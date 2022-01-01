Gumbo in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve gumbo
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
70367 Hwy 21, Covington
|Cup Gumbo
|$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
|Bowl Gumbo
|$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pyre Provisions
70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington
|Gumbo
|$8.00
local Louisiana rice
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
19130 W Front Street, Covington
|SEAFOOD GUMBO LARGE
|$10.00
|DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO SMALL
|$7.00
|SEAFOOD GUMBO SMALL
|$7.00
Etouffee To Geaux
516 S Tyler St, Covington
|Bowl of Louisiana Seafood Gumbo
|$10.00
Made with a dark roux, fresh Louisiana seafood, served with rice
|Cup of Louisiana Seafood Gumbo
|$8.00
Made with a dark roux, fresh Louisiana seafood, served with rice
|Bowl of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
|$9.00
Made with a dark roux, free range chicken & smoked sausage, served with rice