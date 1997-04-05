Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Vegan

SukhoThai - Magazine

review star

No reviews yet

4519 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai Noodles
Drunken Noodles
Veggie Rolls

Appetizers

Ahi Katsu Roll

Ahi Katsu Roll

$11.95

Ahi Tuna Roll encrusted in nori seaweed and crispy Asian breadcrumbs, served with a yellow curry dip, mango tomato chutney, and wasabi.

Chiang Mai Dip

Chiang Mai Dip

$9.95

Northern Thai traditional recipe of ground pork, cherry tomatoes, red onion, garlic, and shrimp paste, served with steamed broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and cucumber.

Chiang Mai Dip W/Egg

Chiang Mai Dip W/Egg

$10.95

Northern Thai traditional recipe of ground pork, cherry tomatoes, red onion, garlic, and shrimp paste, served with steamed broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and cucumber

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Skewered and grilled strips of chicken breast marinated in yellow coconut curry, served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber chutney.

Crispy Tofu

$7.95
Dumplings

Dumplings

$9.95

Fresh shrimp and crab w/ minced pork & chicken, water chestnut, green onion in a steamed wonton topped with extra crab meat, served with dim sum sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed young soybean pods.

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$7.95

Fresh tapioca rolls stuffed with cucumber, carrot, lettuce, spring greens, avocado, tofu, fresh basil, bean sprouts and mint leaf, with a spicy sambal satay dipping sauce.

Fried Eggplant

Fried Eggplant

$7.95

Tempura-fried sliced eggplant, w/ sweet chili dipping sauce.

Herbal Mussels

Herbal Mussels

$9.95

Mussels steamed over crushed lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and sweet basil, served with traditional Thai seafood dipping sauce of fresh garlic, lime, cilantro, and Thai chilies.

Panko Softshell Crab

Panko Softshell Crab

$11.95

Softshell crab fried in crispy Asian breadcrumbs, served with spring greens, spicy garlic aioli, and our mango tomato chutney.

Shrimp Satay

Shrimp Satay

$10.95

Skewered and grilled shrimp marinated in yellow coconut curry, served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber chutney.

Shrimp-In-A-Pouch

Shrimp-In-A-Pouch

$8.95

Gulf shrimp in an herbal sesame stuffing, served in a golden brown wonton pouch with our plum dipping sauce.

Sukhothai Sampler

$13.95

Combination of Ahi Katsu Roll, Veggie Rolls and a pair of Shrimp-in-a-Pouch.

Veggie Rolls

Veggie Rolls

$7.95

Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, glass noodle, carrot, and wood ear mushrooms served with fresh pineapple and plum dipping sauce.

Salad

Dancing Shrimp

Dancing Shrimp

$11.95

An herbal delicacy, grilled shrimp, red onion, tomatoes, scallion, lemongrass and basil on a bed of lettuce and baby spring greens, served with our homemade roasted chili-lime dressing.

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$11.95

Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes and roasted peanuts tossed in a tasty mix of lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.

Laotian Style Green Papaya Salad

$12.95

Laotian style with field crab and fermented fish.

Grilled Beef Salad

Grilled Beef Salad

$11.95

Slices of grilled beef with cucumber, lettuce, red onion, scallion, tomatoes & cilantro w/ roasted chili-lime dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.50

A fresh garden salad of lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, and boiled egg served with a Thai peanut sauce and garnished with wonton chips.

Minty Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

Minty Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

$10.95

Pan-seared, minced chicken breast, red onions, scallion, chilies, and roasted rice powder tossed in a lime dressing, garnished with fresh basil and served with lettuce and baby spring greens.

Seafood Glass Noodle Salad

Seafood Glass Noodle Salad

$12.95

Saucy Thai tomato, wood ear mushroom, cilantro and glass noodle salad with calamari, shrimp, scallops and mussels w/ chili-lime dressing.

Soup

Broken Net Bowl

Broken Net Bowl

$10.95

Mixed seafood treat with shrimp, calamari, scallops, and mussels in a clear hot and sour sweet basil seafood broth.

Garden Soup (Vegan)

Garden Soup (Vegan)

Mild vegan soup made with soft tofu, nori seaweed, spinach, and napa cabbage, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic.

Royal Tom Yum

Royal Tom Yum

$14.95

Light creamy version of this favorite soup, bursting with flavors of fresh lime, lemongrass, Asian cilantro, Kaffir lime, galangal, and roasted chili paste, with jumbo Gulf shrimp, red onion, and mushroom. Serves two to three.

Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

Fresh button mushrooms in a spicy coconut cream soup seasoned with galangal, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and exotic spices, topped with cilantro.

Tom Yum (Lemongrass Soup)

Tom Yum (Lemongrass Soup)

Hot and sour feast of fresh button mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and exotic roasted spices blended in a seafood broth with lime juice.

Wok

Cashew Stir-Fry

Cashew Stir-Fry

Stir-fried cashew nuts, onion, bell peppers, carrots, green onions, and dried roasted chilies in a homemade roasted chili paste.

Crispy Pork & Chinese Broccoli

Crispy Pork & Chinese Broccoli

$16.95

Crispy fried pork belly, stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, split whole garlic, red bell pepper, black pepper, oyster sauce and chilies.

Eggplant Lover

Eggplant Lover

Eggplant, green onion, sweet basil, bell pepper, and choice of protein stir-fried in chili-garlic & fermented soybean sauce.

Ginger Duck

Ginger Duck

$23.95

Tender sliced duck breast stir-fried with ginger shoots, bell pepper, onion, button and wood ear mushrooms, in a sesame soybean sauce.

Heavenly Beef

Heavenly Beef

$17.95

Tender beef slices sautéed in a sweet soy reduction sauce with coriander seeds and dried roasted chilies, served over a bed of crispy cabbage. This dish should be ordered a bit spicy for the full flavor.

Hot Basil

Hot Basil

Green beans, onion, sweet basil, red bell, & holy basil stir-fried with choice of protein in a spicy Thai chili garlic sauce.

I Love You My Sweetheart

I Love You My Sweetheart

Asian eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom and onion, with choice of protein, wok-fired with three soy sauces and sesame oil, served in a hot-pot.

Peppery Garlic

Peppery Garlic

Choice of protein stir-fried with fresh garlic, black pepper, carrots, onion, green onion and broccoli, served over fresh shredded cabbage, topped with crispy-fried garlic & onion, and garnished with cilantro, steamed broccoli, and carrot.

Spicy Bamboo

Spicy Bamboo

Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green beans, and sweet basil with protein of choice stir-fried in red herbal chili paste.

Garlic Trinity

Garlic Trinity

Choice of protein stir-fried with fresh garlic, cilantro, and black pepper sauce, on bed of fresh sliced cabbage, topped w/ cilantro, served with fresh cucumber and Thai Sriracha Sauce.

Seafood

Basil Seafood

Basil Seafood

Jumbo sea scallops or seafood combo stir-fried in a Thai garlic sauce with sweet basil, white onion, green beans, scallion and bell peppers.

Curried Softshell Crab

Curried Softshell Crab

$25.95

A pair of crispy softshell crabs served over a creamy yellow curry stir-fried with roasted chili paste, egg, celery, onions, carrot, bell pepper and cilantro.

Glass Noodle Seafood Bake

Glass Noodle Seafood Bake

Choice of seafood with crystal noodles, ginger, crushed black pepper, garlic, Chinese celery, green onion, cilantro, sesame oil and Chinese rice wine served in a hot-pot.

Seafood Hot-Pot

Seafood Hot-Pot

Choice of a seafood combination (shrimp, scallops, mussels and calamari) or jumbo mussels and shrimp in a roasted chili sauce, with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, zucchini, green onion and sweet basil served in a hot pot.

Lime Steamed Fish

Lime Steamed Fish

Whole fish or fish filet steamed over crushed lemongrass, topped with our homemade spicy lime garlic sauce, and garnished with sliced lime, fresh chilies, and fresh garlic, garnished with steamed broccoli and carrots.

Sizzling Salmon

Sizzling Salmon

$21.95

Grilled salmon filet topped with sizzling panang coconut curry with zucchini, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, and sweet basil, served over steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.

Three-Flavored Fish

Three-Flavored Fish

A spectacular dish - whole fish of the day deep-fried to a crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, served over our special three-flavor vegetable stir-fry.

Whiskey Ginger Fish

Whiskey Ginger Fish

Whole fish or fish filet steamed in a mild aromatic ginger soybean sauce, Chinese rice whiskey, celery and black pepper, topped w/ shiitake mushrooms, ginger, and scallions.

Noodles

Beef Boat-Noodle Soup

Beef Boat-Noodle Soup

$13.95

Ayuthaya style hearty stewed lean beef flank chunks, Thai meatballs, Chinese broccoli with thin rice noodles. Served with fresh bean sprouts, basil leaves, dried chilies, and lime.

Curry Noodles (Khal Soi)

Curry Noodles (Khal Soi)

Chiang Mai style yellow curry with red onion, pickled cabbage, cilantro, roasted chili paste, and fried onion, served with steamed and crispy fried thin egg noodles.

Dirty Noodles (Pad See Ew)

Dirty Noodles (Pad See Ew)

Wide rice noodles, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, and carrots stir-fried in a sweet black soybean sauce.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

Wide rice noodles stir-fried in roasted chili paste w/ garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bell peppers, basil & egg.

Old Siam Duck Noodle Soup

Old Siam Duck Noodle Soup

$15.95

Egg noodles, anise-cinnamon marinated duck breast in a light broth w/ Chinese broccoli & celery, fried garlic & green onion.

Pad Kee Mao Noodles

Pad Kee Mao Noodles

Bangkok-style spicy street food - wide rice noodles w/ fresh chilies, galangal, garlic, peppercorn & basil, stir-fried in light soy sauce w/ red bell, green beans, onion, carrot, and cabbage.

Pad Thai Noodles

Pad Thai Noodles

Thin rice noodles pan-fried in a tamarind sauce with meat of choice, bean sprouts, green onion and egg. Garnished with peanuts, fresh bean sprouts, green onion, and lime.

Rad Na Noodles

Rad Na Noodles

Wide rice noodles smothered in a hearty stew of sesame soy sauce with Chinese rice wine, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, fermented soybean, carrot, and two mushroom varieties.

Tam. Crispy/Royal Pad Thai

Tam. Crispy/Royal Pad Thai

Crispy egg-noodles stir-fried in sweet and tangy tamarind sauce with seafood combination, bean sprouts, and green onion. Garnished with fresh lime, bean sprouts, and peanuts.

Sukiyaki Noodle Soup

Sukiyaki Noodle Soup

Glass noodle stew with Chinese broccoli, Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, button mushroom, scallion, and egg, served with a sauce of chili paste, pickled garlic, sesame seed and cilantro.

TomYum Noodle Soup

TomYum Noodle Soup

Thin egg noodles and shrimp or seafood combination in a creamy hot and sour lemongrass soup with mushrooms, tomato, cilantro, and fresh Thai herbs.

Fried Rice

Drunken Fried Rice

Drunken Fried Rice

Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in a spicy roasted chili paste with basil, garlic, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, cabbage, and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber and lime.

Kee Mao Fried Rice

Kee Mao Fried Rice

Bangkok-style spicy fried rice w/ fresh chilies, galangal, garlic, peppercorn & basil, stir-fried in light soy sauce w/ red bell, green beans, onion, carrot, and cabbage.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in Madras yellow curry spice with gulf shrimp, pineapple, raisins, cashews, carrots, onions and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.

Seafood Fried Rice

Seafood Fried Rice

Shrimp, crab or combination of seafood wok-fried with Thai jasmine rice and green onion, onion, and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber and lime.

Sweet Sausage Fried Rice

Sweet Sausage Fried Rice

$15.95

Thai sweet sausage fried rice with egg, onion, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli. Garnished with cucumber, tomato, cilantro and lime.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai jasmine rice, wok-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, green onion, onion and your choice of meat. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

Green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil. For a special treat try this or any curry over our roti (Indian puff bread).

Lime Leaf Curry

Lime Leaf Curry

Full-flavored stir-fried spicy red curry paste with kaffir lime leaves, green beans, basil, bell pepper, and your choice of meat. A dry non-coconut curry.

Massamun Curry Stewed Beef

$17.95

Delicate flavors of cardamom, cinnamon, tamarind, and Thai herbs fill a rich coconut curry with tender stewed beef, potato, red onion, and peanuts. Protein cannot be modified, only added to.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

A mildly-spicy aromatic panang curry with strips of pan-fried duck breast, zucchini, green beans, bell pepper, and sweet basil topped with fresh coconut milk, and garnished with kaffir lime leaves.

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

Spicy red coconut curry with crushed and chunk pineapple, bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini and sweet basil.

Red Curry

Red Curry

Spicy red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell pepper and sweet basil sautéed with choice of meat.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

Aromatic Madras curry of tumeric, cumin, chili and herbs, stocked with potato, carrots, onions, and your choice of meat.

Vegan

Vegan Pad Thai

Vegan Pad Thai

$13.95

Thin rice noodles pan-fried in a tamarind sauce with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, zucchini, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallion and tofu. Garnished with sprouts, peanuts, green onions, and lime.

Vegan Glass Noodles

Vegan Glass Noodles

$13.95

Crystal noodles stir-fried with celery, broccoli, onion, Napa cabbage, tofu, button mushroom, bell, scallion, carrot, and cilantro.

Vegan Dirty Noodles

Vegan Dirty Noodles

$13.95

Wide rice noodles, garlic, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, and carrots stir-fried in sweet black soybean sauce with tofu.

Vegan Kee Mao Noodles

Vegan Kee Mao Noodles

$14.95

Bangkok-style spicy street food - wide rice noodles w/ fresh chilies, galangal, garlic, peppercorn basil, stir-fried in light soy sauce w/ tofu, red bell, green beans, onion, carrot, and. cabbage.

Vegan Sukiyaki Noodles

Vegan Sukiyaki Noodles

$14.95

Glass noodle stew with Chinese broccoli, Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, button mushroom, and scallion, with sauce of chili paste, pickled garlic, and sesame oil.

Vegan Lime Leaf Curry

Vegan Lime Leaf Curry

$13.95

Green beans and tofu stir-fried in a flavorful spicy kaffir lime leaf curry seasoned with bell pepper, basil and onion. Served with rice.

Vegan Yellow Curry

Vegan Yellow Curry

$13.95

Aromatic Madras curry of tumeric, cumin, chilies, herbs, stocked with potato, carrot, onion, broccoli, and tofu. Served with rice.

Vegan Papaya Salad

Vegan Papaya Salad

$11.95

Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes, roasted peanuts tossed in lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.

Vegan Pineapple Fried Rice

Vegan Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in Madras yellow curry spice with tofu, pineapple, raisins, cashews, carrots, and onions. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.

Vegan Char-Grilled Eggplant Salad

Vegan Char-Grilled Eggplant Salad

$14.95

Spicy warm salad of roasted Chinese eggplant in a lime-chili garlic sauce, tossed with red green onion, cilantro, and mixed greens.

Vegan Peppery Garlic

Vegan Peppery Garlic

$13.95

Tofu stir-fried with fresh garlic, crushed black pepper, carrots, green onion and broccoli, served on a bed of fresh cabbage and topped with crispy-fried garlic and cilantro. Served with rice.

Vegan Eggplant Lover

Vegan Eggplant Lover

$13.95

Wok-fried Asian eggplant, tofu, green onion, bell pepper, sweet basil in a chili-garlic and fermented soybean sauce. Served w/ rice.

Vegan Ginger Stir-Fry

Vegan Ginger Stir-Fry

$14.95

Fresh tofu stir-fried with ginger shoots, bell pepper, onion, button and wood ear mushrooms, in a sesame soy sauce. Served w/ rice.

Vegan Spicy Chinese Broccoli

Vegan Spicy Chinese Broccoli

$13.95

Chinese broccoli stir-fried with garlic, fermented soybean, tofu and Thai chilies in a blend of soy sauces, sesame oil, and Chinese cooking wine. Served with rice.

Chef's Rec

Caribbean Pirate

Caribbean Pirate

$29.95

Spicy seafood combination wok-fired in an herbal bouquet of galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, peppercorn, basil and wild ginger, with bell pepper, onion, green beans, zucchini, and scallions, in roasted chili paste, served on a sizzling hot plate. Served w/ rice.

Cashew Shrimp And Scallops

Cashew Shrimp And Scallops

$25.95

Jumbo shrimp and sea scallops, fried or grilled, served over stir-fried cashew nuts, onion, bell peppers, carrots, green onions and dried chilies in a homemade roasted chili paste. Served w/ rice.

Drunken Duck Noodles

Drunken Duck Noodles

Wide rice noodles stir-fried in roasted chili paste w/ garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bell peppers, sweet basil & egg.

Grilled Waterfall Duck

Grilled Waterfall Duck

$19.95

Tender seared slices of duck breast seasoned with onion, lime juice, roasted rice powder, and sweet basil served on a bed of lettuce, accompanied by fresh baby greens. Served room temp w/ rice.

Royal Basil Duck

Royal Basil Duck

$34.95

Crispy and tender fried boneless half of a whole duck with savory holy basil sauce, a crisp medley of fresh vegetables, and garnished with crispy fried basil leaves. Served w/ rice.

Spicy Herbal Garden Fish

Spicy Herbal Garden Fish

Whole fish-of-the-day, deep fried and smothered in ginger, lime, lemongrass, mint, onion, chilies, shallots, garlic, kaffir lime leaves, and peanuts in a roasted chili lime sauce. Served w/ rice.

Royal Tom Yum Soup

Royal Tom Yum Soup

$15.95

A creamy version of this favorite soup, bursting with flavors of fresh lime, lemongrass, Asian cilantro, Kaffir lime, galangal, and roasted chili paste, with jumbo Gulf shrimp, red onion, and mushroom. Serves two to three.

Tamarind

Tamarind

Crispy and tender fried boneless half of a whole duck, with a medley of tempura or blanched vegetables including carrots, broccoli, zucchini and onion, drizzled in tamarind sauce, and a tamarind dipping sauce as well. Served w/ rice.

Three Flavor Fish W/ Shrimp And Scallops

Three Flavor Fish W/ Shrimp And Scallops

$24.95+

Our popular whole fish-of-the-day, lightly battered and deep-fried to seal in the flavor, served over our special three-flavor vegetable stir-fry, topped with large shrimp and sea scallops. Served w/ rice.

Char Grill

Crying Tiger Beef Steak

Crying Tiger Beef Steak

$24.95

Isaan Thai style, marinated flank steak, grilled and served with garlic stir-fried vegetables, accompanied by a Crying Tiger country-style lime chili steak dipping sauce.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Green Curry

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Green Curry

$20.95

Grilled Mahi-Mahi fish filet, over green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil.

Grilled Salmon Pineapple Curry

Grilled Salmon Pineapple Curry

$20.95

Tender grilled Salmon fillet served in a pineapple red curry with fresh broccoli, bell pepper, zucchini, and sweet basil. May be substituted with Panang Curry as well.

Waterfall Grill

Waterfall Grill

Tender seared beef or duck breast slices seasoned with onion, lime juice, and roasted rice powder, served on a bed of lettuce and tossed with red onion and mixed greens. Served room temp.

Desserts

Black Rice Pudding

Black Rice Pudding

$6.95

Traditional Thai sweet black sticky rice pudding, topped with fresh coconut milk.

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.95

Warm dark chocolate ganache cake served over Hershey’s chocolate syrup with a mix of fresh berries.

Dragon Puffs

Dragon Puffs

$6.95

Thai Beignets - Light and flaky fried puffs of roti bread, topped with honey, powdered sugar, and served with fresh berries.

F.B.I.

F.B.I.

$7.95

Fried Bananas and Ice Cream – Wonton wrapped bananas served with vanilla ice cream, topped with honey and white sesame seeds.

Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$7.95Out of stock

Slices of juicy, ripe Southeast Asian Mango, served with warm Thai sticky rice drizzled with coconut milk and sesame seeds.

Manager's Special Lava Cake

$11.95+

Hershey's syrup coated plate with two chocolate lava cakes topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and mixed berries (blackberries, strawberries, blueberries), two scoops of vanilla ice cream and a second coating of powdered sugar and syrup.

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.95Out of stock

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Side Orders

Fresh Thai Chili Side

Side Cucumber Chutney

Side Cucumber Chutney

$2.00

Side Curry Sauce

$3.00

Side Glass Noodles

$5.00

Standard Brown Rice

$2.00

Large Brown Rice

$4.00

Standard White Rice

$2.00

Large White Rice

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Fresh Roll (Spicy Sambal) Sauce

$2.00
Puff Bread (Roti)

Puff Bread (Roti)

$4.95

Side Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Side Thin Rice Noodles

$3.00

Side Wide Rice Noodles

$3.00

Large Plum Sauce

$2.00

Side of Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Side of Egg Noodles

$4.00

Weekly Specials

SukhoThai Duck Stew

SukhoThai Duck Stew

$24.95

Tender duck breast stewed in a light broth of star anise and cinnamon, served with Chinese broccoli and a side of chili sauce.

Lemongrass Shrimp Salad

Lemongrass Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Spicy Thai salad with Jumbo Shrimp, chopped baby lemongrass, roasted chili paste, lime chili dressing, served with mixed greens, and cilantro garnish.

Tempura Veggies **Special**

$14.95Out of stock

Gourmet Teas

Ceylon Sonata

$4.00

Cha Cha

$4.00

Citron Green

$4.00

Coconut

$4.00

Darjeeling

$4.00

Decaf Earl Grey

$4.00

Decaf Spiced

$4.00

Dragon Pearl Jasmine

$6.00

Foxtrot

$4.00

Fruit Medley

$4.00

Gingerbread Tea

$4.00

Kukichia (Green Baton)

$5.00

Lemongrass

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Sencha

$6.00

Snowbud

$6.00

Spearmint

$4.00

White Tropic

$4.00

Yunnan Gold

$4.00

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$2.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$2.95

Thai Lime Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$1.50

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Fruit Juice

$2.50

Ginger Tea

$2.95

Young Coconut Juice

$3.25

Perrier

$2.00

Spring Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails 2022

Buakaw

$10.00

Golden Lion

$10.00

Kwan Yin

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$9.00

Nagini

$11.00

Phi Pop

$11.00

Rising Dragon

$12.00

Suma Sunrise

$11.00

Thai Basil Martini

$10.00

Thai Russian

$10.00

Ramayan Martini

$10.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Singha

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Tokyo Black

$8.00Out of stock

Chang

$6.00Out of stock

Tiger

$6.00Out of stock

Hitachino White

$8.00

Hitachino Weizen

$8.00Out of stock

Abita Amber

$6.00

Austin Eastciders BloodOrng

$6.00

Austin Eastciders Orig

$6.00

Canebrake

$6.00

Gnarley Barley Jucifer

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

NOLA 7th St.

$6.00

NOLA Blonde

$6.00

Zony Ripple

$7.00

Zony Pillow Tlk

$7.00Out of stock

Zony Pop-Saba

$2.00

Zony Pop-Watermelon

$7.00

Sapporo Draft

$6.00

Asahi Draft

$7.00

Sake

Awa Yuri

$17.00

Black & Gold

$8.00+

Cherry Bouquet

$19.00Out of stock

Demon Slayer

$25.00

Dry Wave Ozeki

$9.00+Out of stock

Gekkeikan Junmai

$5.00+

Gekkikan Nigori

$10.00Out of stock

Kikusui Ginjo Organic

$28.00Out of stock

Kiri Lychee

$30.00

Koyuki Plum Wine

$6.00+

Nigori Sho Chiku Bai

$6.00+

Organic Momokawa Ginjo

$9.00+

Ozeki Dry

$10.00

Pearl Momokawa

$7.00+

Perfect Snow

$22.00Out of stock

Sayuri Nigori Sake

$18.00+

Soju

$15.00

Tozai Living Jewel

$22.00

Tyku Cucumber

$8.00+

Wine

Corkage Fee

$10.00

BTL House White

$30.00

BTL Prisma Sav Blanc

$34.00

BTL Golden Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Fritz Riesling

$35.00

BTL Cembra Pinot Grig

$35.00

BTL Dragon Stone

$45.00

BTL Knuttle Family Chard

$65.00

BTL 3 Brooms Sauv Blanc.

$45.00

BTL O.P.P. Pinot Grig

$45.00

BTL H&G Chard

$42.00

BTL Better Half SauvBlc

$34.00Out of stock

BTL White Misc

$34.00

BTL House Red

$30.00

BTL Trim Cab

$34.00

BTL MDZ Malbec

$34.00

BTL Brownstone P. Noir

$35.00

BTL Alias Merlot

$35.00

BTL Red Misc.

$34.00

BTL Orogeny P.Noir

$45.00

BTL St. Cosme CDR

$45.00

BTL Rockpile Zin

$75.00

BTL Cade Cab Sav.

$90.00

BTL Torre Oria

$34.00

BTL Serenello

$34.00

BTL Veuve Cliequot

$95.00

BTL Avinyo Brut

$45.00

BTL Perrier Jouet

$75.00

BTL Dom P

$225.00

BTL Lago

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Guilhem

$34.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classical Thai Cuisine - uncompromising authenticity, bold Thai spices, healthy ingredients. From seafood specialties to dazzling noodles to vegan favorites, we have something to please everyone.

Website

Location

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
SukhoThai New Orleans image
SukhoThai New Orleans image
SukhoThai New Orleans image
SukhoThai New Orleans image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pomelo
orange starNo Reviews
4113 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Cho Thai Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 566
3218 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
SukhoThai - Marigny
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Royal St New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
Budsi's Authentic Thai
orange star4.5 • 97
1760 N Rampart Street New Orleans, LA 70116
View restaurantnext
Le Chat Noir - 715 Saint Charles Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
715 Saint Charles Avenue New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Mama Thai - New Orleans
orange star4.6 • 329
200 metairie hammond hwy Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Pizza Domenica Uptown
orange star4.4 • 1,920
4933 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- Dryades
orange star4.5 • 660
4536 Dryades St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
orange star4.3 • 210
4920 Prytania St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston