Lower Garden District restaurants you'll love

Lower Garden District restaurants
Toast

Lower Garden District's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Lower Garden District restaurants

French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Just a Cup$3.00
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
Pour Over$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
More about French Truck Coffee
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans image

 

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Wafflewich$7.50
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
Breakfast Waffle Bowl$12.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
Creole Grits$17.99
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle cheddar biscuits.
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House

1500 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Au Lait$3.00
Two thirds drip coffee and one third steamed milk
Drip Coffee$2.00
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!
Latte$4.25
Espresso & Milk
Our small latte comes with a double shot of espresso while our large comes with a quad.
More about Mojo Coffee House
The Twisted Waffle image

 

The Twisted Waffle

619 S. Lewis Street, New Iberia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Belgian Waffle$6.25
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
Burst of Berries Waffle$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
Breakfast Wafflewich$6.95
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
More about The Twisted Waffle
Union Ramen Bar image

 

Union Ramen Bar

1837 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Ramen Bowl$9.00
Kids Tori Ramen (pictured with added Blackened Chicken +$3)
Slap Ya Mama Kimchi Mazemen$15.50
Brothless ramen, blackened chicken, spinach, union kimchi, poached egg, nori flakes, cilantro, and ramen noodles
Spam Musubi$9.00
w/ lettuce, misozuke peppers, cucumber, curry aioli
More about Union Ramen Bar
Peche image

 

Peche

800 Magazine St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried brussels sprouts w/ chili vinegar$8.00
Deep fried and tossed with chili vinegar, red onion and parsley.
Hushpuppies$6.00
Fried cornmeal batter. Served with honey butter.
Baked Drum$29.00
Pan seared Drum fillet served in a mushroom broth with fried, sweet potato calas.
More about Peche
Butcher image

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Salad$4.00
Made in house with mustard, paprika, celery, & red wine vinegar.
Cochon Muffaletta$16.00
w/ house meats & giardiniera olive salad on sesame loaf
Butcher Burger$12.00
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onion on house made sesame seed bun
More about Butcher
Lengua Madre image

 

Lengua Madre

1245 Constance Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Elote$8.00
Paradigm Gardens sweet corn with chiltepin chili aioli, lime and cotija cheese. It's got some spice!
Beet$8.00
A whole roasted red beet topped with a sour cherry mole, bird's eye chilis and pomegrante. Served warm.
Tinned Seafood$12.00
Tinned calamari in sofrito served with potato chips, cherry tomato relish and lemon aioli.
More about Lengua Madre
Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar

1114 Constance St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Redfish Pecamandine$25.00
Hanger Steak$25.00
More about Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar
Two Chicks Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Two Chicks Cafe

Ste. 109, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1241 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Two Chicks Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lower Garden District

Croissants

Chai Lattes

Waffles

Grits

French Toast

