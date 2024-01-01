Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve fried pickles

eecc7601-d61a-498a-85f2-2a571224fc83 image

 

Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$9.95
Louisiana's own Cajun Chef sliced pickles, fried in our spiced cornmeal flour served with Tabasco Ranch dressing
More about Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
Item pic

 

The Schooner Saloon - 700 Burgundy Street

700 Burgundy Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$7.00
Breaded dill pickle rounds with a side of remoulade
More about The Schooner Saloon - 700 Burgundy Street
Item pic

 

Avenue Pub - 1732 Saint Charles Avenue

1732 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$0.00
Fried Pickles! served w/ house ranch
More about Avenue Pub - 1732 Saint Charles Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Leche Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crepes

Chili

Curry Chicken

Carbonara

Pork Chops

Patty Melts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bywater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1174 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston