Basin Seafood and Spirits 3222 Magazine Street
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The idea for Basin began several years ago when Chef and Owner of Baru, Edgar Caro, returned from a fishing trip with his friends. He caught a snapper and made it into a dockside ceviche. His friends said it was one of the best fish preparations they had ever tasted. Along with his friend Antonio Mata, they decided to open Basin, a seafood restaurant serving modernized, lighter versions of traditional Louisiana dishes. Basin sources the best possible ingredients from local sources, highlighting seasonal vegetables and Gulf fish in our daily specials. Basin offers sidewalk seating along the busiest sector of Magazine Street. We also have a lush courtyard for additional seating and a relaxing escape from the city.
3222 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115