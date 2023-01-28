Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dat Dog- Frenchmen Street

1,445 Reviews

$

601 Frenchmen Street

New Orleans, LA 70116

Order Again

Dogs

Alligator Sausage

$10.50

Lightly smoked and mildly spicy pork and alligator sausage.

Beef Wiener

$9.50

Classic Vienna all-beef frank.

Crawfish Sausage

$10.50

Pork and crawfish sausage, smoked with mild Cajun seasoning.

Duck Sausage

$10.50

Pork and duck sausage, smoked with a Creole spice blend.

Guinness Brat

$10.25

Classic pork brat infused with Guinness Stout.

Hot Sausage

$10.25

Vaucresson hot sausage, flavored with Cajun spices.

Italian

$10.50

Bold, traditional, authentic Italian sausage.

Kielbasa

$10.25

Kielbasa sausage seasoned with garlic and paprika.

Smoked Brat

$10.25

Hickory smoked bratwurst. Blend of pork and beef.

Veggie Apple Sage Sausage

$9.95

Vegan smoked sausage made with soy and potatoes, flavored with apples, sage, and ginger.

Veggie Brat

$11.15

Vegan bratwurst made from faba beans, peas, and rice.

Veggie Chipotle Sausage

$10.50

Spicy vegan sausage flavored with chipotle and arbol peppers.

Veggie Italian Sausage

$10.50

Vegan Italian sausage made from soy and eggplant, flavored with red wine, garlic, and fennel.

Fried Shrimp

$11.15
Bacon Werewolf

Bacon Werewolf

$10.25

Smoked bratwurst topped with bacon, sauerkraut, dill relish, grilled onions, tomatoes, and Creole mustard.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$9.50

Vienna all-beef frank with Chicago sweet relish, onions, tomatoes, sport peppers, dill pickle spear, yellow mustard, and celery salt.

Etouffee Special

Etouffee Special

$10.50

Crawfish sausage topped with crawfish etouffee, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, and Creole mustard.

Duck Special

Duck Special

$10.50

Duck sausage topped with blackberry sauce, bacon, barbecue sauce, and yellow mustard.

Irish Channel Dog

Irish Channel Dog

$10.25

Guinness-infused bratwurst topped with andouille sauce, onions, shredded cheddar, bacon, and yellow mustard.

Rougarou

Rougarou

$10.50

Alligator sausage with grilled onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, bacon, barbecue sauce, and Creole mustard.

Son of a Saint Fiesta Dog

$10.25
Vegan Banger

Vegan Banger

$11.15

Vegan bratwurst topped with sauerkraut, dill relish, grilled onions, tomatoes, and Creole mustard.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.50

8oz portion of fries tossed in Creole seasoning.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.50

8oz portion of fries topped with melted shredded cheddar.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50

8oz portion of fries topped with shredded cheddar and chili.

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Fries

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Fries

$7.50

8oz portion of fries topped with melted shredded cheddar, bacon bits, and ranch.

Etouffee Fries

Etouffee Fries

$7.50

8oz portion of fries topped with crawfish etouffee, sour cream, and tomatoes.

WTF Fries

WTF Fries

$9.25

8oz portion of fries topped with shredded cheddar, chili, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos.

Tots

$4.50

6oz portion of tots tossed in Creole seasoning.

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$5.00

6oz portion of tots topped with melted shredded cheddar.

Chili Cheese Tots

Chili Cheese Tots

$5.75

6oz portion of tots topped with shredded cheddar and chili.

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Tots

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Tots

$5.75

6oz portion of tots topped with melted shredded cheddar, bacon bits, and ranch.

Etouffee Tots

$5.75

6oz portion of tots topped with crawfish etouffee, sour cream, and tomatoes.

WTF Tots

WTF Tots

$7.75

6oz portion of tots topped with shredded cheddar, chili, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos.

Kids Meals

Lil' Beefy

$5.50
Lil' Chicky

Lil' Chicky

$6.50

Two fried chicken breast tenders served with a half portion of fries or tots.

Lil' Cheesy

Lil' Cheesy

$5.50

Grilled cheese sourdough bun served with a half portion of fries or tots.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions

