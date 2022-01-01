Mac and cheese in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about La Carreta - Covington
La Carreta - Covington
812 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington
|K6. Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
More about Pyre Provisions
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pyre Provisions
70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington
|SIDE MAC N CHEESE
|$2.99
|MEG'S MAC-N-CHEESE
|$4.99
Creamy mac-n-cheese.
|MAC AND CHEESE BURGER
|$12.49
Grilled fresh burger, hickory smoked bacon, and mac and cheese between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
More about The Chimes
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
19130 W Front Street, Covington
|CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE
|$11.00
More about Oxlot 9
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Oxlot 9
428 E Boston St, Covington
|Qt Mac & Cheese
|$10.00