Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Irish Channel

Go
Irish Channel restaurants
Toast

Irish Channel restaurants that serve pies

NOLA Brewing Company image

 

NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing

3033 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pie-Dye Pesto$23.00
More about NOLA Pizza Co. at NOLA Brewing
Item pic

 

Avo Taco

4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie Gose 6pk$9.00
4.5% | Tart Ale
This light fall gose sends a pie to your taste buds with bushels of apple flavor combined with a touch of vanilla and plenty of cinnamon to help give it that delicious pie crust character.
Not So Big's Snack: Blueberry Pie Sour 4pk$22.00
7.5% ABV | New Orleans-style Blueberry Pie Sour
After adding pie crust to our sour base, we jam-packed it with blueberries to bring a thick fruit-forward flavor and added a splash of vanilla. Boozier, and probably tastier, than most pies you can find on a windowsill.
More about Avo Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Irish Channel

Pancakes

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Cake

Map

More near Irish Channel to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Touro

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1159 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1359 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston