Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

La Carreta Ponchatoula 147 NW Railroad Ave

review star

No reviews yet

147 NW Railroad Ave

Ponchatoula, LA 70454

2. Flautas Lunch

Appetizer

Small Dip

$4.75

cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean

Large Dip

$9.00

cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean

Nachos

$10.00

beans, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, jalapenos

Quesadilla Veracruz

$10.95

cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce

Flautas Appetizer

$10.95

tinga, sour cream, pico, guacamole

Chipotle Shrimp

$11.95

shrimp, chipotle sauce, pico, avocados, queso

Ceviche

$12.95

marinated fish and/or shrimp with tomatoes, onions, avocados, pineapple

Cup Tortilla Soup

$4.75

chicken broth,cheese, tortilla strips, avocados, pico

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$7.00

chicken broth,cheese, tortilla strips, avocados, pico

Cup Bean Soup

$4.75

beans, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, cilantro, cheese

Bowl Bean Soup

$7.00

beans, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, cilantro, cheese

Duck Wraps

$10.95

2 Street Corn

$8.95

Carreta Fries

$12.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95

16 OZ Cheese Dip Togo

$14.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.95

tortilla bowl, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, beans

Avocado Salad

$10.50

spinach, romaine, cucumbers, avocados, tomato

Caesar Salad

$10.50

romaine, parmesan, red onion, crutons

Strawberry Salad

$10.50

romaine, spinach, strawberries, cheese, almonds

Lunch

1. Dos Taco Lunch

$9.95

choice of two tacos, rice, beans

1. Tres Taco Lunch

$11.95

choice of two tacos, rice, beans

2. Flautas Lunch

$9.95

four chicken flautas, sour cream, cheese, verde sauce, rice

3. La Bamba Lunch

$10.95

ground beef burrito, ground beef hard taco, cheese enchilada

4. La Mexicana Lunch

$9.95

chicken quesadilla, cheese enchilada, rice

5. Burrito Wrap Lunch

$9.95

grilled chicken, beans, rice, spinach, sour cream, avocados, tortilla soup

6. Mariachi Lunch

$9.95

flauta, ground beef burrito, hard taco, sour cream

7. Lunch Combo

$9.95

choice of two from, taco, flauta, cheese enchilada, rice, beans, sour cream

8. Chimichanga Lunch

$10.95

deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans

9. Burrito Supreme

$9.95

10. Dos Seafood Taco Lunch

$10.95

two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese

10. Tres Seafood Taco Lunch

$13.95

two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese

11. La Carreta Lunch

$11.95

ground beef burrito, cheese enchilada, tostada

12. Tamale Oaxaqueno

$10.25

13. Steak & Eggs Lunch

$15.95

fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, cheese, avocado, pico, rice, bean soup

14. Saul's Favorite Lunch

$13.25

fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, bean enchiladas, verde sauce, cheese, pico, crema

15. Fajitas Lunch

$10.95

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

16. Quesadilla Lunch

$10.50

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole

17. Monterrey Lunch

$11.50

choice of meat, veggies, rice, queso

18. Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.95

L Happy Plate Gr Ck 6oz

$11.25

L Happy Plate Steak 6oz

$11.25

Dinner

Quesadilla Dinner

$11.95

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.50

deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans

Enchilada Dinner

$12.95

ground beef enchiladas, rice, beans, guacamole, pico, sour cream

Flautas Dinner

$11.95

four chicken flautas, sour cream, cheese, verde sauce, bean soup

Dinner Combo

$11.95

choice of two from, taco, flauta, cheese enchilada

Burrito Supreme

$12.95

lettuce, sour cream, pico, cheese, rice, beans

Burrito Wrap Dinner

$12.95

wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico, queso, avocado

Make Your Own Burrito

$12.50

choose any to make your own burrito

La Bamba Dinner

$11.95

ground beef burrito & taco/ cheese enchilada, beans

La Mexicana Dinner

$11.95

chicken quesadilla, cheese enchilada, sour cream, rice, beans

La Carreta Dinner

$13.25

ground beef burrito, cheese enchilada, tostada, hard taco

Monterrey Dinner

$13.95

choice of meat, veggies, rice, queso

Dos Tacos

$10.95

choice of two tacos, hard,soft, or mexican style, rice, beans

Tres Tacos

$13.95

choice of two tacos, hard,soft, or mexican style, rice, beans

Dos Seafood Tacos

$13.95

two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese

Tres Seafood Tacos

$15.95

two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese

Dos Quesabirria Tacos Dinner

$14.95

Shrimp & Bacon Tacos

$16.95

Alambres

$17.95

grilled onion,cheese, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico

Pollo Loco

$16.95

chicken breast, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, cheese,veggies, bean soup

Cheese Chile Relleno Dinner

$15.00

Shrimp Chile Relleno Dinner

$16.25

Carnitas

$15.25

grilled onions, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Fajita Dinner

$13.95

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Carne Asada

$18.00

grilled onions, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Parillada

$34.00

onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans

Ribeye 12oz

$25.99

ribeye with two enchiladas verde, bean soup

Steak & Eggs Dinner

$15.95

fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, cheese, avocado, pico, rice, bean soup

Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.95

jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, avocado

Adult Chicken Tender & Fries

$8.99

Happy Plate Gr Ck 8oz

$11.25

Happy Plate Steak 8oz

$11.25

A la Carte

_____________

Side Hard Taco

$2.50

hard shell, lettuce, cheese

Side Soft Taco

$2.50

flour tortilla, lettuce, cheese

Side Mexican Taco

$2.50

corn tortilla, cilantro, onion

Side Enchilada

$2.95

Side Quesadilla

$4.95

Side Burrito Con Queso

$7.50

Side Chimichanga

$7.95

Side Flauta

$2.50

Tamale

$2.95

Cup Grill Chicken 6oz

$4.95

Bowl Grill Chicken 8oz

$6.95

Cup of Steak 6oz

$5.95

Bowl of Steak 8oz

$7.95

Cup of G. Beef 6oz

$3.95

Bowl of G. Beef 8oz

$5.95

Side Cheese Chile Relleno

$7.00

Side Shrimp Chile Relleno

$8.50

Sides Items $

--------------------

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Queso

$1.75

2oz Guacamole

$1.75

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Tortillas

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

One Shrimp

$1.00

Fries

$4.95

Rice

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Beans/Rice

$3.00

Pico 4oz

$0.95

Tomatoes

$0.75

Lettuce

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Grilled Onions 4oz

$1.00

4oz Mushroom

$1.00

2oz Fresh Onions

$0.75

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.75

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.75

Purple P Onions

$0.75

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Fajita Veggies

$2.00

Fajita Salad

$5.95

Guac Salad

$3.95

Toreados

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Tostada Chicken

$4.95

Tostada Beef

Chalupa Beans

$4.95

One Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$2.00

Small Caesar Salad Plain

$5.00

Small Strawberry Salad Plain

$5.00

Small Avocado Salad Plain

$5.00

Small Caesar Salad Gr Chicken

$8.00

Small Strawberry Salad Gr Chicken

$8.00

Small Avocado Salad Gr Chicken

$8.00

Wheat Chips

$3.00

Togo Small Chip

$2.00

Togo Large Chips

$6.25

16oz Salsa

$3.75

4oz Salsa

$1.00

Spinach & Mushroom

$1.50

Kids

K1. Kid Cheeseburger

$4.99

K2. Kid Chicken Tenders

$4.99

K3. Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

K4. Kid Taco

$4.99

K4. Kid Grilled Chicken

$4.99

K6. Mac & Cheese

$4.99

K7. Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

K8. Kid Burrito G Beef

$4.99

K9. Kid Enchilada G Beef

$4.99

K10. Kid Nacho

$4.99

Dessert

Churros

$4.95

tossed in cinnamon sugar, add ice cream $1.25

Sopapillas

$4.95

6 sopapillas, honey, powdered sugar, add ice cream $1.25

Fried Ice Cream

$4.95

Raspberry Burritos

$4.95

3 rasperry and cream burritos

Brownie & Ice Cream

$4.95

brownie, ice cream, topped with chocolate

Ice Cream

$2.95

Retail

T-Shirt 2022 Strawberrt

$18.19

Book

$0.91

Black T Shirt

$10.00

Apron

$4.55

Margaritas

20oz Citrus TOGO

$10.00

20oz Swirl Margarita TOGO

$11.00

Small Citrus

$3.50

Lg Citrus

$7.00

XL Citrus

$16.00

Small Swirl Small Marg

$3.50

Lg Swirl Marg

$7.00

X Lg Swirl Marg

$17.00

Large Disaster

$14.00

XL Disaster

$20.95

Small Ultra Top Shelf Marg

$9.50

Lg Ultra Top Shelf Marg

$12.50

X Lg Ultra Top Shelf Marg

$17.00

Small Handmade

$9.50

Lg Handmade

$12.00

20oz Handmade

$12.00

Gallon

$40.00

Half Gallon

$22.00

Small Mojito

$7.00

Large Mojito

$9.50

Martini's

Cosmpopolitan

$7.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.50

Dirty Martini

$7.50

French Kiss

$8.00

Cucumber Martini

$8.00

Desert Pear Martini

$8.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Bikini Martini

$8.00

Green Tea Martini

$8.00

Mexican Martin

$8.50

Swamp Water

$8.50

Toasted Marshmallow

$8.50

Legal Martini

$8.50

Cocotini

$8.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.50

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00Out of stock

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Titos DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.50

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Malibu DBL

$11.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Sailor Jerry DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.50

Sauza Gold

$7.00Out of stock

Sauza Silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Teremana Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.00

Tres Gen Silver

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00Out of stock

1800 Silver

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Anejo Casamigos

$9.00Out of stock

Casadores Silver

$8.00

Casadores Reposado

$9.00

Mi Campo Silver

$8.00

Clase Azul Silver

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$18.00

818 Reposado

$8.00

818 Silver

$8.00Out of stock

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Casa Migos Reposado DBL

$13.00

Casa Migos Silver DBL

$12.00

1800 Reposado DBL

$13.00

1800 Silver DBL

$12.00

Sauza Gold DBL

$10.00

Sauza Silver DBL

$10.00

Don Julio Silver DBL

$12.00

Tres Gen Silver DBL

$12.00

Patron Silver DBL

$12.00

Herradura Silver DBL

$12.00

Herradura Reposado DBL

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Gold DBL

$10.50

Casadores Reposado DBL

$13.00

Casadores Silver DBL

$12.00

Casamigos Silver DBL

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado DBL

Clase Azul Silver DBL

Don Julio 1942 DBL

Whiskey/Cognac

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$12.00

Makers Mark DBL

$12.00

Crown Apple DBL

$12.00

Crown Vanilla DBL

$12.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Hennessy DBL

$12.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$7.00Out of stock

Dewers

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Well Scotch DBL

$10.50

Dewers DBL

$12.00

Glenlivet DBL

$13.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Amaretto

$5.00

Elderflower

$5.00Out of stock

Baileys

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gran Marnier

$7.00

Amaretto DBL

$8.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$8.00

Raspberry DBL

$8.00

Apple DBL

$8.00

Banana DBL

$8.00

Melon DBL

$8.00

Coffee DBL

$8.00

Peach DBL

$8.00

Watermrellon DBL

$8.00

Jagermeister DBL

$10.50

Gran Marnier DBL

$10.50

Elderflower DBL

$8.00

Sangria DBL

$8.00

Baileys DBL

$8.00

Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Daiquiri

$6.50Out of stock

Mudslide

$7.50

White Russian

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$7.50

Rum Rita

$7.50

Screwdriver

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Ranch Water

$7.50

Paloma

$7.50

Elderflower

$7.50

Mexican Mule

$7.50

Strawberry Mule

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Frenchv Connection

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Mimosa Bucket

$10.99

22oz Bloody Mary Supreme Corn Shrimp Avocado

$18.95

Draft Beers

16oz Negra Modelo

$2.95

16oz Dos XX

$2.95

16oz Ultra

$2.95

16oz Miller Lite

$2.95

16oz Blue Moon

$2.95

16oz Canebreak

$2.95

16oz Juicifer

$5.55

16oz Catahoula Common

$4.25

16oz Ghost in the Machin

$8.00

16oz Twisted Tea

$4.25

Negra Modelo 22oz

$3.95

Dos XX 22oz

$3.95

Ultra 22oz

$3.95

Miller Lite 22oz

$3.95

Blue Moon 22oz

$3.95

Canebreak 22oz

$3.95

Juicifer 22oz

$7.50

Catahoula Common 22oz

$5.50

Ghost in the Machin 22oz

$11.00

22oz Twisted Tea

$5.50

16oz Strawberry Abita

$4.25Out of stock

Strawberry Abita 22oz

$5.55Out of stock

Bottled Beers

Ultra BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$4.25

Corona Light BTL

$4.25

Corona Premier BTL

$4.25

Coronita BTL

$3.00

Yuengling BTL

$4.25

Modelo Especial BTL

$4.25

Negra Modelo BTL

$4.25

XX Lager BTL

$4.25

XX Amber BTL

$4.25

Heineken BTL

$4.25

Abita Amber BTL

$4.25

Angry Orchard BTL

$4.25Out of stock

Strawberry Abita BTL

$4.25Out of stock

Estrella Jalisco

$4.25

Wine

Real Sangria Wine 12oz

$6.00

Real Sangria Wine 20oz

$10.00

$5 House Cabernet

$4.00Out of stock

$5 House Merlot

$4.00

$5 House Chardonnay

$4.00Out of stock

William Hill Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

Storypoint Cabernet

$9.00Out of stock

Skyfall Merlot

$9.00Out of stock

Josh Pinot Noir

$9.00Out of stock

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Segura Rose Mini

$7.99

Champagne Bottle

$22.00

Storypoint Cabernet BTL

$34.00

Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet BTL

$42.00

Skyfall Merlot BTL

$32.00

Josh Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Gascon Malbec BTL

$32.00

William Hill Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Matua Savignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

NA BEV

TOGO Sweet Tea

$3.00

TOGO Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barq's

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.65

Soda Water

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.50

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.50

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.50

Mundet Jarritos

$3.50

Sparking Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

147 NW Railroad Ave, Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Directions

Gallery
La Carreta Ponchatoula image
La Carreta Ponchatoula image
La Carreta Ponchatoula image

