Thai

Pomelo

review star

No reviews yet

4113 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Wontons
Green Curry
Khao Soi (choice of Chicken or Shrimp)

Chef Special

We offer a revolving chef's special. Check back frequently so you don't miss out!
Chef Special: Tom Yum Hang pasta

$22.00

our Thai version of pasta. sauce made with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, chili, garlic, chili jam, lime juice, and more. tossed with a seafood meadly or salmon.

Today's Appetizers

Spicy Wontons

$9.00

shrimp and pork wonton with house sweet soy sauce and Thai seafood sauce

Chicken Satay

$12.00

roasted seasoned chicken thigh, curried peanut sauce, cucumber onion relish

Thai Herbal Sausage

$12.00

Fresh herbed Thai sausage. Served with pickled ginger, fresh chilis, and greens so you can take perfect bite to your taste.

Shrimp Laab

$13.00

shrimp with house-made herbal rice powder, chili, lime, onion, and mint

Tom Yum Soup

$13.00

Your choice of chicken or shrimp served in a small bowl of seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime)

Salads

Take your mouth on a culinary journey with these fresh made-to-order offerings
Seafood Glass Noodle

$16.00

glass noodles with shrimp, calamari, minced pork, cilantro, lime, onion

Mango Salad with Grilled Pork Shoulder

$16.00

house-grilled marinated pork shoulder, mango, Thai celery, cilantro, onion, lime, and mint

Sweet Corn and Shrimp Salad

$16.00

sweet corn perfectly balances this savory salad together with shrimp, Thai celery, cilantro, onion, and lime

Sweet Corn Salad with Fresh Salmon

$19.00

a delightful salad of sweet corn, Thai celery, cilantro, onion, and lime, topped with a perfectly prepared piece of fresh salmon

House Signature Dishes

Warm, smooth, and savory: Our take on authentic Thai classics
Ka Praw Salmon or Shrimp

$20.00

Spicy chili garlic and basil sauce, green peppercorns, and pickled garlic complement your choice of perfectly prepared shrimp or salmon (+$4)

Chicken Massaman

$17.00

massaman is a southern Thai curry, mild in heat and loaded with fragrant spices including cinnamon, cardamom, and just a hint of star anise. ours is served traditionally with chicken thigh, potato, onion, and peanuts. served with one serving of jasmine rice

Green Curry

$18.00

a house favorite, our green curry pairs perfectly with a medley of seafood. This dish brings a tinge of heat from our green curry base featuring coconut milk, cilantro root, kaffir lime, and Thai basil served with one serving of jasmine rice

POK POK Noodle

$18.00

Chef Aom’s Pok Pok Noodle includes a medley of house-grilled marinated pork shoulder, shrimp, bok choy, peanuts and chili over a serving of glass noodles that hold up their distinctive chewiness in this steaming hot dish. A crowd favorite in Thailand that became so popular as our Chef's Special that it now has a place on the regular menu!

Khao Soi (choice of Chicken or Shrimp)

$17.00

a delicious and mild curry soup from Chiang Mai, Thailand, filled with egg noodle, pickled greens, red onion, and chili oil

Mii Kiew

$18.00

pork & shrimp wonton with egg noodles, house-made special sauce, BBQ pork or chicken, bok choy, dry chili, and crushed peanuts

Tom Yum Wonton with Seafood Soup

$20.00

pork and shrimp wonton and a medley of seafood served in a seafood-based broth with Tom Yum spices (lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal, chili, and lime)

Chef Recommended Sets

Balance your meal with a fresh salad, smooth curry, and soft drink
Combo Set A (1 person)

$29.50

Seafood Glass Noodle + Chicken Massaman + Soft drink

Combo Set B (2 person)

$46.00

Chicken Satay + Sweet Corn and Shrimp Salad + Seafood Green Curry + 2 Soft drinks

Thai Family Meal

$65.00

Thai food is wonderful to share! Enjoy your meal Thai Style with a cornucopia of delights designed to be shared between 2 to 3 people: Seafood Glass Noodle Salad + Chicken Satay + Chicken Massaman + Chef's Choice of Special of the Day + 2 Brownies * note: if we are unable to procure seasonal vegetables such as fresh sweet corn or if we run out of any item that's part of this meal, we will make an amazing substitution for you. Please call the restaurant at 504.442.9570 if you anticipate any concerns.

Vegetarian / Vegan Offerings

All of our vegetarian offerings are vegan
Vegetarian Green Curry

$16.00

vegan-friendly version of our house favorite green curry, highlighting sweet pumpkin balanced by a tinge of heat from our green curry base featuring coconut milk, cilantro root, kaffir lime, and Thai basil

Vegetarian Massaman Curry

$16.00
Vegetarian Glass Noodle

$15.00

an all-vegetarian version of our best selling glass noodle salad; with mixed vegetables, cilantro, lime, and onion

Veg. & Tofu Laab

$15.00

mixed vegetables packed with a delightful blend of flavors from the northeast Thailand-Laos region featuring our house-made herbal rice powder, chili, lime, onion, and mint

Vegetarian Khao Soi

$17.00

a delicious curry soup with egg noodles (sub. glass noodles for vegan), pickled greens, red onion, and chili oil

Vegetarian Set #1

$29.00

veg. green curry + veg. laab + soft drink

Vegetarian Set #2

$29.00

veg. massaman curry + veg. glass noodles + soft drink

Your Selection of Savory Side Dishes and Sauces

Seasoned, Mixed Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Side of Corn

$4.00

Side of Pickled Fruit and Vegetable Relish

$4.00

Side of Massaman Curry Sauce

$5.00

Side of Green Curry Sauce

$5.00

Side of Curried Peanut Sauce

$5.00

Side of Thai Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side of Cooked Plain Glass Noodles

$3.00

Side of Cooked Egg Noodles

$4.00

Dessert

Homemade Fudge Brownie

$7.00

fudgy and full of chocolate chips.

Cheesecake with Lilikoi (Passionfruit) Sauce

$7.00

fresh creamy cheesecake served with a refreshingly tart lilikoi (passionfruit) sauce

Specialty Drinks

Choose from a selection of specialty non-alcoholic beverages
Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

floral with hints of orange and rose that make Thai Tea so distinctive. sweetened just right.

Cold Brew Iced Coffee (Thai Style)

$6.00

served over ice, with just the right amount of milk and sweetened condensed milk

Iced Thai Lemon Tea

$4.50
Iced Japanese Green Tea

$3.00

a perfect blend of matcha and sencha Japanese tea leaves for a light and refreshing beverage (unsweetened)

Paulaner Weisen-Radler N/A (Germany)

$5.00

weisen-radler is a mix of wheat beer and citrus juice. this lemon-wheat beer perfectly accompanies all sour, spicy, fragrant Thai dishes

Buckler N/A Lager (Netherlands)

$4.50

our best-selling N/A beer, this tasty lager goes perfectly with Thai food

St. Pauli N/A (Germany)

$4.75

With a pleasant hop aroma, a well-balanced malt flavor, crisp hop finish St. Pauli Girl N/A give you the taste of an imported German beer without the alcohol. This N/A has been a Gold Medal winner for the American Tasting Institute Best Imported Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage.

Heineken 0.0 (Netherlands)

$4.75

defined by its refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body, Heineken 0.0 is perfectly balanced. Made with top ingredients and Heineken’s® unique A-Yeast, this N/A clocks in at only 69 calories per bottle.

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.50

Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Water & Soft Drinks

BIG San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water (750 ml)

$5.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water (16.9 oz)

$3.50
Coke (12 oz)

$3.00
Coke Zero (12 oz)

$3.00
Sprite (12 oz)

$3.00
Dr. Pepper (12 oz)

$3.00
Bottled Water (16.9 oz)

$2.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Italian split-roasting technique lends a sophisticated flavor reminiscent of Italy's iconic coffee shops.

Long Black

$3.00

popular in Australia and New Zealand, a long black coffee is made by forcing double the high pressure water through the beans as that typically used in the preparation of a shot of espresso

Latte

$5.00

A shot of espresso is combined with steamed milk to create a creamy smooth coffee beverage with a delicate espresso flavor. To create this beverage, we use a full-bodied espresso roast the flavor of which becomes smoother and creamier with the addition of milk.

Add-on food items

Side of Thai Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side of Cooked Plain Glass Noodles

$3.00

Add-on take-away or delivery items

Add napkins and plastic utensils appropriate for food ordered

Add-ons (e.g., take-away or delivery items)

Add napkins and plastic utensils appropriate for food ordered

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Pomelo, a Thai Boutique Restaurant on Magazine Street in New Orleans. We welcome you to enjoy our authentic Thai comfort home cooking and have fun trying a variety of fresh and exotic flavors. Chef/Owner Aom Srisuk and her team can't wait to share their passion from their hearts to your plate.

Location

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

