemon, Saltine Crackers

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

House-Smoked Fish, Cream Cheese, Candied Lemon, Saltines

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Calamari, Romesco, Parmesan

Charbroiled Oysters

Charbroiled Oysters

$18.00

6 Gulf Oysters, Lemon, Garlic, Butter, Parmesan, French Bread

Waffle Fries

$7.00
Sidecar Salad

Sidecar Salad

$12.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Pecan, Dill Vinaigrette

Bibb Wedge

Bibb Wedge

$12.00

Bibb Lettuce, CherryTomato, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Garlic Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Dong Phoung Brioche Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast topped with Creole Honey Mustard Slaw and Pickles on a Dong Phoung Brioche Bun.

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Portobello Cap, Arugula, Tomato Chutney, Goat Cheese, Dong Phoung Brioche Bun

Fried Oyster Sandwich

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Oysters, Maison Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, French Bread

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Maison Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, French Bread

Lobstah Roll

Lobstah Roll

$28.00

Maine Lobster, Mayo, Lemon, Celery, Dong Phuong Brioche Roll

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

American or Cheddar Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Dong Phoung Brioche Bun

Manchego Burger

Manchego Burger

$15.00

Manchego Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Aioli, Dong Phuong Brioche Bun

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Crème Fraiche, Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Cotija, Cilantro, Mawi Corn Tortillas

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, Chimichurri, Pico De Gallo, Cotija, Flour Tortillas

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Cod, Habanero Tartar Sauce, Wedge Fries

Mushroom Piccata

Mushroom Piccata

$16.00

Seared Oyster Mushrooms, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Fingerling Potatoes, Capers, White Wine, Lemon (vegan)

Brunch Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Misc/A La Carte

Add Skirt Steak

$10.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Add Bacon (To Fries)

$1.50

Add Crabmeat

$12.00Out of stock

Add Fd Banana Peppers

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Aioli

Extra Saltines

Extra Wontons

Extra French Bread

$1.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Slaw

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1114 Constance St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant - New Orleans
orange star3.7 • 611
701 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Barcadia New Orleans
orange star3.3 • 586
601 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Justine
orange star4.0 • 116
225 Chartres Street New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Vintage Rock Club
orange starNo Reviews
1009 Poydras Street New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Two Chicks Cafe - Near Convention Center
orange star4.6 • 1,241
Ste. 109 New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans CBD
orange star4.3 • 1,087
200 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Mojo Coffee House - Magazine
orange star4.4 • 1,329
1500 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70118
View restaurantnext
Two Chicks Cafe - Near Convention Center
orange star4.6 • 1,241
Ste. 109 New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
orange star4.6 • 1,011
1200 Magazine St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston