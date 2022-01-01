Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Chicks Cafe 920 Gravier St

899 Reviews

$$

920 Gravier St

New Orleans, LA 70112

Order Again

Breakfast Specials

Café Breakfast

$11.50

Papa's French Toast

$10.99

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.25

BBQ Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Parfait

$8.99

Chia Pudding

$8.99

Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.99

Traditional Benedict

$15.25

Veggie Benedict

$13.99

Omelets

Kickin' Chicken Omelet

$14.25

Farmhouse Omelet

$12.25

Under the Sea Omelet

$15.75

Eggwich

Hatchery

$8.25

Belt

$8.99

Barnyard

$7.99

Breakfast Poboy

$9.99

BYO Eggwich

Crepes

Nutella Banana

$8.50

Strawberries & Cream

$8.50

1 Strawberry & 1 Nutella

$8.50

2 Plain Crepes

$6.00

Seafood Buckwheat Crepe

$9.50

Turkey Buckwheat Crepe

$8.50

Veggie Crepe

$8.50

2 Buckwheat Crepes

$6.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.75

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Turkey

$4.00

Side Chicken

$4.99

Side Pancake

$3.25

Grits

$3.99

Roasted Potato

$3.25

Side Fruit

$3.25

Toast

$1.99

Two Eggs

$2.50

One Egg

$1.25

Croissant

$2.75

Sauteed Veggies

$4.00

Side Yogurt

$3.50

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fruit Piece

$1.25

Side Salad

$2.99

$Add Shrimp

$5.99

Side Crab Cake

$6.50

Side Salsa

$0.75

1 Piece Bacon

$1.85

1 Piece Turkey

$2.00

Cheese

$1.25

1 Piece Of Ham

$2.00

Side cream cheese

$1.00

Side herb cream cheese

$1.25

Side Holly

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Nutella

$0.75

Peanut butter

$0.75

Homemade strawberry jam

$0.75

Side BBQ sauce

$1.25

1 Piece of andouille sausage

$2.00

Lunch

Chicken Club

$13.99

Chicken Panini

$13.25

Thai Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

Beet Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Turkey Fig

$11.25

Crab Melt

$15.75

Cajun Sandwich

$12.25

Veggie Sandwich

$10.25

Quinoa Salad

$8.25

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.25

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Health Bowl

$8.99

Ham Panini

$12.25

Drinks

Lemonade

$5.99

Tea

$3.99

Soda

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Btl Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Fresh Juice

$4.99

Btl Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Add Vanilla/mocha/caramel

$0.50

H2O

Employee Soda

$1.00

Extra Tea Bag

$1.50

Iced coffee

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Almond Milk Upchgarge

$0.50

Specialty Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Margarita

$8.25

Paloma

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$8.25

Mojito

$9.25

Fruit Mojito

$10.00

Hurricane

$9.25

Pimms Cup

$8.50

Bailys Coffee

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$10.75

Well

$6.75

Premium

$7.25

Super Premium

$7.75

Prosecco

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.50

Beer

Btl Abita Amber

$4.50

Btl Dos Equis

$5.50

Wine

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Juice/Smoothies

Green Blast Juice

$8.99

Iron Chick Juice

$8.50

Ginger Sun Juice

$7.50

Refuel Juice

$8.25

Mighty Leaf Smoothie

$7.50

Banana Split Smoothie

$7.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Blue Chick Smoothie

$7.25

Fresh Apple Juice

$4.99

Kids

Kids Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

T-shirt

T-shirt

$13.70

Mason jar

$6.99

Breakfast Bowl

Potato Bowl

$8.99

Grits Bowl

$10.25
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and Enjoy

Location

920 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70112

Directions

Two Chicks Cafe image
Two Chicks Cafe image

