Club sandwiches in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans image

 

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club Sandwich$15.99
Classic club sandwich with smoked turkey, honey ham, crispy bacon, lettuce blend, tomato, honey mustard sauce, and American and Swiss cheeses.
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Banner pic

 

MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar

4327 BIENVILLE AVE, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CLUB SANDWICH$16.00
turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, stacked between three slices of toasted white bread with fries
More about MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
Main pic

 

The Commissary - Kitchen

634 Orange Street, Suite A, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish-Italian Club Sandwich$13.00
house-made mortadella and salami, shredded cabbage, sliced tomato, white cheddar, herb vinaigrette, Bellegarde honey oat wheat slices.
More about The Commissary - Kitchen

