Seafood gumbo in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve seafood gumbo
Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Seafood Gumbo CUP
|$7.95
|Seafood Gumbo BOWL
|$14.95
MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
4327 BIENVILLE AVE, NEW ORLEANS
|SEAFOOD GUMBO [Bowl ]
|$13.00
shrimp, crab, crawfish and oyster gumbo served with steamed rice
|SEAFOOD GUMBO
|$13.00
shrimp, crab, crawfish and oyster gumbo served with steamed rice
Napoleon House - 500 Chartres st.
500 Chartress street, New Orleans
|Seafood Gumbo
|$11.00
A bowl of our seafood gumbo made with okra, Gulf shrimp, crab, trinity, dark roux
The Commissary - Market
634 Orange Street, Suite C, New Orleans
|Seafood Gumbo (quart)
|$22.00
SEAFOOD
Seafood Sally's - 8400 Oak Street
8400 Oak Street, New Orleans
|Dark Roux Seafood Gumbo
|$11.00
a generous serving of shrimp, crab, oyster & greens gumbo simmered with Jacobs' andouille & topped with steamed Louisiana rice & scallions