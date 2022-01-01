Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Orleans cafés you'll love

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in New Orleans

French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chai Latte$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Iced Mocha$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
More about French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Iced Mocha$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
More about French Truck Coffee
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood

1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bayou Pasta$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
Thin Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Shrimp Platter$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House

1500 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bean (vegetarian)$4.00
BEAN , PICO DE GALLO, EGG & CHEESE
Cafe Au Lait$3.00
Two thirds drip coffee and one third steamed milk
Sausage$4.00
TURKEY SAUSAGE , EGG & CHEESE
More about Mojo Coffee House
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group image

 

Ruby Slipper Café

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes 3$11.50
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with cane syrup butter and powdered sugar, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Breakfast Sandwich$10.50
Choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Buttermilk Biscuit with choice of side
Chicken St Charles$17.50
Fried chicken breast served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
More about Ruby Slipper Café
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Cappucino$4.00
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art
More about French Truck Coffee
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
Chicken St. Charles$15.50
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea image

SANDWICHES

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Create Your Own$3.00
Create your own breakfast sandwich!
Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Costa Rica Viennese coffee with a touch of vanilla extract.
B.E.A.L.-T.$12.00
Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Lettuce and Tomato with cream cheese on a croissant, biscuit, or bagel.
More about Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
More about French Truck Coffee
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

200 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$12.00
A classic burger topped with cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon onion jam & mayonnaise on a brioche bun, served with fries
French Truck Coffee$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Jimmy J's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy J's Cafe

115 Chartres St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (4456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee$3.00
Crabcake Benedict$15.00
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
More about Jimmy J's Cafe
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Iced Mocha$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
More about French Truck Coffee
Crepes a la Cart image

SMOKED SALMON • CREPES

Crepes a la Cart

1614 Broadway Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (684 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie & Cheese$6.25
BYO Savory Crêpe$5.00
Pesto Crêpe$7.75
More about Crepes a la Cart
Pagoda Cafe image

 

Pagoda Cafe

1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Banana Nutella Bread$2.50
Nutella and espresso make this not your mama's banana bread
Cookie - Peanut Butter (gf)$2.25
Gluten-free and topped with Maldon salt
Bacon Tacos$4.00
Our bacon breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
More about Pagoda Cafe
NOCHI image

 

NOCHI

725 Howard Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cocktail Old Fashioned$9.00
Autumn Spiced Old Fashioned
Bourbon + Bitters + Autumn syrup
Breakfast Club Mimosa$9.00
Delicious!
Faubourg Beer Golden Cypress$6.00
More about NOCHI
Batture Bites & Brew image

 

Batture Bites & Brew

503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Sandwich$13.95
Turkey, avocado, basil mayonnaise, arugula, tomato on toasted six grain bread
Drip Coffee$2.25
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special request whether you would like for us to add any cream, sugar or milk aternative...
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$12.95
Applewood bacon, arugula, sweet beefsteak tomato, and lemon aoli on grilled sourdough
More about Batture Bites & Brew
Cafe Cour image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cafe Cour

520 Royal St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYOS_Ham
Seafood Empanada$9.00
BYOS_Chicken
More about Cafe Cour
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House

4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew/Iced Coffee$3.50
Our fresh Costa Rica Los Santos is brewed using our 12 hour cold brew method ensuring smoothness in every sip. Notes of chocolate, graham cracker & kumquat.
Drip Coffee$2.00
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!
Cappuccino$4.00
Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.
More about Mojo Coffee House
Dragonfly Cafe at Raphael Village image

 

Dragonfly Cafe at Raphael Village

530 Jackson Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sheauxlox Bene$16.00
More about Dragonfly Cafe at Raphael Village
TM Breads and Pastries image

 

TM Breads and Pastries

355 Barrone Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
More about TM Breads and Pastries
Haydel's Bake Shop image

PASTRY

Haydel's Bake Shop

3117 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (110 reviews)
More about Haydel's Bake Shop
Gazebo Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Gazebo Cafe

1016-1018 Decatur St., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1717 reviews)
More about Gazebo Cafe
New Orleans Original Daiquiri image

 

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

981 JEFFERSON HWY, JEFFERSON

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about New Orleans Original Daiquiri
TM Coffee and Pastries image

 

TM Coffee and Pastries

201 Baronne St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
More about TM Coffee and Pastries

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Orleans

Caesar Salad

Pudding

Tacos

Gumbo

Poboy

Cake

Bread Pudding

Calamari

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston