Irish Channel restaurants you'll love

NOLA Brewing Company
3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|SIDE RANCH
|$1.00
SIDE RANCH
|#2
|$23.00
MUSHROOOMS/OLIVES/ONIONS
|#12
|$8.00
ICEBERG/ROMAINE/MOZZARELLA/ONIONS/PEPPERS/OLIVES/ITALIAN DRESSING
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Damn Good Nachos
|$14.95
Choice of meat, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, red onion, lime cream, cilantro and tons of melted cheese.
|The Rum House Salad
|$6.95
Spinach, roasted sweet potato, toasted pecans, beets, goat cheese crumbles, shaved red onions, and a curry vinaigrette
|Two Dat
|$13.95
Choice of two tacos and two sides or a small salad
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Three Little Pigs Omelet
|$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
|One Tomato, Two Tomato
|$14.00
Fried green & grilled red tomato over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and finished with hollandaise
TACOS
Barracuda
3984 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$8.00
Ⓥ topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!
|Queso
|$6.00
topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!
|Pork Taco
|$3.60
red chile pork, onion, cilantro on fresh flour tortilla
NOODLES
Cho Thai
3218 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Roti
|$6.00
buttery flatbread and red curry
|Papaya Salad
|$12.00
Thai chili, dried shrimp, green beans, peanuts, tomatoes
|Bok Choy
|$8.00
garlic chili soybean sauce
Port Orleans Brewing Co.
4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Bandito*
|$5.00
pineapple soy marinated flank steak, guacamole, crispy onions, cilantro, cotija cheese
|Street Corn
|$3.00
rasta crèma, cotija cheese, tajin, cilantro
|The Carny
|$4.50
braised pork shoulder, pickled cabbage, poblano
crèma, cotija cheese, cilantro