Gumbo in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve gumbo

Cup Gumbo image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

70367 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4.3 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Gumbo$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Bowl Gumbo$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pyre Provisions

70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington

Avg 4.3 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gumbo$8.00
local Louisiana rice
More about Pyre Provisions
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

19130 W Front Street, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
SEAFOOD GUMBO LARGE$10.00
DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO SMALL$7.00
SEAFOOD GUMBO SMALL$7.00
More about The Chimes
Item pic

 

Etouffee To Geaux

516 S Tyler St, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Louisiana Seafood Gumbo$10.00
Made with a dark roux, fresh Louisiana seafood, served with rice
Cup of Louisiana Seafood Gumbo$8.00
Made with a dark roux, fresh Louisiana seafood, served with rice
Bowl of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$9.00
Made with a dark roux, free range chicken & smoked sausage, served with rice
More about Etouffee To Geaux

