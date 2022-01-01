Pies in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve pies
The Will & The Way
719 Toulouse St, New Orleans
|Natchitoches Meat Pies
|$13.00
Green Tomato Buttermilk Ranch
Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Gluten, NIghtshade
The Rum House
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Mile High Key Lime Pie
|$9.95
Homemade pie with mile-high meringue and a drizzle of
KeKe key lime liquor
TACOS
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
|Banana Cream Pie
|$12.00
|Key Lime Pie
|$12.00
PIZZA
Midway Pizza - Freret St
4725 Freret St, New Orleans
|10" Money Pie
|14" Money Pie
|Thin Money Pie
Avo Taco
4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Apple Pie Gose 6pk
|$9.00
|Not So Big's Snack: Blueberry Pie Sour 4pk
|$22.00
7.5% ABV | New Orleans-style Blueberry Pie Sour
After adding pie crust to our sour base, we jam-packed it with blueberries to bring a thick fruit-forward flavor and added a splash of vanilla. Boozier, and probably tastier, than most pies you can find on a windowsill.
BBQ
Piece of Meat
3301 Bienville St, New Orleans
|Pumpkin Pie by Cyprus Cakes
|$25.00
9in Pie, all butter crust, with a fluffy light pumpkin custard.
|Pecan Pie by Cyprus Cakes
|$30.00
9inch Pecan Pie, Flakey all-butter crust, filled with a sweet gooey chopped pecan filling, toped with toasted whole pecans
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Key Lime Pie - Whole
|$35.00
|Chocolate Chess Pie - Slice
|$6.00
|Key Lime Pie - Slice
|$5.00
The Crazy Italian
206 W Harrison Ave Suite C/D, New Orleans
|18" WHITE PIE WITH SHRIMP
|$28.99
|18" WHITE PIE
|$21.99
Olive oil, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, fresh Basil
|12" White Pie
|$14.99
Olive oil, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, fresh Basil
Gabrielle Restaurant
2441 Orleans Ave, New Orleans
|BBQ Shrimp Pie
|$21.00
handmade pie shell filled with smashed sweet potato topped with new orleans style BBQ shrimp
|JJ's Lemon Chess Pie
|$12.00
Hooks Catching & Frying
2100 St Bernard Ave., New Orleans
|MEAT PIE
|$3.49