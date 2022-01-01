Irish Channel restaurants you'll love

Irish Channel restaurants
Toast

Irish Channel's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Thai
Latin American
Must-try Irish Channel restaurants

NOLA Brewing Company image

 

NOLA Brewing Company

3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SIDE RANCH$1.00
SIDE RANCH
#2$23.00
MUSHROOOMS/OLIVES/ONIONS
#12$8.00
ICEBERG/ROMAINE/MOZZARELLA/ONIONS/PEPPERS/OLIVES/ITALIAN DRESSING
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria image

 

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Damn Good Nachos$14.95
Choice of meat, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, red onion, lime cream, cilantro and tons of melted cheese.
The Rum House Salad$6.95
Spinach, roasted sweet potato, toasted pecans, beets, goat cheese crumbles, shaved red onions, and a curry vinaigrette
Two Dat$13.95
Choice of two tacos and two sides or a small salad
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
One Tomato, Two Tomato$14.00
Fried green & grilled red tomato over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and finished with hollandaise
Barracuda image

TACOS

Barracuda

3984 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole$8.00
Ⓥ topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!
Queso$6.00
topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!
Pork Taco$3.60
red chile pork, onion, cilantro on fresh flour tortilla
Cho Thai image

NOODLES

Cho Thai

3218 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roti$6.00
buttery flatbread and red curry
Papaya Salad$12.00
Thai chili, dried shrimp, green beans, peanuts, tomatoes
Bok Choy$8.00
garlic chili soybean sauce
Port Orleans Brewing Co. image

 

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bandito*$5.00
pineapple soy marinated flank steak, guacamole, crispy onions, cilantro, cotija cheese
Street Corn$3.00
rasta crèma, cotija cheese, tajin, cilantro
The Carny$4.50
braised pork shoulder, pickled cabbage, poblano
crèma, cotija cheese, cilantro
