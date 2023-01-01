Club sandwiches in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
|Club Sandwich
|$15.99
Classic club sandwich with smoked turkey, honey ham, crispy bacon, lettuce blend, tomato, honey mustard sauce, and American and Swiss cheeses.
MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
4327 BIENVILLE AVE, NEW ORLEANS
|CLUB SANDWICH
|$16.00
turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, stacked between three slices of toasted white bread with fries