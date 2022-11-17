Restaurant header imageView gallery

Basin Seafood and Spirits 3222 Magazine Street

review star

No reviews yet

3222 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Apps

Blue Crab Beignets

$17.00

Dozen Charbroiled Oysters

$48.00

Half Dozen Charbroiled Oysters

$24.00

Royal Red Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Remoulade

$16.00

Cracklings

$11.00

Smoked Cochon Sliders

$12.00

Crawfish Pupusas

$15.00

Crawfish Queso

$12.00

Soup

Gumbo Cup

$9.00

Gulf Shrimp, Oysters, Crab Claw, La. Pop Corn Rice

Gumbo Bowl

$17.00

Gulf Shrimp, Oysters, Crab Claw, La. Pop Corn Rice

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Leidenheimer Po Boy Bread, Dressed w/ Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles

Oyster Po' Boy

$16.00

Leidenheimer Po Boy Bread, Dressed w/ Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles

Catfish Po' Boy

$14.00

Leidenheimer Po Boy Bread, Dressed w/ Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles

Cochon Po' Boy

$14.00

Leidenheimer Po Boy Bread, Dressed w/ Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles

Half & Half Po Boy

$16.00

Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich

$21.00

Grilled Tuna Steak, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Ginger aioli, Brioche Bun, Cajun Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade, Brioche Bun, Cajun Fries

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Grapefruit vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fruit Salad

$8.00

Seasonal Fruit

Pickled Beets

$15.00

Arugala, Goat Cheese, Croquettes, Candied Pecans, Grapefruit Vinaigerette

Entrées

1 LB Whole Fish

$40.00Out of stock

Sauteed Green Onion, Brussel Sprouts, Housemade Chimi Churri

1.5LB Whole Fish

$45.00

Sauteed Green Onion, Brussel Sprouts, Housemade Chimi Churri

2 LB Whole Fish

$55.00

Sauteed Green Onion, Brussel Sprouts, Housemade Chimi Churri

Jambalaya Fumada

$21.00

Royal Red Shrimp, Smoked Chicken, Green Onion Sausage, Smoked Broth

Seafood Platter

$32.00

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Shrimp & Oysters, Blues Crab Beignet, Cole Slaw, Cajun Fries, Garlic Bread

Soft Shell Crab

$31.00

Cornmeal Crusted Soft Shell Crab, Corn Maque Choux, Pecan Bacon, Crawfish ala Crème

Moules-Frites

$26.00Out of stock

Short Rib Daube

$32.00

Garlic Shrimp

$29.00

Drum Amandine

$34.00

Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Children's Menu

Children's Fried Chicken Entrée

$15.00

All Children's Menu Served W/ Cajun Fries

Children's Fried Shrimp Entree

$15.00

All Children's Menu Served Fried W/ Cajun Fries

Children's Grilled Chicken Entrée

$15.00

All Children's Menu Served W/ Caju Fries

Children's Grilled Chicken & Rice Entrée

$15.00

All Children's Menu Served W/ Caju Fries

Children's Grilled Shrimp Entrée

$15.00

All Children's Menu Served W/ Caju Fries

Specials

Fish Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Beet Beignets

$16.00

Shrimp Risotto

$18.00Out of stock

Dessert

Banana Rum Cake

$12.00

Served Hot W/ Vanilla Ice Cream & Carmel Drizzle

Milky Way Cake

$10.00

Rich Choclate W/ Carmel & Nuts

Whole Banana Rum Cake

$80.00

Served Hot W/ Vanilla Ice Cream & Carmel Drizzle

Whole Milky Way Cake

$75.00

Rich Choclate W/ Carmel & Nuts

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Ooey Gooey Cake

$10.00

Food Tour

1 Beignet

$4.25

1 Charbroiled Oyster

$4.33

1 Cochon Slider

$5.50

Sauces

Side Chimmi Churri

$2.00

Side White Gravy

$3.00

Side Crawfish ALA Cream

$4.00

Side Grapefruit Vinagarette

$0.25

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Side Ginger Dressing

$0.25

Side Melted Butter

Side Hard Butter

Side Ketchup

Side Cocktail Sauce

Side Mignonette

Side Horseradish

Side Remoulade Sauce

$0.25

House made

Side Burnt Onion Aioli Sauce

$0.25

Made in House

Side Jalopeno Cilantro Aioli

$0.25

Sides

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Lima Beans

$6.00

Four Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Corn Maque Choux

$8.00

Crab Rice

$8.00

House Chips

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Fried Shallots

$5.00

Sauteed Green Onion

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Collards

$8.00

Rice Grits

$6.00

A La Carte

Side Cochon

$8.50

Single Fried Shrimp

$1.58

Single Grilled Shrimp

$1.58

Single Fried Oyster

$1.58

Single Poached Oyster

$1.58

Fried Chicken Breast

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Double Fried Catfish Filet

$10.00

Grilled Tuna Steak

$12.00

Crawfish ALA Crème

$5.00

Single Fried Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Single Burger Patty

$12.00

Non- Alcoholic

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coca Cola

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Made to Order

Milk

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Roy Roger

$5.00

Coke & Grenadine

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite & Grenadine

Small Sparkling water

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Sparkling 1 Liter

$6.00

Specialty Lemonade

$7.00

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Specialty Mocktails

Blazen Haven

$8.00

Fresh muddled basil,cucumber, pineapple juice

Pinky Deville

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Muddled Basil, Lemon Juice, Grenadine

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Imports Beer

Corona

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Local Beer

Canebrake

$7.00

Wheat Beer

Holy Roller IPA

$7.00

Hazy Juicy

Jucifer

$7.00

Sour

Paradise Park

$7.00

Summer Lager

Nola Blonde

$7.00

Abita Amber

$7.00

Red Wine

Grenache, Honoro Vera, Aragon, Spain GLS

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Uppercut, Napa, US GLS

$12.00

Pinot Noir, Tribute, US GLS

$11.00

Gamay, Louis Jadot, Beaujolais, FR GLS

$10.00

Malbec, Callia, Argentina

$10.00

Grenache, Honoro Vera, Aragon, Spain BTL

$37.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Uppercut, Napa, Us BTL

$37.00

Pinot Noir, Tribute, US BTL

$39.00

Gamay, Louis Jadot, Beaujolais BTL

$37.00

Petit Syrah, Michael David, Lodi, USA BTL

$41.00

Malbec, Luigi Bosca, Mendoza, Argentina BTL

$69.00

Red Blend, Pessimist by DAOU, Paso Robles, US BTL

$75.00

Rosé & Sparkling

Malbec, Portillo, Arg GLS

$10.00

Brut, Chares Roux, Bourgone, Franc GLS

$9.00

Brut Rose, Campo Viejo, Catalonia, Spain GLS

$10.00

Malbec, Portillo, ARG BTL

$41.00

Brut, Chares Roux, Bourgone, Franc BTL

$37.00

Brut Rose, Campo Viejo, Catalonia, Spain BTL

$41.00

White Wine

Vinho Verde, Casal Garcia, Portugal GLS

$10.00

Pinot Grigio, Benvolio, Veneto Italy GLS

$9.00

Chenin Blanc, MAN, South Africa GLS

$9.00

Chardonay, Bielsen, California GLS

$11.00

Vinho Verde, Casal Garcia, Portugal BTL

$41.00

Pinot Grigio, Benvolio, Veneto Italy BTL

$37.00

Chenin Blanc, MAN, South Africa BTL

$37.00

Chardonay, Nielsen, California BTL

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Farm to Table, Australia BTL

$39.00

Viogner Marsanne, The Hermit Crab, Australia BTL

$52.00

Chardonay, Louis Jadot, Burundy, France BTL

$55.00

Albarino, Terras Gauda, Galicia, Spain BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Charles Roux Bottle

$37.00

Specialty Cocktails

Watermelon Margarita

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional Reposado, Orange Liquer, Fresh Watermelon Juice, Lime Juice

Athena's Dream

$13.00

Flore de Cana White Rum, Orange Liquerur, House Crafted Hibiscus Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Coco Lopez

Barstools & Dreamers

$13.00

Calypso Spiced Rum, Orange Liqueur, Vanilla Satsuma Cream, Lime Juice

Cucumber Firecracker

$13.00

House infused Cucumber & Jalopeno Tito's Vodka, Pineapple Juice, Tiki Bitters

Morning Star

$14.00Out of stock

Villon Cognac Liqueur, Kahlua, Esspresso, Topped with House Crafted Orange Liqueur Whipped Cream

Sazzy Zaddy

$12.00

New Orleans' Original Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Peychaud's Bitters, Seasonal Syrup, Herbsaint Mist

The Good Life

$14.00

Hendrick's Gin, Fresh Grapefruit, Basil, Lemon, Peychauds Bitters

The Lady Killer

$13.00

Fistful of Bourbon, St. Germain, Fresh Strawberry Puree, Lemon Juice & Honey

Tiki Time Bomb

$13.00

400 Conejos Mezcal, St. Germain,House Crafted Blackberry Beet Shrub, Lemon,Pineapple juice

Frozen Cocktails

Frozen Side 1

$12.00

Frozen Cocktails

Frozen side 2

$13.00

Frozen Cocktails

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Cold Irish Coffee

$10.00

Hot Irish Coffee

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Oyster Shooter

$12.00

Pimms Cup

$13.00

Single Mimosa

$10.00

Specialty Martini

$13.00

Vodka

Tito's

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$10.00

Ketle One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Gin

Uncle Val's Botanical

$11.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00Out of stock

Beefeater

$9.00

Bulldog

$9.00

Rail/House

$6.00

Rum

Diplomatico

$10.00

Flor de Cana Silver

$9.00

Flor de Cana Anejo

$9.00

Calypso

$8.00

Goslings Black Seal

$8.00

Blackbeard Spiced Rum

$8.00

Goslings Black Seal

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00Out of stock

Kraken

$9.00

Tequila & Mezcal

Xicaru Silver Mezcal

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$11.00

El Silencio Espadin Mezcal

$10.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00Out of stock

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

El Tesoro Cara Mata Reserve

$9.00Out of stock

Monte Alban Silver

$8.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Old Forrester

$9.00Out of stock

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Bulliet

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$9.00Out of stock

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

rail/house

$7.00

Fistful Of Bourbon

$9.00

Sexton

$9.00

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$10.00

The Macallan 12 yr

$14.00

The Glenlivet 12 yr

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$12.00

Talisker 10 yr

$13.00

Jonnie Walker Black 12 yr

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$12.00

Cordials

Magdala

$9.00

Baily's

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Apple Brandy

$8.00

Salignac Cognac

$9.00

Villion Cognac

$9.00

Hennessy

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The idea for Basin began several years ago when Chef and Owner of Baru, Edgar Caro, returned from a fishing trip with his friends. He caught a snapper and made it into a dockside ceviche. His friends said it was one of the best fish preparations they had ever tasted. ​Along with his friend Antonio Mata, they decided to open Basin, a seafood restaurant serving modernized, lighter versions of traditional Louisiana dishes. Basin sources the best possible ingredients from local sources, highlighting seasonal vegetables and Gulf fish in our daily specials. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Basin offers sidewalk seating along the busiest sector of Magazine Street. We also have a lush courtyard for additional seating and a relaxing escape from the city.

Location

3222 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

