Shrimp salad in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve shrimp salad
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Surfin' Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
Mukbang Seafood & Bar
8312 Oak Street, New Orleans
|shrimp ceasar salad
|$19.00
add chichen 4
Pomelo
4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Sweet Corn and Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
sweet corn perfectly balances this savory salad together with shrimp, Thai celery, cilantro, onion, and lime