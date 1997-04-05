- Home
SukhoThai - Magazine
4519 Magazine St
New Orleans, LA 70115
Popular Items
Appetizers
Ahi Katsu Roll
Ahi Tuna Roll encrusted in nori seaweed and crispy Asian breadcrumbs, served with a yellow curry dip, mango tomato chutney, and wasabi.
Chiang Mai Dip
Northern Thai traditional recipe of ground pork, cherry tomatoes, red onion, garlic, and shrimp paste, served with steamed broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and cucumber.
Chiang Mai Dip W/Egg
Northern Thai traditional recipe of ground pork, cherry tomatoes, red onion, garlic, and shrimp paste, served with steamed broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and cucumber
Chicken Satay
Skewered and grilled strips of chicken breast marinated in yellow coconut curry, served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber chutney.
Crispy Tofu
Dumplings
Fresh shrimp and crab w/ minced pork & chicken, water chestnut, green onion in a steamed wonton topped with extra crab meat, served with dim sum sauce.
Edamame
Steamed young soybean pods.
Fresh Rolls
Fresh tapioca rolls stuffed with cucumber, carrot, lettuce, spring greens, avocado, tofu, fresh basil, bean sprouts and mint leaf, with a spicy sambal satay dipping sauce.
Fried Eggplant
Tempura-fried sliced eggplant, w/ sweet chili dipping sauce.
Herbal Mussels
Mussels steamed over crushed lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and sweet basil, served with traditional Thai seafood dipping sauce of fresh garlic, lime, cilantro, and Thai chilies.
Panko Softshell Crab
Softshell crab fried in crispy Asian breadcrumbs, served with spring greens, spicy garlic aioli, and our mango tomato chutney.
Shrimp Satay
Skewered and grilled shrimp marinated in yellow coconut curry, served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber chutney.
Shrimp-In-A-Pouch
Gulf shrimp in an herbal sesame stuffing, served in a golden brown wonton pouch with our plum dipping sauce.
Sukhothai Sampler
Combination of Ahi Katsu Roll, Veggie Rolls and a pair of Shrimp-in-a-Pouch.
Veggie Rolls
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, glass noodle, carrot, and wood ear mushrooms served with fresh pineapple and plum dipping sauce.
Salad
Dancing Shrimp
An herbal delicacy, grilled shrimp, red onion, tomatoes, scallion, lemongrass and basil on a bed of lettuce and baby spring greens, served with our homemade roasted chili-lime dressing.
Green Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes and roasted peanuts tossed in a tasty mix of lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.
Laotian Style Green Papaya Salad
Laotian style with field crab and fermented fish.
Grilled Beef Salad
Slices of grilled beef with cucumber, lettuce, red onion, scallion, tomatoes & cilantro w/ roasted chili-lime dressing.
House Salad
A fresh garden salad of lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onion, and boiled egg served with a Thai peanut sauce and garnished with wonton chips.
Minty Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)
Pan-seared, minced chicken breast, red onions, scallion, chilies, and roasted rice powder tossed in a lime dressing, garnished with fresh basil and served with lettuce and baby spring greens.
Seafood Glass Noodle Salad
Saucy Thai tomato, wood ear mushroom, cilantro and glass noodle salad with calamari, shrimp, scallops and mussels w/ chili-lime dressing.
Soup
Broken Net Bowl
Mixed seafood treat with shrimp, calamari, scallops, and mussels in a clear hot and sour sweet basil seafood broth.
Garden Soup (Vegan)
Mild vegan soup made with soft tofu, nori seaweed, spinach, and napa cabbage, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic.
Royal Tom Yum
Light creamy version of this favorite soup, bursting with flavors of fresh lime, lemongrass, Asian cilantro, Kaffir lime, galangal, and roasted chili paste, with jumbo Gulf shrimp, red onion, and mushroom. Serves two to three.
Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)
Fresh button mushrooms in a spicy coconut cream soup seasoned with galangal, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and exotic spices, topped with cilantro.
Tom Yum (Lemongrass Soup)
Hot and sour feast of fresh button mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and exotic roasted spices blended in a seafood broth with lime juice.
Wok
Cashew Stir-Fry
Stir-fried cashew nuts, onion, bell peppers, carrots, green onions, and dried roasted chilies in a homemade roasted chili paste.
Crispy Pork & Chinese Broccoli
Crispy fried pork belly, stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, split whole garlic, red bell pepper, black pepper, oyster sauce and chilies.
Eggplant Lover
Eggplant, green onion, sweet basil, bell pepper, and choice of protein stir-fried in chili-garlic & fermented soybean sauce.
Ginger Duck
Tender sliced duck breast stir-fried with ginger shoots, bell pepper, onion, button and wood ear mushrooms, in a sesame soybean sauce.
Heavenly Beef
Tender beef slices sautéed in a sweet soy reduction sauce with coriander seeds and dried roasted chilies, served over a bed of crispy cabbage. This dish should be ordered a bit spicy for the full flavor.
Hot Basil
Green beans, onion, sweet basil, red bell, & holy basil stir-fried with choice of protein in a spicy Thai chili garlic sauce.
I Love You My Sweetheart
Asian eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom and onion, with choice of protein, wok-fired with three soy sauces and sesame oil, served in a hot-pot.
Peppery Garlic
Choice of protein stir-fried with fresh garlic, black pepper, carrots, onion, green onion and broccoli, served over fresh shredded cabbage, topped with crispy-fried garlic & onion, and garnished with cilantro, steamed broccoli, and carrot.
Spicy Bamboo
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green beans, and sweet basil with protein of choice stir-fried in red herbal chili paste.
Garlic Trinity
Choice of protein stir-fried with fresh garlic, cilantro, and black pepper sauce, on bed of fresh sliced cabbage, topped w/ cilantro, served with fresh cucumber and Thai Sriracha Sauce.
Seafood
Basil Seafood
Jumbo sea scallops or seafood combo stir-fried in a Thai garlic sauce with sweet basil, white onion, green beans, scallion and bell peppers.
Curried Softshell Crab
A pair of crispy softshell crabs served over a creamy yellow curry stir-fried with roasted chili paste, egg, celery, onions, carrot, bell pepper and cilantro.
Glass Noodle Seafood Bake
Choice of seafood with crystal noodles, ginger, crushed black pepper, garlic, Chinese celery, green onion, cilantro, sesame oil and Chinese rice wine served in a hot-pot.
Seafood Hot-Pot
Choice of a seafood combination (shrimp, scallops, mussels and calamari) or jumbo mussels and shrimp in a roasted chili sauce, with bell pepper, onion, mushroom, zucchini, green onion and sweet basil served in a hot pot.
Lime Steamed Fish
Whole fish or fish filet steamed over crushed lemongrass, topped with our homemade spicy lime garlic sauce, and garnished with sliced lime, fresh chilies, and fresh garlic, garnished with steamed broccoli and carrots.
Sizzling Salmon
Grilled salmon filet topped with sizzling panang coconut curry with zucchini, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, and sweet basil, served over steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.
Three-Flavored Fish
A spectacular dish - whole fish of the day deep-fried to a crisp on the outside, tender on the inside, served over our special three-flavor vegetable stir-fry.
Whiskey Ginger Fish
Whole fish or fish filet steamed in a mild aromatic ginger soybean sauce, Chinese rice whiskey, celery and black pepper, topped w/ shiitake mushrooms, ginger, and scallions.
Noodles
Beef Boat-Noodle Soup
Ayuthaya style hearty stewed lean beef flank chunks, Thai meatballs, Chinese broccoli with thin rice noodles. Served with fresh bean sprouts, basil leaves, dried chilies, and lime.
Curry Noodles (Khal Soi)
Chiang Mai style yellow curry with red onion, pickled cabbage, cilantro, roasted chili paste, and fried onion, served with steamed and crispy fried thin egg noodles.
Dirty Noodles (Pad See Ew)
Wide rice noodles, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, and carrots stir-fried in a sweet black soybean sauce.
Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in roasted chili paste w/ garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bell peppers, basil & egg.
Old Siam Duck Noodle Soup
Egg noodles, anise-cinnamon marinated duck breast in a light broth w/ Chinese broccoli & celery, fried garlic & green onion.
Pad Kee Mao Noodles
Bangkok-style spicy street food - wide rice noodles w/ fresh chilies, galangal, garlic, peppercorn & basil, stir-fried in light soy sauce w/ red bell, green beans, onion, carrot, and cabbage.
Pad Thai Noodles
Thin rice noodles pan-fried in a tamarind sauce with meat of choice, bean sprouts, green onion and egg. Garnished with peanuts, fresh bean sprouts, green onion, and lime.
Rad Na Noodles
Wide rice noodles smothered in a hearty stew of sesame soy sauce with Chinese rice wine, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, fermented soybean, carrot, and two mushroom varieties.
Tam. Crispy/Royal Pad Thai
Crispy egg-noodles stir-fried in sweet and tangy tamarind sauce with seafood combination, bean sprouts, and green onion. Garnished with fresh lime, bean sprouts, and peanuts.
Sukiyaki Noodle Soup
Glass noodle stew with Chinese broccoli, Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, button mushroom, scallion, and egg, served with a sauce of chili paste, pickled garlic, sesame seed and cilantro.
TomYum Noodle Soup
Thin egg noodles and shrimp or seafood combination in a creamy hot and sour lemongrass soup with mushrooms, tomato, cilantro, and fresh Thai herbs.
Fried Rice
Drunken Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in a spicy roasted chili paste with basil, garlic, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, cabbage, and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber and lime.
Kee Mao Fried Rice
Bangkok-style spicy fried rice w/ fresh chilies, galangal, garlic, peppercorn & basil, stir-fried in light soy sauce w/ red bell, green beans, onion, carrot, and cabbage.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in Madras yellow curry spice with gulf shrimp, pineapple, raisins, cashews, carrots, onions and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
Seafood Fried Rice
Shrimp, crab or combination of seafood wok-fried with Thai jasmine rice and green onion, onion, and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber and lime.
Sweet Sausage Fried Rice
Thai sweet sausage fried rice with egg, onion, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli. Garnished with cucumber, tomato, cilantro and lime.
Thai Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice, wok-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, green onion, onion and your choice of meat. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
Curry
Green Curry
Green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil. For a special treat try this or any curry over our roti (Indian puff bread).
Lime Leaf Curry
Full-flavored stir-fried spicy red curry paste with kaffir lime leaves, green beans, basil, bell pepper, and your choice of meat. A dry non-coconut curry.
Massamun Curry Stewed Beef
Delicate flavors of cardamom, cinnamon, tamarind, and Thai herbs fill a rich coconut curry with tender stewed beef, potato, red onion, and peanuts. Protein cannot be modified, only added to.
Panang Curry
A mildly-spicy aromatic panang curry with strips of pan-fried duck breast, zucchini, green beans, bell pepper, and sweet basil topped with fresh coconut milk, and garnished with kaffir lime leaves.
Pineapple Curry
Spicy red coconut curry with crushed and chunk pineapple, bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini and sweet basil.
Red Curry
Spicy red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell pepper and sweet basil sautéed with choice of meat.
Yellow Curry
Aromatic Madras curry of tumeric, cumin, chili and herbs, stocked with potato, carrots, onions, and your choice of meat.
Vegan
Vegan Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles pan-fried in a tamarind sauce with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, zucchini, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallion and tofu. Garnished with sprouts, peanuts, green onions, and lime.
Vegan Glass Noodles
Crystal noodles stir-fried with celery, broccoli, onion, Napa cabbage, tofu, button mushroom, bell, scallion, carrot, and cilantro.
Vegan Dirty Noodles
Wide rice noodles, garlic, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, and carrots stir-fried in sweet black soybean sauce with tofu.
Vegan Kee Mao Noodles
Bangkok-style spicy street food - wide rice noodles w/ fresh chilies, galangal, garlic, peppercorn basil, stir-fried in light soy sauce w/ tofu, red bell, green beans, onion, carrot, and. cabbage.
Vegan Sukiyaki Noodles
Glass noodle stew with Chinese broccoli, Napa cabbage, celery, carrot, onion, button mushroom, and scallion, with sauce of chili paste, pickled garlic, and sesame oil.
Vegan Lime Leaf Curry
Green beans and tofu stir-fried in a flavorful spicy kaffir lime leaf curry seasoned with bell pepper, basil and onion. Served with rice.
Vegan Yellow Curry
Aromatic Madras curry of tumeric, cumin, chilies, herbs, stocked with potato, carrot, onion, broccoli, and tofu. Served with rice.
Vegan Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya and carrots, long beans, cherry tomatoes, roasted peanuts tossed in lime juice, palm sugar, and Thai chilies.
Vegan Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in Madras yellow curry spice with tofu, pineapple, raisins, cashews, carrots, and onions. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
Vegan Char-Grilled Eggplant Salad
Spicy warm salad of roasted Chinese eggplant in a lime-chili garlic sauce, tossed with red green onion, cilantro, and mixed greens.
Vegan Peppery Garlic
Tofu stir-fried with fresh garlic, crushed black pepper, carrots, green onion and broccoli, served on a bed of fresh cabbage and topped with crispy-fried garlic and cilantro. Served with rice.
Vegan Eggplant Lover
Wok-fried Asian eggplant, tofu, green onion, bell pepper, sweet basil in a chili-garlic and fermented soybean sauce. Served w/ rice.
Vegan Ginger Stir-Fry
Fresh tofu stir-fried with ginger shoots, bell pepper, onion, button and wood ear mushrooms, in a sesame soy sauce. Served w/ rice.
Vegan Spicy Chinese Broccoli
Chinese broccoli stir-fried with garlic, fermented soybean, tofu and Thai chilies in a blend of soy sauces, sesame oil, and Chinese cooking wine. Served with rice.
Chef's Rec
Caribbean Pirate
Spicy seafood combination wok-fired in an herbal bouquet of galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, peppercorn, basil and wild ginger, with bell pepper, onion, green beans, zucchini, and scallions, in roasted chili paste, served on a sizzling hot plate. Served w/ rice.
Cashew Shrimp And Scallops
Jumbo shrimp and sea scallops, fried or grilled, served over stir-fried cashew nuts, onion, bell peppers, carrots, green onions and dried chilies in a homemade roasted chili paste. Served w/ rice.
Drunken Duck Noodles
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in roasted chili paste w/ garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bell peppers, sweet basil & egg.
Grilled Waterfall Duck
Tender seared slices of duck breast seasoned with onion, lime juice, roasted rice powder, and sweet basil served on a bed of lettuce, accompanied by fresh baby greens. Served room temp w/ rice.
Royal Basil Duck
Crispy and tender fried boneless half of a whole duck with savory holy basil sauce, a crisp medley of fresh vegetables, and garnished with crispy fried basil leaves. Served w/ rice.
Spicy Herbal Garden Fish
Whole fish-of-the-day, deep fried and smothered in ginger, lime, lemongrass, mint, onion, chilies, shallots, garlic, kaffir lime leaves, and peanuts in a roasted chili lime sauce. Served w/ rice.
Royal Tom Yum Soup
A creamy version of this favorite soup, bursting with flavors of fresh lime, lemongrass, Asian cilantro, Kaffir lime, galangal, and roasted chili paste, with jumbo Gulf shrimp, red onion, and mushroom. Serves two to three.
Tamarind
Crispy and tender fried boneless half of a whole duck, with a medley of tempura or blanched vegetables including carrots, broccoli, zucchini and onion, drizzled in tamarind sauce, and a tamarind dipping sauce as well. Served w/ rice.
Three Flavor Fish W/ Shrimp And Scallops
Our popular whole fish-of-the-day, lightly battered and deep-fried to seal in the flavor, served over our special three-flavor vegetable stir-fry, topped with large shrimp and sea scallops. Served w/ rice.
Char Grill
Crying Tiger Beef Steak
Isaan Thai style, marinated flank steak, grilled and served with garlic stir-fried vegetables, accompanied by a Crying Tiger country-style lime chili steak dipping sauce.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Green Curry
Grilled Mahi-Mahi fish filet, over green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil.
Grilled Salmon Pineapple Curry
Tender grilled Salmon fillet served in a pineapple red curry with fresh broccoli, bell pepper, zucchini, and sweet basil. May be substituted with Panang Curry as well.
Waterfall Grill
Tender seared beef or duck breast slices seasoned with onion, lime juice, and roasted rice powder, served on a bed of lettuce and tossed with red onion and mixed greens. Served room temp.
Desserts
Black Rice Pudding
Traditional Thai sweet black sticky rice pudding, topped with fresh coconut milk.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Warm dark chocolate ganache cake served over Hershey’s chocolate syrup with a mix of fresh berries.
Dragon Puffs
Thai Beignets - Light and flaky fried puffs of roti bread, topped with honey, powdered sugar, and served with fresh berries.
F.B.I.
Fried Bananas and Ice Cream – Wonton wrapped bananas served with vanilla ice cream, topped with honey and white sesame seeds.
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
Slices of juicy, ripe Southeast Asian Mango, served with warm Thai sticky rice drizzled with coconut milk and sesame seeds.
Manager's Special Lava Cake
Hershey's syrup coated plate with two chocolate lava cakes topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and mixed berries (blackberries, strawberries, blueberries), two scoops of vanilla ice cream and a second coating of powdered sugar and syrup.
Coconut Ice Cream
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Side Orders
Fresh Thai Chili Side
Side Cucumber Chutney
Side Curry Sauce
Side Glass Noodles
Standard Brown Rice
Large Brown Rice
Standard White Rice
Large White Rice
Peanut Sauce
Fresh Roll (Spicy Sambal) Sauce
Puff Bread (Roti)
Side Steamed Veggies
Side Thin Rice Noodles
Side Wide Rice Noodles
Large Plum Sauce
Side of Sticky Rice
Side of Steamed Broccoli
Side of Egg Noodles
Weekly Specials
SukhoThai Duck Stew
Tender duck breast stewed in a light broth of star anise and cinnamon, served with Chinese broccoli and a side of chili sauce.
Lemongrass Shrimp Salad
Spicy Thai salad with Jumbo Shrimp, chopped baby lemongrass, roasted chili paste, lime chili dressing, served with mixed greens, and cilantro garnish.
Tempura Veggies **Special**
Gourmet Teas
Ceylon Sonata
Cha Cha
Citron Green
Coconut
Darjeeling
Decaf Earl Grey
Decaf Spiced
Dragon Pearl Jasmine
Foxtrot
Fruit Medley
Gingerbread Tea
Kukichia (Green Baton)
Lemongrass
Mango
Sencha
Snowbud
Spearmint
White Tropic
Yunnan Gold
Beverages
Specialty Cocktails 2022
Beer
Budweiser
Bud Light
Mich Ultra
Singha
Kirin Ichiban
Tokyo Black
Chang
Tiger
Hitachino White
Hitachino Weizen
Abita Amber
Austin Eastciders BloodOrng
Austin Eastciders Orig
Canebrake
Gnarley Barley Jucifer
Lagunitas
NOLA 7th St.
NOLA Blonde
Zony Ripple
Zony Pillow Tlk
Zony Pop-Saba
Zony Pop-Watermelon
Sapporo Draft
Asahi Draft
Sake
Awa Yuri
Black & Gold
Cherry Bouquet
Demon Slayer
Dry Wave Ozeki
Gekkeikan Junmai
Gekkikan Nigori
Kikusui Ginjo Organic
Kiri Lychee
Koyuki Plum Wine
Nigori Sho Chiku Bai
Organic Momokawa Ginjo
Ozeki Dry
Pearl Momokawa
Perfect Snow
Sayuri Nigori Sake
Soju
Tozai Living Jewel
Tyku Cucumber
Wine
Corkage Fee
BTL House White
BTL Prisma Sav Blanc
BTL Golden Chardonnay
BTL Fritz Riesling
BTL Cembra Pinot Grig
BTL Dragon Stone
BTL Knuttle Family Chard
BTL 3 Brooms Sauv Blanc.
BTL O.P.P. Pinot Grig
BTL H&G Chard
BTL Better Half SauvBlc
BTL White Misc
BTL House Red
BTL Trim Cab
BTL MDZ Malbec
BTL Brownstone P. Noir
BTL Alias Merlot
BTL Red Misc.
BTL Orogeny P.Noir
BTL St. Cosme CDR
BTL Rockpile Zin
BTL Cade Cab Sav.
BTL Torre Oria
BTL Serenello
BTL Veuve Cliequot
BTL Avinyo Brut
BTL Perrier Jouet
BTL Dom P
BTL Lago
BTL Guilhem
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Classical Thai Cuisine - uncompromising authenticity, bold Thai spices, healthy ingredients. From seafood specialties to dazzling noodles to vegan favorites, we have something to please everyone.
4519 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115