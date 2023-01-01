Fried chicken sandwiches in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St
3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich (GF)
|$13.00
fried chicken thigh, house pickles, cabbage, spicy dill ranch (v) on sesame bun
More about Willa Jean
BBQ
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
pickles + lettuce + wj sauce on hawaiian roll
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Midcity
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze instead of cheddar cheese**
More about The Company Burger - Uptown
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Company Burger - Uptown
4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans
|Chicken
|$12.00
All natural chicken breast, shaved cabbage, mayo, and bread & butter pickles.
More about MOPHO Mid-City
PHO
MOPHO Mid-City
514 City Park Ave, New Orleans
|Crispy Chicken Vindaloo Sandwich
|$17.50
Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh Tossed in our Vindaloo Sauce. Dressed with Mopho May, House Made Pickles, Coconut Ranch Slaw and Herbs on a Sesame Bun
More about Copper Vine
Copper Vine
1009 Poydras Street, New Orleans
|Cornflake-Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
cornflake-fried, brioche bun, dill pickle slaw, aged hot sauce, garlic aioli
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
2802 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Duke Walter's
Duke Walter's
3701 Banks St, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
HOT CURRY OIL DIPPED CHICKEN, LIME MARINATED CABBAGE, PICKLED ONIONS & JALAPENO, CILANTRO & MAYO.
**CURRY SAUCE CONTAINS SHRIMP**
More about Bruno's Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bruno's Tavern
7538 Maple Street, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Marigny
2001 Burgundy St, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Johnny Sánchez
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
HAMBURGERS
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State Street, New Orleans
|Crawfish Boil Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$0.00
all-natural dark meat, crawfish boil spiced batter, Picnic Pulp, mirliton dill pickles, & lemony miso mayo
More about Basin Seafood and Spirits - 3222 Magazine Street
Basin Seafood and Spirits - 3222 Magazine Street
3222 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade, Brioche Bun, Cajun Fries
More about Acorn Cafe
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
fried chicken tenders, crystal honey hot sauce, house made pickles on a hawaiian roll
Served with potato chips