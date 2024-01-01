Fried pickles in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve fried pickles
Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Fried Pickles
|$9.95
Louisiana's own Cajun Chef sliced pickles, fried in our spiced cornmeal flour served with Tabasco Ranch dressing
The Schooner Saloon - 700 Burgundy Street
700 Burgundy Street, New Orleans
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Breaded dill pickle rounds with a side of remoulade