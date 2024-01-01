Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad see in New Orleans

Go
New Orleans restaurants
Toast

New Orleans restaurants that serve pad see

Item pic

 

Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro

828 Gravier Street, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad See Ew$15.00
stir-fried wide rice noodle, bok choy, and egg
More about Good Catch | Thai Urban Bistro
Dirty Noodles image

 

SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.

3701 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dirty Noodles (Pad See Ew)$13.95
Wide rice noodles, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, and carrots stir-fried in a sweet black soybean sauce.
More about SukhoThai - Magazine - NEW ADDRESS: 3701 MAGAZINE - - Please do not arrive earlier than your originally quoted time, if your food it ready beforehand we will call you.
Budsi's Authentic Thai image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Budsi's Authentic Thai

1760 N Rampart Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad See Ew$13.00
More about Budsi's Authentic Thai
Item pic

 

Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad See Ew$15.00
Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrots
More about Dahla - 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

Browse other tasty dishes in New Orleans

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Satay

Pies

Muffins

Ground Beef Tacos

Bread Pudding

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New Orleans to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Freret

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near New Orleans to explore

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (179 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (202 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1156 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston