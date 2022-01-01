Waffles in Covington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pyre Provisions image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pyre Provisions

70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington

Avg 4.3 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
southern fried chicken thigh, cheddar, green onion waffle, spicy bbq sauce, bourbon maple syrup
More about Pyre Provisions
Item pic

 

Fat Boy's Pizza

69305 Highway 21 Unit 100, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Loaded Waffle Fries$5.99
6 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.
Waffle Fries Basket$4.99
Generous portion pf our seasoned waffle fries served with ketchup
Loaded Waffle Fries$10.99
12 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.
More about Fat Boy's Pizza

