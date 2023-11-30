Bonfolk Socks

$19.99

It just doesn't get much better than this, folks! Two iconic New Orleans brands have teamed up to celebrate great food and timeless style that's comfortable! Introducing Commander's Palace and Bonfolk socks featuring Tally, our little blue heron! Our socks are a festive and comfortable way to remember all of the deliciously fun moments you've had at Commander's Palace! So whether you sport them in the Board Room or at a celebratory brunch, they are sure to be a new favorite wardrobe addition. Featuring repeating pattern of Tally with balloons and Commander's Palace on the bottom. CREW / MID-CALF LENGTH UNISEX ADULT ONE SIZE, FITS MOST: US MEN'S SHOE SIZES 5-12 & US WOMEN'S SHOE SIZES: 6-12 EMBROIDERED SIGNATURE STREETCAR LOGO DOUBLE THREADED USING THE HIGHEST QUALITY COMBED COTTON, NYLON & SPANDEX REINFORCED HEEL & TOE CAP FOR ADDED DURABILITY EXTRA TALL, DOUBLE CUFF KEEPS SOCKS IN PLACE BONFOLK DONATES A PAIR OF SOCKS FOR EVERY PAIR SOLD TO NONPROFITS ACROSS THE USA