Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve pies

The Will & The Way image

 

The Will & The Way

719 Toulouse St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Natchitoches Meat Pies$13.00
Green Tomato Buttermilk Ranch
Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Gluten, NIghtshade
More about The Will & The Way
Item pic

 

The Rum House

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mile High Key Lime Pie$9.95
Homemade pie with mile-high meringue and a drizzle of
KeKe key lime liquor
More about The Rum House
Item pic

 

Butcher

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Slice Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about Butcher
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Cream Pie$12.00
Key Lime Pie$12.00
More about NOLA Caye
Midway Pizza image

PIZZA

Midway Pizza - Freret St

4725 Freret St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
10" Money Pie
14" Money Pie
Thin Money Pie
More about Midway Pizza - Freret St
Item pic

 

Avo Taco

4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie Gose 6pk$9.00
Not So Big's Snack: Blueberry Pie Sour 4pk$22.00
7.5% ABV | New Orleans-style Blueberry Pie Sour
After adding pie crust to our sour base, we jam-packed it with blueberries to bring a thick fruit-forward flavor and added a splash of vanilla. Boozier, and probably tastier, than most pies you can find on a windowsill.
More about Avo Taco
Piece of Meat image

BBQ

Piece of Meat

3301 Bienville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie by Cyprus Cakes$25.00
9in Pie, all butter crust, with a fluffy light pumpkin custard.
Pecan Pie by Cyprus Cakes$30.00
9inch Pecan Pie, Flakey all-butter crust, filled with a sweet gooey chopped pecan filling, toped with toasted whole pecans
More about Piece of Meat
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie - Whole$35.00
Chocolate Chess Pie - Slice$6.00
Key Lime Pie - Slice$5.00
More about La Boulangerie
Consumer pic

 

The Crazy Italian

206 W Harrison Ave Suite C/D, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
18" WHITE PIE WITH SHRIMP$28.99
18" WHITE PIE$21.99
Olive oil, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, fresh Basil
12" White Pie$14.99
Olive oil, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, fresh Basil
More about The Crazy Italian
Rosedale image

 

ROSEDALE

801 Rosedale Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie To-Go$8.50
More about ROSEDALE
Gabrielle Restaurant image

 

Gabrielle Restaurant

2441 Orleans Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (647 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Shrimp Pie$21.00
handmade pie shell filled with smashed sweet potato topped with new orleans style BBQ shrimp
JJ's Lemon Chess Pie$12.00
More about Gabrielle Restaurant
Hooks Catching & Frying image

 

Hooks Catching & Frying

2100 St Bernard Ave., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEAT PIE$3.49
More about Hooks Catching & Frying

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Garlic Knots

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Stromboli

Flan

Grits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston