Waffles in Covington

More about Pyre Provisions
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pyre Provisions
70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
southern fried chicken thigh, cheddar, green onion waffle, spicy bbq sauce, bourbon maple syrup
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Fat Boy's Pizza
69305 Highway 21 Unit 100, Covington
|Small Loaded Waffle Fries
|$5.99
6 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.
|Waffle Fries Basket
|$4.99
Generous portion pf our seasoned waffle fries served with ketchup
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$10.99
12 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.