Restaurant info

Chic café with Paris-style décor serving coffee, beignets, cocktails & wine, plus small plates. We are your happy place. We are serious about coffee but way more serious about the experience. A hot beignet is a pillow of goodness, and who doesn’t love their pillow? We love a great glass of champagne, or two, or a bottle but the friends we share it with will always outlast the bubbles. We savor on wine and sour on whining. A bite is really all you need unless you have another three or four, but that’s called dinner. Did you enjoy yourself? Did you relax? Did you smile? Did you join your friends or enjoy a little quiet time away from it all? Was the last sip better than the first? Was the first bite as delish as the last? Do you know who was sitting next to you? Did you care? Maybe not – but we do, because The Vintage is about everyone enjoying life together!