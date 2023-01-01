Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Main pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St

3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich (GF)$13.00
fried chicken thigh, house pickles, cabbage, spicy dill ranch (v) on sesame bun
More about Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St
Willa Jean image

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
pickles + lettuce + wj sauce on hawaiian roll
More about Willa Jean
Item pic

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze instead of cheddar cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Company Burger - Uptown

4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1570 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken$12.00
All natural chicken breast, shaved cabbage, mayo, and bread & butter pickles.
More about The Company Burger - Uptown
Item pic

PHO

MOPHO Mid-City

514 City Park Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Vindaloo Sandwich$17.50
Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh Tossed in our Vindaloo Sauce. Dressed with Mopho May, House Made Pickles, Coconut Ranch Slaw and Herbs on a Sesame Bun
More about MOPHO Mid-City
Item pic

 

Copper Vine

1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (1645 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cornflake-Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
cornflake-fried, brioche bun, dill pickle slaw, aged hot sauce, garlic aioli
More about Copper Vine
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown

2802 Magazine St., New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Duke Walter's

3701 Banks St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
HOT CURRY OIL DIPPED CHICKEN, LIME MARINATED CABBAGE, PICKLED ONIONS & JALAPENO, CILANTRO & MAYO.
**CURRY SAUCE CONTAINS SHRIMP**
More about Duke Walter's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bruno's Tavern

7538 Maple Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.1 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Bruno's Tavern
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny

2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries
More about Johnny Sánchez
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

741 State Street, New Orleans

Avg 3.9 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crawfish Boil Fried Chicken Sandwich$0.00
all-natural dark meat, crawfish boil spiced batter, Picnic Pulp, mirliton dill pickles, & lemony miso mayo
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about NOLA Caye
Consumer pic

 

Basin Seafood and Spirits - 3222 Magazine Street

3222 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade, Brioche Bun, Cajun Fries
More about Basin Seafood and Spirits - 3222 Magazine Street
Secret Birria | Hairy Dog image

 

Secret Birria

323 Octavia St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Secret Birria
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken tenders, crystal honey hot sauce, house made pickles on a hawaiian roll
Served with potato chips
More about Acorn Cafe
Luke Restaurant image

 

Luke Restaurant

333 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
IPA creole mustard, dill pickles, bibb lettuce, crystal hot sauce aioli with French fries
More about Luke Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Egg Rolls

Fish And Chips

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Pumpkin Pies

Chicken Pizza

Gumbo

Flan

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston