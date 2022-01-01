Grits in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve grits
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
70367 Hwy 21, Covington
|Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
|Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grit L
|$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side. *This image is a dinner portion.
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
Grits, milk, cream, salt, pepper and cheddar cheese.
More about Pyre Provisions
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pyre Provisions
70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington
|Artisnal Cheese Grits
|$6.00
Creamy Grits, cheddar cheese
More about The Chimes
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
19130 W Front Street, Covington
|SIDE GRITS
|$4.75
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$12.00
|GRIT CAKE ADD
|$2.00