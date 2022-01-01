Nachos in Covington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Carreta - Covington

812 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$11.50
beans, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, jalapenos
More about La Carreta - Covington
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

70488 Hwy 21, Covington

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Nachos$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Seasoned Chicken Nachos$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Kid's Nacho$5.50
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

300 River Highlands Blvd., Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEANS NACHOS$8.49
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar

