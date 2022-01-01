Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve bread pudding

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood

1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding A La Mode$4.49
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
Item pic

 

Ralph's on the Park

900 City Park Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Praline Bread Pudding$9.00
brown butter caramel, candied pecans
More about Ralph's on the Park
Bread Pudding Pancakes image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

204 Decatur St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Café Reconcile image

 

Café Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Foster Bread Pudding$5.00
Our award winning recipe
More about Café Reconcile
NOLA Brewing Company image

 

NOLA Brewing Company

3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vanilla Bourboun Bread Pudding$8.00
More about NOLA Brewing Company
Item pic

 

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Bread Pudding$7.95
Made fresh daily with a pecan topping and served warm
with a dark rum sauce
More about The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
Parran's Poboys Uptown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Parran's Poboys Uptown

4920 Prytania St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$3.95
Baked Bread Pudding in a Whiskey Sauce
More about Parran's Poboys Uptown
a8fbab64-4970-427f-88e5-9a010276cc07 image

 

The Napoleon House

500 Chartress street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Bread Pudding$5.50
More about The Napoleon House
Bread Pudding Pancakes image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

200 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

4323 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Iron Bread Pudding$8.00
homemade bread pudding with toffee sauce and powdered sugar
More about Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering
Morrow's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MORROW'S

2438 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (2561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING (HALF PAN)$55.00
LENORA'S HAWAIIAN BREAD PUDDING$8.00
More about MORROW'S
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$5.00
More about La Boulangerie
Item pic

 

Luke Restaurant

333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brendan's Bread Pudding$11.00
vanilla bean ice cream and hot buttered rum sauce
More about Luke Restaurant
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

12000 E I-10 Service Road, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding A La Mode$4.49
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

