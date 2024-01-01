Pad see in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve pad see
Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS
|Pad See Ew
|$15.00
stir-fried wide rice noodle, bok choy, and egg
SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Dirty Noodles (Pad See Ew)
|$13.95
Wide rice noodles, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, and carrots stir-fried in a sweet black soybean sauce.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Budsi's Authentic Thai
1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans
|Pad See Ew
|$13.00