Caesar salad in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve caesar salad
La Carreta - Covington
812 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
romaine, parmesan, red onion, crutons
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pyre Provisions
70437 LA-21, #100 Building, Covington
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
romaine, cured egg yolk, focaccia croutons, creamy Parmesan dressing
Mugshots Grill & Bar
300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
|SIDE SALAD - CAESAR
|$2.99
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
19130 W Front Street, Covington
|FRIED SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
|$16.75
|FRIED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
|SALMON CAESAR SALAD
|$18.00
Fat Boy's Pizza
69305 Highway 21 Unit 100, Covington
|Party Tray Caesar Salad
|$34.99
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.49
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, cheese and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing
|LRG Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, cheese and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing