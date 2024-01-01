Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants that serve chicken satay

Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro

828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS

Chicken Satay$10.00
More about Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Chicken Satay$12.00
roasted seasoned chicken thigh, curried peanut sauce, cucumber onion relish
More about Pomelo
SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans

Satay Skewers$10.29
Skewered and grilled strips of chicken breast marinated in yellow coconut curry, served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber chutney.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
Gai sa tay Chicken satay$8.00
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai

