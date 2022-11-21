Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St

208 Reviews

$

2917 Magazine St Suite 104

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

New Orleans Iced Coffee
Latte
Iced Oji

Cold Coffee

New Orleans Iced Coffee

New Orleans Iced Coffee

$4.40+

Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather

Iced Oji

Iced Oji

$4.15+

This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel

Iced Latte

$5.25

Our version of this silky smooth treat

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.75

An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.95+

The classic far east delight cooled way down

Milk

$2.75+

Pairs well with sweets

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Nola Carafe

$35.00

Our semi world famous New Orleans Iced coffee for the masses, or at least a few good friends. Serves 12 glasses of delicious gogo juice. For more than 2 please contact the store directly

Iced Pumpkin Praline Latte

$5.95

Iced Frosted Mint Mocha

$5.95

Hot Coffee

Just a Cup

Just a Cup

$2.75+

A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory

Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.75

A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee

Latte

Latte

$4.95+

Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00

The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience

Machiatto

Machiatto

$3.50

Literally translates to mark, so one shot of espresso with a "mark" of steamed milk. A robust 3 oz experience

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

If this is your drink....you know

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

A shot of our delicious espresso with filtered hot water

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai

Hot Carafe

$22.00

Be a star with your friends or just the nice one at the office. Serves 12 cups. For orders of 2 or more please contact store directly

Pumpkin Praline Latte

$5.95+

Frosted Mint Mocha

$5.95+

Our twist on the campfire favorite. A little spicy, a little sweet, a little chocolaty and ooh so yummy

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Super refreshing. Choose one of 4 varieties and then choose still, sparkling or lemonade!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75+

8 Choices! Pick any of our premium pyramids of tea for a pick me up or a calm me down

Pastry

Croissant

Croissant

$3.00Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00Out of stock
Jalapeno Sausage Roll

Jalapeno Sausage Roll

$6.00Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25
Babka Muffin

Babka Muffin

$4.25
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.75

Glazed Donut

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.50Out of stock
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$4.00Out of stock

Biscuit Sandwich

$6.00

Grab & Go

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Richard's Sparkling Water

Richard's Sparkling Water

$2.50

Richard's Sparkling Water

Big Spoon Cherry Pecan

Big Spoon Cherry Pecan

$3.00Out of stock

Big Spoon Figgy Chai

$3.00Out of stock

Big Spoon Lemon Blueberry

$3.00Out of stock

Big Spoon Apple Ginger

$3.00Out of stock

Big Easy Bucha

$4.40Out of stock
Blood Orange Juice

Blood Orange Juice

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.95
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95
French Truck Dark Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

French Truck Dark Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

$12.75
French Truck Vanilla Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

French Truck Vanilla Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

$14.50
French Truck Medium Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

French Truck Medium Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

$13.25
French Truck Decaf Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

French Truck Decaf Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

$14.50
Tcho

Tcho

$5.25

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Orange Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Nats Nuts

$5.50Out of stock

Bagged Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$18.00

Sweet Chocolate, Berry, Smooth, Well Balanced, Juicy & Silky

Le Grand Coq Rouge

Le Grand Coq Rouge

$14.50Out of stock

Bold, Rich, Creamy Chocolate & Nutty

Premium Dark Roast

Premium Dark Roast

$14.00Out of stock

Dark, Full bodied, Smoky & Earthy

Commander's Chicory

Commander's Chicory

$13.50Out of stock

Dark, Robust & Bittersweet

Ethiopia Kossa Geshe

Ethiopia Kossa Geshe

$19.00Out of stock

Strawberries & Cream, Milk Chocolate and Marshmallow

Decaf

$17.00
Guatemala Ovidio

Guatemala Ovidio

$19.00

Peru Gilmer Mejia

$18.00Out of stock

Rwanda

$22.00Out of stock

Grand Cru - Colombian Papayo

$28.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Kayon Mtn

$19.00Out of stock

Rougarou

$17.50Out of stock

Colombian Yellow Bourbon

$28.00Out of stock

Colombian Rafael Amaya

$24.00Out of stock

Costa Rica Las Lajas

$24.00Out of stock

Kenya Embu

$23.00

Grand Cru - Colombia Sidra

$36.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Checho Bita

$20.00

Guatemala Fina Dos Socios

$18.00
La Fete de Noel

La Fete de Noel

$21.00Out of stock

Coffee On The Go

Coffee On The Go - Le Grand Coq Rouge

Coffee On The Go - Le Grand Coq Rouge

$2.00+

Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.

Coffee On the Go - Big River

Coffee On the Go - Big River

$2.00+

Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.

Cold Brew Pods

Cold Brew Pods

$12.00

Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2917 Magazine St Suite 104, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
French Truck Coffee image
French Truck Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
orange star4.3 • 1,087
2802 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Café
orange starNo Reviews
530 Jackson Ave. New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Mojo Coffee House - Magazine
orange star4.4 • 1,329
1500 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70118
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
orange star4.6 • 1,011
1200 Magazine St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
NOCHI
orange starNo Reviews
725 Howard Ave. New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- Dryades
orange star4.5 • 660
4536 Dryades St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston