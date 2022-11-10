- Home
- /
- Ponchatoula
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- La Carreta Ponchatoula - 147 NW Railroad Ave
La Carreta Ponchatoula 147 NW Railroad Ave
No reviews yet
147 NW Railroad Ave
Ponchatoula, LA 70454
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
TAKE OUT
Small Dip
cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean
Large Dip
cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean
Nachos
beans, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, jalapenos
Quesadilla Veracruz
cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico, lettuce
Flautas Appetizer
tinga, sour cream, pico, guacamole
Chipotle Shrimp
shrimp, chipotle sauce, pico, avocados, queso
Ceviche
marinated fish and/or shrimp with tomatoes, onions, avocados, pineapple
Cup Tortilla Soup
chicken broth,cheese, tortilla strips, avocados, pico
Bowl Tortilla Soup
chicken broth,cheese, tortilla strips, avocados, pico
Cup Bean Soup
beans, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, cilantro, cheese
Bowl Bean Soup
beans, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, cilantro, cheese
Duck Wraps
2 Street Corn
Carreta Fries
Shrimp Cocktail
16 OZ Cheese Dip Togo
Salads
Lunch
1. Dos Taco Lunch
choice of two tacos, rice, beans
1. Tres Taco Lunch
choice of two tacos, rice, beans
2. Flautas Lunch
four chicken flautas, sour cream, cheese, verde sauce, rice
3. La Bamba Lunch
ground beef burrito, ground beef hard taco, cheese enchilada
4. La Mexicana Lunch
chicken quesadilla, cheese enchilada, rice
5. Burrito Wrap Lunch
grilled chicken, beans, rice, spinach, sour cream, avocados, tortilla soup
6. Mariachi Lunch
flauta, ground beef burrito, hard taco, sour cream
7. Lunch Combo
choice of two from, taco, flauta, cheese enchilada, rice, beans, sour cream
8. Chimichanga Lunch
deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans
9. Burrito Supreme
10. Dos Seafood Taco Lunch
two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese
10. Tres Seafood Taco Lunch
two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese
11. La Carreta Lunch
ground beef burrito, cheese enchilada, tostada
12. Tamale Oaxaqueno
13. Steak & Eggs Lunch
fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, cheese, avocado, pico, rice, bean soup
14. Saul's Favorite Lunch
fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, bean enchiladas, verde sauce, cheese, pico, crema
15. Fajitas Lunch
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
16. Quesadilla Lunch
rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole
17. Monterrey Lunch
choice of meat, veggies, rice, queso
18. Cheeseburger & Fries
L Happy Plate Gr Ck 6oz
L Happy Plate Steak 6oz
TAKE OUT
Dinner
Quesadilla Dinner
rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole
Chimichanga Dinner
deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans
Enchilada Dinner
ground beef enchiladas, rice, beans, guacamole, pico, sour cream
Flautas Dinner
four chicken flautas, sour cream, cheese, verde sauce, bean soup
Dinner Combo
choice of two from, taco, flauta, cheese enchilada
Burrito Supreme
lettuce, sour cream, pico, cheese, rice, beans
Burrito Wrap Dinner
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico, queso, avocado
Make Your Own Burrito
choose any to make your own burrito
La Bamba Dinner
ground beef burrito & taco/ cheese enchilada, beans
La Mexicana Dinner
chicken quesadilla, cheese enchilada, sour cream, rice, beans
La Carreta Dinner
ground beef burrito, cheese enchilada, tostada, hard taco
Monterrey Dinner
choice of meat, veggies, rice, queso
Dos Tacos
choice of two tacos, hard,soft, or mexican style, rice, beans
Tres Tacos
choice of two tacos, hard,soft, or mexican style, rice, beans
Dos Seafood Tacos
two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese
Tres Seafood Tacos
two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese
Dos Quesabirria Tacos Dinner
Shrimp & Bacon Tacos
Alambres
grilled onion,cheese, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico
Pollo Loco
chicken breast, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, cheese,veggies, bean soup
Cheese Chile Relleno Dinner
Shrimp Chile Relleno Dinner
Carnitas
grilled onions, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
Fajita Dinner
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
Carne Asada
grilled onions, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
Parillada
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
Ribeye 12oz
ribeye with two enchiladas verde, bean soup
Steak & Eggs Dinner
fajita steak, grilled onions, two eggs, cheese, avocado, pico, rice, bean soup
Cheeseburger & Fries
jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, avocado
Adult Chicken Tender & Fries
Happy Plate Gr Ck 8oz
Happy Plate Steak 8oz
TAKE OUT
A la Carte
_____________
TAKE OUT
Side Hard Taco
hard shell, lettuce, cheese
Side Soft Taco
flour tortilla, lettuce, cheese
Side Mexican Taco
corn tortilla, cilantro, onion
Side Enchilada
Side Quesadilla
Side Burrito Con Queso
Side Chimichanga
Side Flauta
Tamale
Cup Grill Chicken 6oz
Bowl Grill Chicken 8oz
Cup of Steak 6oz
Bowl of Steak 8oz
Cup of G. Beef 6oz
Bowl of G. Beef 8oz
Side Cheese Chile Relleno
Side Shrimp Chile Relleno
Sides Items $
--------------------
2oz Sour Cream
2oz Queso
2oz Guacamole
Sliced Avocado
Tortillas
Shredded Cheese
One Shrimp
Fries
Rice
Pinto Beans
Black Beans
Beans/Rice
Pico 4oz
Tomatoes
Lettuce
Cilantro
Grilled Onions 4oz
4oz Mushroom
2oz Fresh Onions
Fresh Jalapenos
Pickled Jalapenos
Purple P Onions
Steamed Veggies
Fajita Veggies
Fajita Salad
Guac Salad
Toreados
Mac & Cheese
Tostada Chicken
Tostada Beef
Chalupa Beans
One Egg
Bacon
Small Caesar Salad Plain
Small Strawberry Salad Plain
Small Avocado Salad Plain
Small Caesar Salad Gr Chicken
Small Strawberry Salad Gr Chicken
Small Avocado Salad Gr Chicken
Wheat Chips
Togo Small Chip
Togo Large Chips
16oz Salsa
4oz Salsa
Spinach & Mushroom
Kids
Dessert
Margaritas
20oz Citrus TOGO
20oz Swirl Margarita TOGO
Small Citrus
Lg Citrus
XL Citrus
Small Swirl Small Marg
Lg Swirl Marg
X Lg Swirl Marg
Large Disaster
XL Disaster
Small Ultra Top Shelf Marg
Lg Ultra Top Shelf Marg
X Lg Ultra Top Shelf Marg
Small Handmade
Lg Handmade
20oz Handmade
Gallon
Half Gallon
Small Mojito
Large Mojito
Martini's
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Sauza Gold
Sauza Silver
Jose Cuervo Gold
Teremana Silver
Patron Silver
Don Julio Silver
Tres Gen Silver
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Anejo Casamigos
Casadores Silver
Casadores Reposado
Mi Campo Silver
Clase Azul Silver
Clase Azul Reposado
818 Reposado
818 Silver
Well Tequila DBL
Casa Migos Reposado DBL
Casa Migos Silver DBL
1800 Reposado DBL
1800 Silver DBL
Sauza Gold DBL
Sauza Silver DBL
Don Julio Silver DBL
Tres Gen Silver DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Herradura Silver DBL
Herradura Reposado DBL
Jose Cuervo Gold DBL
Casadores Reposado DBL
Casadores Silver DBL
Casamigos Silver DBL
Casamigos Reposado DBL
Clase Azul Reposado DBL
Clase Azul Silver DBL
Don Julio 1942 DBL
Whiskey/Cognac
Scotch
Cordials/Liqueurs
Amaretto
Elderflower
Baileys
Fireball
Gran Marnier
Amaretto DBL
Blue Curacao DBL
Raspberry DBL
Apple DBL
Banana DBL
Melon DBL
Coffee DBL
Peach DBL
Watermrellon DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Gran Marnier DBL
Elderflower DBL
Sangria DBL
Baileys DBL
Cocktails
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Lemon Drop Shot
Vegas Bomb
Daiquiri
Mudslide
White Russian
Bahama Mama
Rum Rita
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Ranch Water
Paloma
Elderflower
Mexican Mule
Strawberry Mule
Whiskey Sour
Frenchv Connection
Old Fashioned
Long Island Iced Tea
Mimosa
Mimosa Bucket
22oz Bloody Mary Supreme Corn Shrimp Avocado
Draft Beers
16oz Negra Modelo
16oz Dos XX
16oz Ultra
16oz Miller Lite
16oz Blue Moon
16oz Canebreak
16oz Juicifer
16oz Catahoula Common
16oz Ghost in the Machin
16oz Twisted Tea
Negra Modelo 22oz
Dos XX 22oz
Ultra 22oz
Miller Lite 22oz
Blue Moon 22oz
Canebreak 22oz
Juicifer 22oz
Catahoula Common 22oz
Ghost in the Machin 22oz
22oz Twisted Tea
16oz Strawberry Abita
Strawberry Abita 22oz
Bottled Beers
Ultra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Coors Light BTL
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Corona BTL
Corona Light BTL
Corona Premier BTL
Coronita BTL
Yuengling BTL
Modelo Especial BTL
Negra Modelo BTL
XX Lager BTL
XX Amber BTL
Heineken BTL
Abita Amber BTL
Angry Orchard BTL
Strawberry Abita BTL
Estrella Jalisco
Wine
Real Sangria Wine 12oz
Real Sangria Wine 20oz
$5 House Cabernet
$5 House Merlot
$5 House Chardonnay
William Hill Chardonnay
Storypoint Cabernet
Skyfall Merlot
Josh Pinot Noir
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio
Segura Rose Mini
Champagne Bottle
Storypoint Cabernet BTL
Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet BTL
Skyfall Merlot BTL
Josh Pinot Noir BTL
Gascon Malbec BTL
William Hill Chardonnay BTL
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio BTL
Matua Savignon Blanc BTL
NA BEV
TOGO Sweet Tea
TOGO Unsweet Tea
Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Barq's
Lemonade
Sprite
Shirley Temple
Bottled Water
Milk
Coffee
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Red Bull
Soda Water
Fruit Punch Jarritos
Grapefruit Jarritos
Pineapple Jarritos
Mundet Jarritos
Sparking Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
147 NW Railroad Ave, Ponchatoula, LA 70454