Salad
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Tchefuncte’s

407 SAINT TAMMANY ST

Madisonville, LA 70447

Order Again

Wine Locker Membership

Bubbles & Shells Dinner

$120.00

B&S Dinner Wine Locker Member

$95.00

Wine Membership

$750.00

PWC SB

$35.00

PWC Chard

$42.00

PWC Cab

$62.00

PWC Pinot Noir

$55.00

Prisoner Red Blend 1.5L

$95.00

Double diamond

$85.00

Table

Cinnamon Rolls

$14.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.00

Little Gem

$11.00

Parfait

$9.00

PEI Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Praline Bacon

$12.00

Caeser

$10.00

Soups

Red Pepper Bisque

$9.00

Turtle Soup

$10.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Plates

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Baked Eggs

$21.00

Benedict

$22.00

Corned Beef Hash

$18.00

French Toast

$18.00

House Bacon Burger

$16.00

Pancake Stack

$15.00

Salmon Bagel

$16.00

Sardou

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Veal

$25.00

Soft Shell Benedict

$36.00Out of stock

Crab Cake

$36.00

Sides

2 eggs

$6.00

Corned Beef Side

$7.00

Bacon

$6.00

Brabant Potato

$5.00

Debris & Grits

$6.00

Toast

$2.00

1 Pancake

$9.00

Just Grits

$4.00

Plain Biscuit

$4.00

Kids Brunch

Kids French Toast

$9.00

Kids Eggs Benedict

$9.00

Kids Crab Cake Benedict

$13.00

Kids Tchefuncte Breakfast

$9.00

Dessert

Praline cake

$11.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$14.00

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Apple Tart

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$14.00

Private Party

Cinnamon Roll - Party

Little Gem - Party

Lobster Bisque - Party

Crab Sardou - Party

$57.00

Benedict - Party

$57.00

Steak & Eggs - Party

$57.00

Shrimp & Grits - Party

$57.00

Bread Pudding - Party

Creme Brulee - Party

Cake Fee $2/p

$2.00

First Course

BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

BBQ Soft Shell

$24.00

App Caesar

$9.00

Country Liver Pate

$12.00

Crispy Oysters (4)

$15.00

Crispy Oysters (8)

$22.00

Duck Rangoons

$12.00

PEI Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Pork Belly

$14.00

Soups

Turtle Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Salads

Sesame Seared Tuna Avocado Salad

$24.00

Caesar Salad - Entree

$18.00

Avocado Salad No Tuna

$9.00

Steak Caprese

$22.00

Pear Salad

$13.00

Pasta

Shrimp Gnocchi

$18.00

Bolognese

$16.00

Spaghetti

$16.00

Prosciutto Pasta

$18.00

Duck Pasta

$28.00

Carbonara

$16.00

Plates

Hangar Steak

$28.00

Paneed Veal

$23.00

Tuna Au Poivre

$29.00

Fish Of The Day

$26.00

Chicken Breast

$20.00

Crab Cake

$36.00

Soft Shell Crab

$28.00

Prime Meats

6 oz Filet

$39.00

Hawaiian Ribeye

$49.00

Hanger

$24.00

Sides

Brabant Potatoes

$6.00

Cheese Bread

$4.00

Creole Chips

$4.00

Forest Mushroom

$10.00

French Aspargus Almondine

$6.00

Fried Oysters

$14.00

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Soft Shell

$21.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Balsamic Carrots

$7.00

Desserts

Praline Cake

$12.00

Assorted Ice Cream

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$14.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cheescake

$14.00

Peach Cobbler

$14.00

Sandwiches

Bacon Burger

$16.00

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Private Party

Caesar - Party

Surf & Turf - Party

$45.00

Praline Cake - Party

Tchefuncte's Two Course

Pear Salad

Lobster Bisque

Shrimp Roll - TT

$22.00

Carbonara - TT

$25.00

Fish of Day - TT

$29.00

GARV LEADERSHIP

Anchor Shrimp

$15.00

Boudin Egg Rolls

$17.00

Nashville Chk Sandwich

$15.00

Shrimp Poboy

$15.00

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Wagyu Hanger

$24.00

Cookies

$60.00

Valentine Menu

Valentine Dinner

$75.00Out of stock

Entree

$55.00

Seared Foie Gras

$18.00

Sauteed Fresh Lump Crab

$16.00

A5 Wagyu NY Strip 3 oz

$65.00

Caprese

Heirloom Tomato

Turtle Soup

Oysters

Crab Strudel

Filet

$75.00

Striped Bass

$75.00

Souffle

Wine

$20.00

Doberge

Easter

Amuse

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Pork Belly

$26.00

Caesar

Turtle Soup

Little Gem

Shrimp Cocktail

Crawfish & Tasso

Shrimp & Grits

$50.00

Eggs Benedict

$50.00

Steak & Eggs

$50.00

Lobster Sardou

$50.00

Veal & Eggs

$50.00

Redfish

$50.00

Pork Tenderloin

$50.00

Kid's Parfait

Kid's Pancakes

$22.00

Kid's Breakfast Plate

$22.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Skillet Cookie

$10.00

Lemon Meringue

$10.00

Doberge

$12.00

Ice Cream Trio

$8.00

Father's Day

AMUSE

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Carpaccio

$18.00

LA Crawfish & Tasso

$16.00

Crispy Oysters

$25.00

Caesar

Little Gem

Rangoons

Bisque

Pork Belly

Short Ribs

$55.00Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin

$55.00

Soft Shell Crab

$55.00

Halibut

$55.00

Steak & Eggs

$55.00

Crawfish Sardou

$55.00

Eggs Benedict

$55.00

Veal

$55.00

Redfish

$55.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Peach Cobbler

$13.00Out of stock

Doberge

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Ice Cream

$10.00

Simonnet-Febvre Rose

$60.00

Taittinger Champagne Brut

$105.00

Denis Jamain Reuilly SB

$58.00

Quilt Cabernet

$60.00

Ramey Chardonnay

$80.00

Cristom Pinot Noir

$75.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$13.00

Wanderlust Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rubus Martini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cafe & Beignets

$14.00

Bourbon Milk Punch

$10.00

Kid's Parfait

Kid's Pancakes

$22.00

Kid's Breakfast Plate

$22.00

HH Appetizers (Copy)

Anchor Shrimp

$15.00

Nashville Wings

$14.00

Lighthouse BBQ Wings

$14.00

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$14.00

Hummus

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

Boudin Egg Rolls (3)

$12.00

Boudin Egg Rolls (5)

$18.00

Firecracker Taco (One)

$3.00

Pulled Pork Taco (One)

$3.00

Queso App

$7.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Nacho Fries

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
