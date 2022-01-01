Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill

No reviews yet

434 N Columbia St

Covington, LA 70433

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Great local restaurant and bar featuring 30 draft beers, excellent wine list, and craft cocktails!

Website

Location

434 N Columbia St, Covington, LA 70433

Directions

