Lower Garden District restaurants you'll love
Lower Garden District's top cuisines
Must-try Lower Garden District restaurants
More about French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee
1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
|Just a Cup
|$3.00
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
|Pour Over
|$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wafflewich
|$7.50
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
|Breakfast Waffle Bowl
|$12.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
|Creole Grits
|$17.99
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle cheddar biscuits.
More about Mojo Coffee House
SANDWICHES
Mojo Coffee House
1500 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Cafe Au Lait
|$3.00
Two thirds drip coffee and one third steamed milk
|Drip Coffee
|$2.00
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!
|Latte
|$4.25
Espresso & Milk
Our small latte comes with a double shot of espresso while our large comes with a quad.
More about The Twisted Waffle
The Twisted Waffle
619 S. Lewis Street, New Iberia
|Popular items
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.25
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
|Burst of Berries Waffle
|$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
|Breakfast Wafflewich
|$6.95
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
More about Union Ramen Bar
Union Ramen Bar
1837 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Kids Ramen Bowl
|$9.00
Kids Tori Ramen (pictured with added Blackened Chicken +$3)
|Slap Ya Mama Kimchi Mazemen
|$15.50
Brothless ramen, blackened chicken, spinach, union kimchi, poached egg, nori flakes, cilantro, and ramen noodles
|Spam Musubi
|$9.00
w/ lettuce, misozuke peppers, cucumber, curry aioli
More about Peche
Peche
800 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Fried brussels sprouts w/ chili vinegar
|$8.00
Deep fried and tossed with chili vinegar, red onion and parsley.
|Hushpuppies
|$6.00
Fried cornmeal batter. Served with honey butter.
|Baked Drum
|$29.00
Pan seared Drum fillet served in a mushroom broth with fried, sweet potato calas.
More about Butcher
Butcher
930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Potato Salad
|$4.00
Made in house with mustard, paprika, celery, & red wine vinegar.
|Cochon Muffaletta
|$16.00
w/ house meats & giardiniera olive salad on sesame loaf
|Butcher Burger
|$12.00
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onion on house made sesame seed bun
More about Lengua Madre
Lengua Madre
1245 Constance Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Elote
|$8.00
Paradigm Gardens sweet corn with chiltepin chili aioli, lime and cotija cheese. It's got some spice!
|Beet
|$8.00
A whole roasted red beet topped with a sour cherry mole, bird's eye chilis and pomegrante. Served warm.
|Tinned Seafood
|$12.00
Tinned calamari in sofrito served with potato chips, cherry tomato relish and lemon aioli.
More about Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar
1114 Constance St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Redfish Pecamandine
|$25.00
|Hanger Steak
|$25.00