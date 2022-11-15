Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Food Trucks

Fat Boy's Pizza - French Quarter

review star

No reviews yet

714 St Peter Street

New Orleans, LA 70116

30 Inch - Pepperoni
30 Inch - Half & Half
Slice - Pepperoni

Pizza

Slice - Original Cheese

Slice - Original Cheese

$11.00

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

Slice - Pepperoni

Slice - Pepperoni

$12.00

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

Slice - The Meats

Slice - The Meats

$13.50

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$13.00

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

Slice - The Veggies

Slice - The Veggies

$12.00

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

30 Inch - Original Cheese

30 Inch - Original Cheese

$49.00

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

30 Inch - Pepperoni

30 Inch - Pepperoni

$52.00

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

30 Inch - The Meats

30 Inch - The Meats

$61.00

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

30 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

30 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$59.00

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

30 Inch - The Veggies

30 Inch - The Veggies

$52.00

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

30 Inch - Half & Half

Favorites

Fat Boy's Jumbo Pretzel

Fat Boy's Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Our HUGE Bavarian style soft pretzel, served with a side of beer cheese and spicy creole mustard.

Extra Sauces

Extra Ranch

$0.49

Extra BBQ

$0.49

Extra Honey Garlic

$0.49

Extra Fat Boy's Sauce

$0.49

Extra Marinara

$0.49

Extra Beer Cheese

$0.49

Extra Creole Mustard

$0.49

N/A Bev

Fountain Drink

$4.00+

Dasani

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Strawberry Daq

$7.00

Upstairs N/A Bev

Fountain Drink

$4.00+

Dasani

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Oversized New York Style Pizza delivered with Southern Hospitality. When you get a taste of our fresh, made daily dough and pizza sauce, you will quickly see why there is More to Love!

714 St Peter Street, New Orleans, LA 70116

