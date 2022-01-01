Covington restaurants you'll love
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
70367 Hwy 21, Covington
|Popular items
|Seafood Pasta
|$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
|Bowl Bisque
|$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
|Voodoo Wings
|$11.00
Fresh all white meat boneless wings, fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS • SALADS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
70488 Hwy 21, Covington
|Popular items
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
More about Pyre Provisions
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pyre Provisions
70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Oysters
|$16.00
smokey ranch, green tomato chow-chow
|One Meat & Two Sides
|$20.00
Choice of 1/2 lb meat and 2 pit sides. pickles, and cornbread
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
house cured pork belly, jalapeno, radish, sesame seed vinaigrette
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington
|Popular items
|MOMBO COMBO
|$12.29
Choose a portion of any three items: Wangs, Blackenshrooms, Dill Pickle Chips, Chicken Tenders, Tee's Cheese Wedges, Eggrolls, Sean's Nachos or Chips.
|BLANKENSHROOMS
|$7.49
Fresh mushroom buttons hand battered in our house made batter and lightly fried. Served with house made ranch dippin' sauce.
|SAVELL BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add chili for an extra .75.
More about Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill
434 N Columbia St, Covington
|Popular items
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried, Grilled, or Blackened and dressed with Cole Slaw
|Shrimp Remoulade Wrap
|$10.00
Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Remoulade, and Grilled Red Onions
|Large House Salad
|$6.00
Cheddar, Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons
More about Lit Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Lit Pizza
71180 Highway 1077, Covington
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken
|$8.50
White sauce, Cajun Chef® hot sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, ranch drizzle, cilantro
|Pesto Pollo
|$8.50
White Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Pesto
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
More about The Chimes
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
19130 W Front Street, Covington
|Popular items
|SHRIMP POBOY
|$12.00
|HUSH PUPPIES
|$4.50
|CHICKEN PLATTER
|$13.00
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Fat Boy's Pizza
69305 Highway 21 Unit 100, Covington
|Popular items
|Slice - Pepperoni
|$6.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
|Slice - Original Cheese
|$6.79
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
|Garlic Knots
|$5.99
Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.
More about Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli
SEAFOOD
Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli
1248 N Collins Blvd, Covington
More about Rusty Pelican
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
Rusty Pelican
482 Mrytle Dr, Covington
|Popular items
|Jive Bird
|$11.49
A "Dyno-Mite" Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in our Homemade Original Buffalo Sauce, Served with a Side of our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.79
Chicken Tenders Fried to Perfection and Served with our own Pelican Sauce for Dipping
|Shrimp Basket
|$13.79
Fried Louisiana Gulf Shrimp Served with Remoulade & Cocktail Sauces.