Covington restaurants you'll love

Covington restaurants
Toast
  • Covington

Covington's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Salad
Southern
Must-try Covington restaurants

Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

70367 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4.3 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Bowl Bisque$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
Voodoo Wings$11.00
Fresh all white meat boneless wings, fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

70488 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Pyre Provisions image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pyre Provisions

70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington

Avg 4.3 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Fried Oysters$16.00
smokey ranch, green tomato chow-chow
One Meat & Two Sides$20.00
Choice of 1/2 lb meat and 2 pit sides. pickles, and cornbread
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.00
house cured pork belly, jalapeno, radish, sesame seed vinaigrette
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MOMBO COMBO$12.29
Choose a portion of any three items: Wangs, Blackenshrooms, Dill Pickle Chips, Chicken Tenders, Tee's Cheese Wedges, Eggrolls, Sean's Nachos or Chips.
BLANKENSHROOMS$7.49
Fresh mushroom buttons hand battered in our house made batter and lightly fried. Served with house made ranch dippin' sauce.
SAVELL BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill image

 

Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill

434 N Columbia St, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Sandwich$12.00
Fried, Grilled, or Blackened and dressed with Cole Slaw
Shrimp Remoulade Wrap$10.00
Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Remoulade, and Grilled Red Onions
Large House Salad$6.00
Cheddar, Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lit Pizza

71180 Highway 1077, Covington

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken$8.50
White sauce, Cajun Chef® hot sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, ranch drizzle, cilantro
Pesto Pollo$8.50
White Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Pesto
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

19130 W Front Street, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP POBOY$12.00
HUSH PUPPIES$4.50
CHICKEN PLATTER$13.00
Fat Boy's Pizza image

 

Fat Boy's Pizza

69305 Highway 21 Unit 100, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slice - Pepperoni$6.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
Slice - Original Cheese$6.79
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Garlic Knots$5.99
Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.
Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli image

SEAFOOD

Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli

1248 N Collins Blvd, Covington

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
Takeout
La Carreta - Covington image

 

La Carreta - Covington

812 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pat’s Seafood & Cajun Deli image

 

Pat’s Seafood & Cajun Deli

70456 LA STE 400, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rusty Pelican image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Rusty Pelican

482 Mrytle Dr, Covington

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jive Bird$11.49
A "Dyno-Mite" Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in our Homemade Original Buffalo Sauce, Served with a Side of our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.79
Chicken Tenders Fried to Perfection and Served with our own Pelican Sauce for Dipping
Shrimp Basket$13.79
Fried Louisiana Gulf Shrimp Served with Remoulade & Cocktail Sauces.
