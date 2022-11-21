Main picView gallery

Banh Mi Boys 3244 Magazine Street

3244 magazine

New Orleans, LA 70115

Bang Bang Shp BM
House Seasoned Fries
Grilled Pork BM

Starters

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.00
Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$6.00

Fried shrimp and pork eggrolls

Shrimp Spring Roll

Shrimp Spring Roll

$6.00

Two pieces of boiled shrimp. Includes cilantro, avocado, Thai basil, lettuce, cucumber, and vermicelli noodles. Wrapped in rice paper.

Tofu Spring Rolls

Tofu Spring Rolls

$5.00

Two pieces. Fried tofu. Includes cilantro, Thai basil, lettuce, avocado, and vermicelli. Wrapped in rice paper.

Beef Spring Rolls

Beef Spring Rolls

$7.00

Two pieces. Grilled beef. Includes cilantro, lettuce, and vermicelli. Wrapped in rice paper.

Shrimp & Pork Roll

$7.00

Two pieces. Includes cilantro, lettuce, and vermicelli. Wrapped in rice paper.

Grilled Pork Roll

$7.00

Two pieces. Char-grilled lemongrass pork. Includes cilantro, lettuce, and vermicelli. Wrapped in rice paper.

Salad

Grilled Pork Salad

Grilled Pork Salad

$11.00

Char-grilled lemongrass pork. Served with pickled carrots, daikon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with green onions and roasted peanuts, and a side of house sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Grilled lemongrass gulf shrimp. Served with pickled carrots, daikon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with green onions and roasted peanuts, and a side of house sauce.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled lemongrass chicken. Served with pickled carrots, daikon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with green onions and roasted peanuts, and a side of house sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp Salad

$13.00
Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$10.00

Fried Tofu tossed in our house vegetarian lemongrass sauce. Served with picked carrots & daikon, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with green onions, peanuts, and a side of house sauce

Steak & Egg Salad

$13.00

Served with picked carrots & daikon, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber. Topped with green onions, peanuts, and a side of house sauce

House Salad

$7.00

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$13.00

Served with house seasoned fries

10 Wings

10 Wings

$19.00

Served with house seasoned fries

20 Wings

20 Wings

$29.00

Served with house seasoned fries

Tailgate 25 Wings

$40.00

Tailgate 50 Wings

$75.00

Fries

House Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00
Cheese Burger Fries

Cheese Burger Fries

$9.00

Ground beef topped with melted cheese & green onions

Oyster Rockefeller Fries

$11.00

Fried oysters topped with a Rockefeller sauce.

Steak & Egg Fries

Steak & Egg Fries

$13.00

Thinly sliced marinated chuck steak with caramelized onions, sunny side up egg, butter and pork pâté.

Cajun Crack Fries

Cajun Crack Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with fried chicken skin, applewood smoked bacon, a drizzle of a ranch, and topped with a flamin' hot crackling crumble and green onions.

K-Town Fries

$13.00

Fries topped with Korean Marinated beef with kimchi bits, sunny side up egg, kimchi mayo, cilantro, and green onions.

Roast Beef Debris Fries

$11.00

Rice or Noodle

Grilled Pork (R/N)

$12.00

Choice of Jasmine Rice or Vermicelli Rice Noodles served with pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumber. Topped with green onions, peanuts, with a side of house season

Grilled Shrimp (R/N)

$15.00

Choice of Jasmine Rice or Vermicelli Rice Noodles served with pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumber. Topped with green onions, peanuts, with a side of house season

Grilled Chicken (R/N)

$11.00

Choice of Jasmine Rice or Vermicelli Rice Noodles served with pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumber. Topped with green onions, peanuts, with a side of house season

Steak & Egg (R/N)

$15.00

Choice of Jasmine Rice or Vermicelli Rice Noodles served with pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumber. Topped with green onions, peanuts, with a side of house season

Egg Roll (R/N)

$12.00

Choice of Jasmine Rice or Vermicelli Rice Noodles served with pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumber. Topped with green onions, peanuts, with a side of house season

Tofu (R/N)

$11.00

Choice of Jasmine Rice or Vermicelli Rice Noodles served with pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumber. Topped with green onions, peanuts, with a side of house season

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$14.00

Rice box served with a beef patty topped with gravy, 2 slices of spam, & sunny side up egg. Topped with green onions.

Vietnam Banh Mi

Combo BM

Combo BM

$10.00

Pork cold cut combo that includes head cheese, 2 types of Vietnamese hams, pork belly, pork meatball & pork pate

Meatball BM

Meatball BM

$9.00

Pork meatball braised in tomato sauce

Viet Ham BM

$8.00
Grilled Pork BM

Grilled Pork BM

$11.00

Chargrilled lemongrass pork

Grilled Shrimp BM

$13.00

Lemongrass gulf shrimp

Grilled Chicken BM

$10.00

Lemongrass chicken thigh

Steak & Egg BM

Steak & Egg BM

$13.00

Thinly sliced marinated chuck steak with caramelized onions, sunny side up egg & pork pate

Portobello BM

$11.00

Sliced Portobello mushroom tossed in our house vegetarian lemongrass sauce

Tofu BM

$10.00

Fried tofu tossed in our house vegetarian lemongrass sauce

Specialty Banh Mi

Vegan BM

$15.00

Cajun Duck BM

$15.00 Out of stock
Bang Bang Shp BM

Bang Bang Shp BM

$13.00

Fried Gulf shrimp tossed in a sweet Thai chili glaze

Pork Belly BM

$13.00

Pork belly braised in a Hoisin-Rosemary based sauce

Bulgogi BM

$13.00

Korean marinated beef with kimchi bits

Char Siu BM

Char Siu BM

$11.00

Sweet & savory Chinese BBQ pork ribs

Chicken Katsu BM

Chicken Katsu BM

$13.00

Panko fried chicken breast topped with Tonkatsu sauce,Japanese kewpie mayo & Furikake seasoning

Brisket BM

Brisket BM

$15.00 Out of stock

Smoked brisket topped with a spicy Asian BBQ sauce

Honey Shrimp BM

Honey Shrimp BM

$13.00

Fried Gulf shrimp with a sweet heat honey sriracha sauce

Garlic Butter Shrimp BM

$14.00

Fried Gulf shrimp sauteed in our House made Cajun garlic butter

Pulled Pork BM

$11.00

Pulled pork topped with a honey-hoisin sauce

Korean Fried Chicken

$14.00

New Orleans Po Boys

Fried Shrimp PB

$14.00

8" Liedenhiemer French bread, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo

Fried Oyster PB

$15.00

8" Liedenhiemer French bread, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo

Roast Beef PB

$12.00

8" Liedenhiemer French bread, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo

Oyster Rockefeller PB

$16.00

8" Liedenhiemer French bread, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo

Hamburger PB

Hamburger PB

$12.00

8" Liedenhiemer French bread, dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo

Sauces

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Honey Sriracha SAUCE

$0.50

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.50

Cajun Rub

$0.50

Asian Ting Sauce

$0.50

K BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Fish Sauce

$0.50

Oyster Rock Sauce

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Gravy Full Cup

$4.00

Spicy BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.50

Lemon Grass

$0.50

Small Gravy $2.50 (Half Cup)

$2.50

Kewpie Mayo

$0.75

Kimchi Mayo

$0.50

Sauces

Kimchi Bits

$1.00

Sweets

Berry Chantilly BP

$6.00Out of stock
White Chocolate BP

White Chocolate BP

$7.00

King Cake BP

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Foster BP

$6.00Out of stock

Oreo BP

$7.00

Misc...

BM Bread

$2.00

Rice

Noodles

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Ramune

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Tea Bottle

$3.00

Jasmine Tea Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.00

Canned Boba Classic

$4.00Out of stock

Canned Brown Sugar Boba

$4.00Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Chrysanthemum Tea

$3.00

Green Matcha Milk Tea

$5.00

Honey Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Mint Soda Limeade

$5.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$3.00Out of stock
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3244 magazine, New Orleans, LA 70115

