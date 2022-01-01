New Orleans cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in New Orleans
French Truck Coffee
1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
|New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
|Iced Mocha
|$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
French Truck Coffee
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS
|Popular items
|New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
|Iced Mocha
|$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
|Iced Oji
|$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson
|Popular items
|Bayou Pasta
|$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
|Thin Fried Catfish Platter
|$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
|Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
Mojo Coffee House
1500 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Bean (vegetarian)
|$4.00
BEAN , PICO DE GALLO, EGG & CHEESE
|Cafe Au Lait
|$3.00
Two thirds drip coffee and one third steamed milk
|Sausage
|$4.00
TURKEY SAUSAGE , EGG & CHEESE
Ruby Slipper Café
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes 3
|$11.50
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with cane syrup butter and powdered sugar, served with applewood-smoked bacon
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.50
Choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Buttermilk Biscuit with choice of side
|Chicken St Charles
|$17.50
Fried chicken breast served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
French Truck Coffee
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
|Popular items
|New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
|Iced Oji
|$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
|Cappucino
|$4.00
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art
Ruby Slipper Cafe
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$13.00
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon
|Chicken St. Charles
|$15.50
Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
|French Truck Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea
4641 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Create Your Own
|$3.00
Create your own breakfast sandwich!
|Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Costa Rica Viennese coffee with a touch of vanilla extract.
|B.E.A.L.-T.
|$12.00
Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Lettuce and Tomato with cream cheese on a croissant, biscuit, or bagel.
French Truck Coffee
217 Chartres St, NEW ORLEANS
|Popular items
|New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
|Iced Oji
|$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
|Latte
|$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Ruby Slipper Cafe
200 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Burger
|$12.00
A classic burger topped with cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon onion jam & mayonnaise on a brioche bun, served with fries
|French Truck Coffee
|$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
|French Truck Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy J's Cafe
115 Chartres St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$3.00
|Crabcake Benedict
|$15.00
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
French Truck Coffee
2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans
|Popular items
|New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
|Iced Oji
|$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
|Iced Mocha
|$5.25
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
Crepes a la Cart
1614 Broadway Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Veggie & Cheese
|$6.25
|BYO Savory Crêpe
|$5.00
|Pesto Crêpe
|$7.75
Pagoda Cafe
1430 North Dorgenois St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Banana Nutella Bread
|$2.50
Nutella and espresso make this not your mama's banana bread
|Cookie - Peanut Butter (gf)
|$2.25
Gluten-free and topped with Maldon salt
|Bacon Tacos
|$4.00
Our bacon breakfast tacos are made with house made refried beans, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla
NOCHI
725 Howard Ave., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Cocktail Old Fashioned
|$9.00
Autumn Spiced Old Fashioned
Bourbon + Bitters + Autumn syrup
|Breakfast Club Mimosa
|$9.00
Delicious!
|Faubourg Beer Golden Cypress
|$6.00
Batture Bites & Brew
503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson
|Popular items
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.95
Turkey, avocado, basil mayonnaise, arugula, tomato on toasted six grain bread
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special request whether you would like for us to add any cream, sugar or milk aternative...
|Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
|$12.95
Applewood bacon, arugula, sweet beefsteak tomato, and lemon aoli on grilled sourdough
Cafe Cour
520 Royal St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|BYOS_Ham
|Seafood Empanada
|$9.00
|BYOS_Chicken
Mojo Coffee House
4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Cold Brew/Iced Coffee
|$3.50
Our fresh Costa Rica Los Santos is brewed using our 12 hour cold brew method ensuring smoothness in every sip. Notes of chocolate, graham cracker & kumquat.
|Drip Coffee
|$2.00
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.
Dragonfly Cafe at Raphael Village
530 Jackson Ave., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Sheauxlox Bene
|$16.00
PASTRY
Haydel's Bake Shop
3117 Magazine St, New Orleans
Gazebo Cafe
1016-1018 Decatur St., New Orleans
New Orleans Original Daiquiri
981 JEFFERSON HWY, JEFFERSON
TM Coffee and Pastries
201 Baronne St, New Orleans