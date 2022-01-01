Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Budsi's Authentic Thai

97 Reviews

$

1760 N Rampart Street

New Orleans, LA 70116

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles
Budsi's Royal Pad Thai
Pork Dumplings

Appetizers

Bamboo Salad

$8.00

Similar to the Somtam, but made with bamboo. It has fermented fish sauce.

Beef Ping sticky rice

$13.00Out of stock

Dumplings soup

$8.00

Fried balls

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Dumplings

$6.00

Fried Fish Cakes

$8.00

Served with a sweet, spicy, sour sauce topped with peanuts and cucumbers

Gai sa tay Chicken satay

$8.00

Giant Tod Fried wonton with Quail Eggs

$6.00Out of stock
Grilled Pork Shoulder

Grilled Pork Shoulder

$10.00

Served with a special northeastern Thai chili sauce that defies all flavor conventions--- sweet, spicy, salty and sour at once. A great share dish.

Issan Sausage

$10.00

Moo Ping And Sticky Rice

$10.00Out of stock
Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$6.00

Budsi’s handmade pork dumplings come with a soy-based sauce. They’re topped with fried garlic and fresh cilantro.

Somtam (Salad only, no set) Bangkok Style

$8.00

Somtam (Salad only, no set) Issan upcountry style

$8.00

Spicy Flank Steak "Salad"

$12.00

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$10.00

Thai Fried Chicken Wings

$8.00

Yum Woon Sen

$13.00

Fried Royal vegetables spring Rolls

$6.00

Soups & Curries

Creamy Tom Yum Soup

Creamy Tom Yum Soup

$13.00

Gaeng Om Chicken Soup

$12.00

Green Curry

$13.00

Khanom Chin with Green Curry

$14.00
Khao Soi Noodle Soup

Khao Soi Noodle Soup

$14.00

A classic Chiang Mai specialty topped with crispy fried noodles, pickled mustard greens, and homemade chili oil.

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

$13.00

Pumpkin Curry

$13.00

Red Curry

$13.00
Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$13.00

A Thai classic made with oyster mushrooms, cabbage, red onions, galanga, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves.

Tom Yum Soup

$13.00

Yellow Curry

$13.00Out of stock

Gaeng Bamboo soup

$14.00

Noodles Soup Pork Dumpling

$10.00

Soft Shell Crab Curry With Vermicelli noodles

$20.00Out of stock

Lamb Curry

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken noodle stew with bitter Chinese gourd

$14.00Out of stock

Rice Dishes

Chicken Larb

$12.00

Stir fry Thai kale with fried egg

$13.00
Mushroom Larb

Mushroom Larb

$12.00

A medley of mushrooms and tofu sautéed with rice roasted and crushed, red onions, cilantro, scallions, mint and lime juice served over jasmine rice.

Somtam Papaya Salad Set Bangkok

$14.00

Spicy papaya salad served with grilled pork and sticky rice. Topped with dried shrimp and peanuts.

Somtam Papaya Salad Set Upcountry

$14.00

Spicy papaya salad served with sticky rice and grilled pork shoulder. Served upcountry style—an adventurous option w/ fermented fish sauce and crab in brine crushed with a mortar and pestle.

Stir Fry with Holy Basil and fried egg

$12.00

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00
Waterfall Pork

Waterfall Pork

$12.00

If you ever happen to be invited to granny’s house in upcountry Thailand, this is what she’ll serve you. Grilled pork sliced fine and sautéed with rice roasted and crushed, red onions, cilantro, scallions, mint and lime juice served over jasmine rice.

Beef Waterfall

$14.00

Larb Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Noodle Dishes

Budsi's Noodles

Budsi's Noodles

$13.00

This fat noodle dish is best described as a fusion between Pad Gra Pow (stir-fried Thai basil) and Pad See Ew. It’s flavored with Thai basil and chili oil, and stir-fried with red bell peppers, bamboo, mushrooms and green beans.

Budsi's Royal Pad Thai

Budsi's Royal Pad Thai

$14.00

Budsi puts her own spin on this familiar dish, infusing it with flavors of Thailand’s Issan region. Served with shrimp, dried shrimp, tofu, onions and topped with bean sprouts and garlic chives. Crushed roasted peanuts, a wedge of lime, and crushed red peppers are served on the side.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$11.00

Fried noodles with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaves, egg, and Thai kale with chicken, tofu, or shrimp. Perfect to soak up all your vices.

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Khanom Chin

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00

Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice

$4.00

Roti

$7.00

Desserts

Fried Bananas with Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Gift card

25

$25.00

30

$30.00

40

$40.00

50

$50.00

60

$60.00

70

$70.00

80

$80.00

90

$90.00

100

$100.00

5

$5.00

10

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions

