Bar Bites

6 Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Bona Fried Shrimp

$11.95

3 Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

3 Catfish Tacos

$11.95

Small Yachtchos

$8.45

Large Yachtchos

$11.95

Roast Beef Debris Slider

$4.50

Mozarella Logs

$9.00

Chips and salsa

$3.95

Chips and Queso

$5.50

Potato Kegs

$9.95

Burgers

Boozy Burger

$13.75

Lucky Burger

$14.75

Plain Burger

$12.50

Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.75

Debris fry

$9.75

Garlic Parm fry

$8.50

Loaded Fries

$9.75

Naked half

$3.75

Naked share

$7.25

Light and Tasty

Side Salad

$6.95

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$14.95

Veggie Stir Fry

$11.95

Hummus

$5.95

Sandwiches

Alligator Dog

$10.50

BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$12.50

Catfish Sandwich

$11.50

Shredded Pork & Slaw

$10.50

Veggie Burger

$10.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Curbside pickup available! Come get some great bar grub.

Location

440 S. St. Patrick St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

Gallery
Mid City Yacht Club image

