Chips and salsa in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Guacamole, Tostada Chips, Salsa image

 

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guacamole, Tostada Chips, Salsa$17.00
Fresh made guacamole, cilantro, lime, onions, tostada chips, guajillo salsa
More about Otra Vez
Item pic

 

Felipe's - Uptown

6215 South Miro Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips With Salsa$0.00
More about Felipe's - Uptown
Chips con Salsa image

 

Cuñada

833 Conti St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips con Salsa$5.00
house-made chips and chunky salsa casera
More about Cuñada
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.50
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
Consumer pic

 

Galaxie Restaurant

3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa Verde Large$10.00
Fresh-fried local corn tortilla chips with salsa verde.
Chips and Salsa Verde$5.00
Fresh-fried local corn tortilla chips with salsa verde.
More about Galaxie Restaurant
Chips + Salsa image

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Chips + Salsa$5.00
house fried plantains and corn chips
with fire roasted salsa roja
More about Johnny Sánchez
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street

4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ToGo Chips And Salsa$4.00
Chips and Salsa$4.00
house made tortilla chips with 2 salsas
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
Item pic

 

Felipe's - Mid-City

411-1 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips With Salsa$0.00
More about Felipe's - Mid-City
Item pic

 

Avo Taco

4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Guac & Chips with Corn Salsa$8.00
Guac & Chips with Shrimp Remoulade & Corn Salsa$10.00
More about Avo Taco

