Chips and salsa in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Otra Vez
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St, New Orleans
|Guacamole, Tostada Chips, Salsa
|$17.00
Fresh made guacamole, cilantro, lime, onions, tostada chips, guajillo salsa
More about Felipe's - Uptown
Felipe's - Uptown
6215 South Miro Street, New Orleans
|Chips With Salsa
|$0.00
More about Cuñada
Cuñada
833 Conti St, New Orleans
|Chips con Salsa
|$5.00
house-made chips and chunky salsa casera
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.50
More about Galaxie Restaurant
Galaxie Restaurant
3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS
|Chips and Salsa Verde Large
|$10.00
Fresh-fried local corn tortilla chips with salsa verde.
|Chips and Salsa Verde
|$5.00
Fresh-fried local corn tortilla chips with salsa verde.
More about Johnny Sánchez
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Chips + Salsa
|$5.00
house fried plantains and corn chips
with fire roasted salsa roja
More about El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
SANDWICHES
El Pavo Real - 4401 S Broad Street
4401 South Broad Street, New Orleans
|ToGo Chips And Salsa
|$4.00
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
house made tortilla chips with 2 salsas
More about Felipe's - Mid-City
Felipe's - Mid-City
411-1 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|Chips With Salsa
|$0.00