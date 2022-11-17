Basin Seafood and Spirits 3222 Magazine Street

Restaurant info

The idea for Basin began several years ago when Chef and Owner of Baru, Edgar Caro, returned from a fishing trip with his friends. He caught a snapper and made it into a dockside ceviche. His friends said it was one of the best fish preparations they had ever tasted. ​Along with his friend Antonio Mata, they decided to open Basin, a seafood restaurant serving modernized, lighter versions of traditional Louisiana dishes. Basin sources the best possible ingredients from local sources, highlighting seasonal vegetables and Gulf fish in our daily specials. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Basin offers sidewalk seating along the busiest sector of Magazine Street. We also have a lush courtyard for additional seating and a relaxing escape from the city.