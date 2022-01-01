Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Covington

Covington restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

La Carreta - Covington

812 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Tray$140.00
feeds 12-15ppl, includes sour cream, guacamole, pico, rice tray, beans tray
Fajita X 2$32.00
(For two people) Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, flour tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans
L12. Fajitas Lunch
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
More about La Carreta - Covington
Tailgate Fajita Pack image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

70488 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
Takeout
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Fajita Pack$47.95
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

