Steak salad in New Orleans

Juan’s Flying Burrito - CBD
515 Baronne St, New Orleans
|Juan's Taco Salad with Skirt Steak
|$14.50
Skirt Steak, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Steak Salad
|$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Spicy Flank Steak "Salad"
|$13.00