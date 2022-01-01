Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

70367 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4.3 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grit L$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side. *This image is a dinner portion.
Cheese Grits$4.00
Grits, milk, cream, salt, pepper and cheddar cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pyre Provisions

70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington

Avg 4.3 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Artisnal Cheese Grits$6.00
Creamy Grits, cheddar cheese
More about Pyre Provisions
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

19130 W Front Street, Covington

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE GRITS$4.75
SHRIMP & GRITS$12.00
GRIT CAKE ADD$2.00
More about The Chimes
Consumer pic

 

Etouffee To Geaux

516 S Tyler St, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$14.50
Blackened gulf shrimp in a rich cream sauce, served over a bed of our famous corn grits
Corn Grits$3.50
More about Etouffee To Geaux

Hammond

