Fajitas in Covington

La Carreta - Covington
812 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington
|Fajita Tray
|$140.00
feeds 12-15ppl, includes sour cream, guacamole, pico, rice tray, beans tray
|Fajita X 2
|$32.00
(For two people) Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, flour tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans
|L12. Fajitas Lunch
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
BURRITOS • SALADS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
70488 Hwy 21, Covington
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Fajita Pack
|$47.95
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.