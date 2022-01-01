Central Business District restaurants you'll love

Central Business District restaurants
Toast

Central Business District's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Steakhouses
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Southern
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Central Business District restaurants

Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

724 Iberville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (21890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Captain's Platter$39.99
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$7.79
Boom Boom Shrimp$8.99
More about Acme Oyster House
City Greens image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

909 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quinoa, Kale & Corn$10.95
carrot, corn, roasted brussel sprouts, quinoa, sheep’s milk feta, kale, arugula, lemon Basil vinaigrette 460 cal (GF, V)
Thai Peanut Chicken$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
Thai Peanut Shrimp$11.50
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
More about City Greens
Daisy Dukes Cafe image

 

Daisy Dukes Cafe

308 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
5 Pc Wings$9.50
2 Eggs Served Your Way$8.95
More about Daisy Dukes Cafe
Copper Vine image

 

Copper Vine

1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1645 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LARGE - Berry & Pecan Salad$12.00
seasonal fruit, candied pecans, house cheese, citrus vinaigrette
Black Truffle Fries$10.00
battered fries, parsley, fresh garlic with black peppercorn & parmesan aioli
SMALL - Berry & Pecan Salad$9.00
seasonal fruit, candied pecans, house cheese, citrus vinaigrette
More about Copper Vine
Daisy Dukes image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daisy Dukes

121 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (4515 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Eggs Your Way$10.95
Served with your choice of side (hash browns, grits, or fruit cup) and your choice of meat (bacon, ham, sausage), toast or biscuit.
Pancakes are topped with powdered sugar.
Veggie Omelette$10.95
With mushrooms, green pepper, onions, tomatoes & cheese.
Served with a choice of hash browns, grits or fruit cup & toast or biscuit.
Cajun Omelette$13.95
With hot sausage, onions, tomatoes & cheese.
Served with a choice of hash browns, grits or fruit cup & toast or biscuit.
More about Daisy Dukes
Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles

234 Loyola Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Whole Wings & Large Waffle$13.00
2 Whole Wings (The Best Fried Chicken to Bone)- made to order and paired with Momma's Freshly Baked Belgian Waffle, House Syrup, and Butter. Upgrade to one of our Flavored Waffles or Bourbon Syrup
The Lil Momma$11.00
Southern Creamy Grits, Hand Cracked Scrambled Eggs, & Thick Cut Bacon.
Upgrades: Cheese Grits and/or trade your bacon in for Hot or Smoked Sausage.
Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
Freshly Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade
More about Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

200 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
Migas$12.00
A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.
Banana Fosters Pain Perdu$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Domenica image

PIZZA • PASTA

Domenica

123 Baronne St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (10979 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Pizze$15.00
ricotta, mozzarella, basil, roasted garlic
Truffle Agnolotti
truffle & ricotta filled pasta tossed in a butter sauce with shaved truffles
Meatballs & Polenta$13.00
meatballs (3) over creamy polenta & pecorino romano
More about Domenica
Jimmy J's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy J's Cafe

115 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(S) 1 Biscuit & Gravy$5.00
Beignet Sticks$5.00
(S) Home Fries$3.00
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
Acorn Cafe image

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$45.00
25 fried chicken tenders with honey mustard for dipping
SANDWICH TRAY$45.00
30 mini poboys, choice of ham and cheddar, turkey and cheddar, or half and half
1 PEPPERONI PIZZA$17.00
16 inch pizza cut into 16 square slices
More about Acorn Cafe
Luke Restaurant image

 

Luke Restaurant

333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brendan's Bread Pudding$9.00
vanilla bean ice cream and hot buttered rum sauce
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$15.00
toasted almonds, Espelette honey, fresh cheese
Fried Oyster & Bacon Salad$19.00
romaine lettuce, Benton's bacon, avocado, tomato, buttermilk dressing
More about Luke Restaurant
Vintage Rock Club image

 

Vintage Rock Club

1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Vintage Rock Club
Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

117 Decatur street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine
Two Chicks Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Two Chicks Cafe

920 Gravier St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Two Chicks Cafe
Restaurant August image

 

Restaurant August

301 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Restaurant August

