Central Business District restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
724 Iberville St, New Orleans
|Captain's Platter
|$39.99
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl
|$7.79
|Boom Boom Shrimp
|$8.99
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
City Greens
909 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Quinoa, Kale & Corn
|$10.95
carrot, corn, roasted brussel sprouts, quinoa, sheep’s milk feta, kale, arugula, lemon Basil vinaigrette 460 cal (GF, V)
|Thai Peanut Chicken
|$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
|Thai Peanut Shrimp
|$11.50
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
Daisy Dukes Cafe
308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.50
|5 Pc Wings
|$9.50
|2 Eggs Served Your Way
|$8.95
Copper Vine
1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans
|LARGE - Berry & Pecan Salad
|$12.00
seasonal fruit, candied pecans, house cheese, citrus vinaigrette
|Black Truffle Fries
|$10.00
battered fries, parsley, fresh garlic with black peppercorn & parmesan aioli
|SMALL - Berry & Pecan Salad
|$9.00
seasonal fruit, candied pecans, house cheese, citrus vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Daisy Dukes
121 Chartres St, New Orleans
|2 Eggs Your Way
|$10.95
Served with your choice of side (hash browns, grits, or fruit cup) and your choice of meat (bacon, ham, sausage), toast or biscuit.
Pancakes are topped with powdered sugar.
|Veggie Omelette
|$10.95
With mushrooms, green pepper, onions, tomatoes & cheese.
Served with a choice of hash browns, grits or fruit cup & toast or biscuit.
|Cajun Omelette
|$13.95
With hot sausage, onions, tomatoes & cheese.
Served with a choice of hash browns, grits or fruit cup & toast or biscuit.
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
234 Loyola Ave, New Orleans
|2 Whole Wings & Large Waffle
|$13.00
2 Whole Wings (The Best Fried Chicken to Bone)- made to order and paired with Momma's Freshly Baked Belgian Waffle, House Syrup, and Butter. Upgrade to one of our Flavored Waffles or Bourbon Syrup
|The Lil Momma
|$11.00
Southern Creamy Grits, Hand Cracked Scrambled Eggs, & Thick Cut Bacon.
Upgrades: Cheese Grits and/or trade your bacon in for Hot or Smoked Sausage.
|Strawberry Lemonade
|$4.50
Freshly Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
200 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Southern Breakfast
|$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
|Migas
|$12.00
A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
|Banana Fosters Pain Perdu
|$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
PIZZA • PASTA
Domenica
123 Baronne St, New Orleans
|White Pizze
|$15.00
ricotta, mozzarella, basil, roasted garlic
|Truffle Agnolotti
truffle & ricotta filled pasta tossed in a butter sauce with shaved truffles
|Meatballs & Polenta
|$13.00
meatballs (3) over creamy polenta & pecorino romano
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy J's Cafe
115 Chartres St, New Orleans
|(S) 1 Biscuit & Gravy
|$5.00
|Beignet Sticks
|$5.00
|(S) Home Fries
|$3.00
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$45.00
25 fried chicken tenders with honey mustard for dipping
|SANDWICH TRAY
|$45.00
30 mini poboys, choice of ham and cheddar, turkey and cheddar, or half and half
|1 PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$17.00
16 inch pizza cut into 16 square slices
Luke Restaurant
333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans
|Brendan's Bread Pudding
|$9.00
vanilla bean ice cream and hot buttered rum sauce
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
toasted almonds, Espelette honey, fresh cheese
|Fried Oyster & Bacon Salad
|$19.00
romaine lettuce, Benton's bacon, avocado, tomato, buttermilk dressing
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Two Chicks Cafe
920 Gravier St, New Orleans