Bread pudding in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve bread pudding
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson
|Bread Pudding A La Mode
|$4.49
Ralph's on the Park
900 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Praline Bread Pudding
|$9.00
brown butter caramel, candied pecans
Ruby Slipper Cafe
204 Decatur St, New Orleans
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Café Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans
|Banana Foster Bread Pudding
|$5.00
Our award winning recipe
NOLA Brewing Company
3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
|Vanilla Bourboun Bread Pudding
|$8.00
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.95
Made fresh daily with a pecan topping and served warm
with a dark rum sauce
Parran's Poboys Uptown
4920 Prytania St, New Orleans
|Bread Pudding
|$3.95
Baked Bread Pudding in a Whiskey Sauce
The Napoleon House
500 Chartress street, New Orleans
|Classic Bread Pudding
|$5.50
Ruby Slipper Cafe
200 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
4323 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Waffle Iron Bread Pudding
|$8.00
homemade bread pudding with toffee sauce and powdered sugar
MORROW'S
2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans
|BREAD PUDDING (HALF PAN)
|$55.00
|LENORA'S HAWAIIAN BREAD PUDDING
|$8.00
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Bread Pudding
|$5.00
Luke Restaurant
333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans
|Brendan's Bread Pudding
|$11.00
vanilla bean ice cream and hot buttered rum sauce