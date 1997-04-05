Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Elysian Bar

56 Reviews

$$

2317 Burgundy St

New Orleans, LA 70117

Popular Items

Chocolate Tart

Small Plates

BBQ Spiced Nuts

$7.00Out of stock

Bone Marrow

$18.00

Brioche

$7.00

Chicken Liver Toast

$14.00

Course

Crudo

$20.00

Plain Gnocchi

$9.00

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Pear & local lettuce

$14.00

Beef Tartare

$16.00

Large Plates

Course

Grilled Swordfish

$32.00

Pork Belly

$24.00
Roasted Gulf Shrimp

Roasted Gulf Shrimp

$24.00

Roasted Gulf Shrimp with Calabrian chili butter, bottarga breadcrumbs *contains gluten, dairy, shellfish

Steak

$42.00

Butternut Squash

$18.00
Chicken Under A Brick

Chicken Under A Brick

$29.00

Roasted Chicken Breast & Confit Leg, shiitake and n'duja vinaigrette, ricotta gnocchi, frisée, arugula

Sweets

Chocolate Tart

$14.00

Course

Panna Cotta

$14.00

Drinks

Nola Lager

$7.00

Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Pinor Noir

$12.00

Holy Roller

$7.00

Paradise Park

$7.00

Love Red Can

$15.00

Love White Can

$15.00

Luxardo Spritz

$11.00
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Elysian Bar will be closed Sat 8/28-Tues 8/31 for Storm. Opening for dining in our breezy Piazza or inside the Church Wednesday-Sunday 5pm-10pm Open for curbside pickup Wednesday-Sunday 5pm-9:30pm. Open for Brunch in the Church Saturday & Sunday at 11am.

Website

Location

2317 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70117

Directions

