Thai
Pomelo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Pomelo, a Thai Boutique Restaurant on Magazine Street in New Orleans. We welcome you to enjoy our authentic Thai comfort home cooking and have fun trying a variety of fresh and exotic flavors. Chef/Owner Aom Srisuk and her team can't wait to share their passion from their hearts to your plate.
Location
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Gallery