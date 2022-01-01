Shrimp salad in New Orleans

Surfin' Shrimp Salad image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.7 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Surfin' Shrimp Salad$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mukbang Seafood & Bar

8312 Oak Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
shrimp ceasar salad$19.00
add chichen 4
More about Mukbang Seafood & Bar
0c48a50c-4e59-4fd8-8429-aa3a4742392a image

 

Pomelo

4113 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Corn and Shrimp Salad$15.00
sweet corn perfectly balances this savory salad together with shrimp, Thai celery, cilantro, onion, and lime
More about Pomelo
La Petite Grocery image

FRENCH FRIES

La Petite Grocery

4238 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (5727 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bitter Greens & Gulf Shrimp Salad$15.00
radishes, bread crumbs & turnip remoulade
More about La Petite Grocery

