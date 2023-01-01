Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve steak salad

Consumer pic

 

Juan’s Flying Burrito - CBD

515 Baronne St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Juan's Taco Salad with Skirt Steak$14.50
Skirt Steak, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - CBD
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
Budsi's Authentic Thai image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Flank Steak "Salad"$13.00
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Main pic

 

Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street

3244 magazine, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Egg Salad$13.00
Served with picked carrots & daikon, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with green onions, peanuts, and a side of house sauce
More about Banh Mi Boys - 3244 Magazine Street

