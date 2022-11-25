Thai Family Meal

$65.00

Thai food is wonderful to share! Enjoy your meal Thai Style with a cornucopia of delights designed to be shared between 2 to 3 people: Seafood Glass Noodle Salad + Chicken Satay + Chicken Massaman + Chef's Choice of Special of the Day + 2 Brownies * note: if we are unable to procure seasonal vegetables such as fresh sweet corn or if we run out of any item that's part of this meal, we will make an amazing substitution for you. Please call the restaurant at 504.442.9570 if you anticipate any concerns.